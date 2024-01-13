13/01/2024

The Everton Fan Advisory Board will be hosting a Supporter Meeting near to Goodison Park on Sunday morning ahead of the game against Aston Villa.



Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, and Liverpool Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, will be guest speakers and a strong turnout of Evertonians is expected.



Attendees must register via this link in order to control numbers.



Date: Sunday January 14 th 2024

Time: 10.30am

Arnot St Mary Primary School, Arnot Street, Liverpool L4 4ED (map) Venue:



Please note that there will be no parking available at the venue.

