Calvert-Lewin red card rescinded following appeal Lyndon Lloyd 09/01/2024 5comments | Jump to last Everton have successfully appealed the controversial red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during last week's FA Cup Third Round tie against Crystal Palace. The striker was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for an innocuous tackle on Nathaniel Clyne 11 minutes from the end of the goalless draw even though the official didn't even signal for a foul during play. Kavanagh was advised by VAR Craig Pawson to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, at which point he decided that the challenge constituted serious foul play, a decision that sparked outrage in the Everton ranks and disbelief among pundits and commentators alike. The club lodged their appeal with the Football Association and common sense has prevailed with Calvert-Lewin's dismissal – and the consequent three-game ban – expunged. Article continues below video content He will now be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa, as well as the cup replay against Palace a week tomorrow and either a Fourth Round tie against Luton or Bolron or the trip to Fulham in the League on 30 January. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 09/01/2024 at 17:17:00 I can't bring myself to say this is good news,even though it is, as it does feel like there should be a celebration, more like justice has been done. Virtually nobody in the football world agreed with Pawson? and Kavanagh. What a huge embarrassment. However, they'll probably get their own back by hook or by crook, so we may not be totally in the clear. Andy Crooks 2 Posted 09/01/2024 at 17:23:06 What sanction will Pawson face for his ineptitude/ corruption? Tim Welsh 3 Posted 09/01/2024 at 17:32:20 Totally agree, Tony.The club should now make a written prediction of whatis likely to happen the next time either Kavanagh or Pawson officiates at an Everton game. Put it into a safe under the supervision of an independent third party and reveal the contents once the inevitable vindictive refereeing unfolds.And when are journalists going to start joining the dots on what is happening in the game ? Or are they all wide-eyed ingénus star struck by the latest signing for the RS? Andy Riley 4 Posted 09/01/2024 at 17:33:28 Hopefully Pawson banned for life. Kavanagh to have surgery to insert a backbone and then start rehabilitation in the Sunday League? Andrew Keatley 5 Posted 09/01/2024 at 17:35:40 Exactly what needed to happen. But it still begs the question as to the criteria into how the VAR intervenes on "clear and obvious" errors - as they are consistently making poor decisions and interfering in areas that is beyond their jurisdiction. I take this as recognition from PGMOL that the current system is falling way short.