Everton have successfully appealed the controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during last week's FA Cup Third Round tie against Crystal Palace.

The striker was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for an innocuous tackle on Nathaniel Clyne 11 minutes from the end of the goalless draw even though the official didn't even signal for a foul during play.

Kavanagh was advised by VAR Craig Pawson to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, at which point he decided that the challenge constituted serious foul play, a decision that sparked outrage in the Everton ranks and disbelief among pundits and commentators alike.

The club lodged their appeal with the Football Association and common sense has prevailed with Calvert-Lewin's dismissal – and the consequent three-game ban – expunged.

He will now be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa, as well as the cup replay against Palace a week tomorrow and either a Fourth Round tie against Luton or Bolron or the trip to Fulham in the League on 30 January.

