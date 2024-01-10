Season › 2023-24 › News Former Everton chairman Johnson passes Lyndon Lloyd 10/01/2024 6comments | Jump to last Getty Images Peter Johnson, the former owner and chairman of Everton and Tranmere Rovers, has died at the age of 84 his family have announced. In a statement the family said that he "died peacefully surrounded by his partner Mel and daughters Susie, Kate and Charlotte." Johnson, a successful local businessmen who built a hamper foods empire, Park Foods, in Birkenhead, acquired a controlling 68% stake in Everton in 1994 and brought with him the hope that he could finance the club's return to the pinnacle of the domestic game after seven fallow years without a major trophy. He famously hired Joe Royle to replace Mike Walker just months after taking the helm and the Goodison legend lead the Toffees to FA Cup glory in 1995. Article continues below video content The heady optimism that followed, with the likes of Andrei Kanchelskis, Nick Barmby and Gary Speed arriving on the heels of Daniel Amokachi and Vinny Samways in big-money deals, wasn't fulfilled, however, and Royle departed in March 1997 following a poor run of form. Royle was replaced by Walter Smith but the Scot's tenure was hamstrung by increasing cash-flow problems that ultimately forced Johnson to sell the club to Bill Kenwright's consortium in 1999 and he returned to his first love, Tranmere. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Rob Halligan 1 Posted 10/01/2024 at 19:01:04 Peter Johnson, the former chairman of the club, has sadly died, at the age of 84 years old. Danny O’Neill 2 Posted 10/01/2024 at 19:06:03 Rest in peace, Peter Johnson.Regardless of options, both he and Bill Kenwright were human beings and had family.We don't always get it right. Whoever does?I've vowed not to go and meet the maker until we win our 10th league title, 6th FA Cup, finally win the League Cup and get another European trophy.We'll see how long my heart sustains.God rest. Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 10/01/2024 at 19:07:00 Rob,It's a rough time to be an ex-Everton chairman. Three gone in 5 months. RIP Peter Johnson the last one to preside over a trophy winning team. Simon Harrison 4 Posted 10/01/2024 at 20:08:39 RIP, Peter Johnson, a much more competent Chairman than his successor, by quite some way!He didn't do too bad, he just got drawn into a spending game, when he should have focused on revenue generation. Bygones, and go with the grace of God, Peter. Colin Glassar 5 Posted 10/01/2024 at 20:33:29 RIP Paul Birmingham 6 Posted 10/01/2024 at 20:59:32 RIP Peter Johnson, and having met him in Dublin airport, after Big Nevs, testimonial in 1995 v Drogheda, he was a polite and a generous Chairman buying a few pints of Guinness, for a few of us.The years have flown by but hopefully a new dawn of genuine hope will arrive soon for Everton FC. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb