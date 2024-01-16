16/01/2024





Everton's prospective buyers, 777 Partners, are unlikely to find out whether they will get the green light for a few more weeks, the Premier League's Chief Executive has admitted.

Richard Masters went before members of Parliament on the Culture, Media and Sport select committee in Westminster today and he was asked by the committee’s chair, Dame Caroline Dinenage, if he could provide an update on the proposed takeover of the Blues by the Florida-based firm.

Masters responded by saying: “As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately, some processes take a matter of weeks; some, if we haven’t had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, it takes a lot longer.

“[This process] has already been running for a number of weeks, so it’s going to take longer."

When asked by Dinenage, “How much longer? Weeks, days, months, years?”, the League chief replied that he could not say for sure.

"It is a very difficult question to answer. Hopefully, weeks."

With an agreement concluded with Farhad Moshiri over acquiring his full 94.1% stake in Everton in September, 777 Partners were hoping that the approval process under the Premier League's owners and directors test would take around 12 weeks and be wrapped up by Christmas.

The Miami investment firm were reported to have been cleared by the Financial Conduct Authrority but face intense scrutiny by the League and their prospects have not been enhanced by more lawsuits filed against them in the United States in recent weeks and a transfer ban handed down to Standard Liege, the Belgian club in which they have a controlling interest.

In the meantime, 777 have furnished Everton with a reported £142m in loans to cover day-to-day running costs and further payments to Laing O'Rourke for the construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, with more required in the coming weeks while the takeover remains in limbo.

Masters also defended the Premier League's decision to refer Everton to another independent commission for an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules, saying:

“We take our rulebook very seriously. It’s a handshake between all 20 clubs: all clubs look each other in the eye and so will comply with these rules. And they expect the board, if clubs don’t comply with those rules, to take action.

"Obviously we have to balance – Everton are a very important member of the Premier League and ever-present. We also have to think about the other 19 clubs and their fan bases and the decisions that we make.”

