Season › 2023-24 › News FAB to stage supporters meeting with North West metro mayors Lyndon Lloyd 13/01/2024 The Everton Fan Advisory Board will be hosting a Supporter Meeting near to Goodison Park on Sunday morning ahead of the game against Aston Villa.Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, and Liverpool Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, will be guest speakers and a strong turnout of Evertonians is expected.Attendees must register via this link in order to control numbers. Date: Sunday January 14th 2024 Time: 10.30am Venue: Arnot St Mary Primary School, Arnot Street, Liverpool L4 4ED (map) Please note that there will be no parking available at the venue.