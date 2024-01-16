Season › 2023-24 › News Premier League decision on Everton takeover still 'weeks' away Lyndon Lloyd 16/01/2024 29comments | Jump to last Everton's prospective buyers, 777 Partners, are unlikely to find out whether they will get the green light for a few more weeks, the Premier League's Chief Executive has admitted. Richard Masters went before members of Parliament on the Culture, Media and Sport select committee in Westminster today and he was asked by the committee’s chair, Dame Caroline Dinenage, if he could provide an update on the proposed takeover of the Blues by the Florida-based firm. Masters responded by saying: “As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately, some processes take a matter of weeks; some, if we haven’t had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, it takes a lot longer. “[This process] has already been running for a number of weeks, so it’s going to take longer." Article continues below video content When asked by Dinenage, “How much longer? Weeks, days, months, years?”, the League chief replied that he could not say for sure. "It is a very difficult question to answer. Hopefully, weeks." With an agreement concluded with Farhad Moshiri over acquiring his full 94.1% stake in Everton in September, 777 Partners were hoping that the approval process under the Premier League's owners and directors test would take around 12 weeks and be wrapped up by Christmas. The Miami investment firm were reported to have been cleared by the Financial Conduct Authrority but face intense scrutiny by the League and their prospects have not been enhanced by more lawsuits filed against them in the United States in recent weeks and a transfer ban handed down to Standard Liege, the Belgian club in which they have a controlling interest. In the meantime, 777 have furnished Everton with a reported £142m in loans to cover day-to-day running costs and further payments to Laing O'Rourke for the construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, with more required in the coming weeks while the takeover remains in limbo. Masters also defended the Premier League's decision to refer Everton to another independent commission for an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability rules, saying: “We take our rulebook very seriously. It’s a handshake between all 20 clubs: all clubs look each other in the eye and so will comply with these rules. "Obviously we have to balance – Everton are a very important member of the Premier League and ever-present. We also have to think about the other 19 clubs and their fan bases and the decisions that we make." Reader Comments (29) Danny O'Neill 1 Posted 16/01/2024 at 10:58:23 Did Masters really say its the fans that matter and and without fans we don't have a game?I guess he'll consider going to Goodison tomorrow night?Where is that blue paint? David Vaughan 2 Posted 16/01/2024 at 11:29:43 Richard Masters of the Soundbite. Has he ever actually answered a question in his life? In my opinion, a slime ball that perfectly suits the Premier League. The game is broken, we all know that. But, rather like Everton, those in power seem never to be held to account (despite such talking shops as today's Select Committee). Jerome Shields 3 Posted 16/01/2024 at 11:43:20 Masters came across as arrogant and the Premier League and the football league seem totally in cahoots..Everton are going to get sanctions though as the existing sanctions will be reduced and the new dance ions will be less.jen you can Then you can frame it and put it on the wall along with the Oumar Naisse sanction as Everton being the only Club To be subject to such sanctions. Danny O’Neill 4 Posted 16/01/2024 at 12:02:51 I just watched the commons committee debate.Firstly the cheeky shit (Ray, you can shout at me now).For Master to say "Its the fans that matter. Without the fans we don't have a game".So why punish the supporters?Astonishing.In terms of credentials, he is a Cricketeer. No disrespect to Cricket followers. He's welcome to come and sit or stand with us to He and his equally unqualified sidekick got a proper grilling and the jury were on our side. I can see this taking a few twists and turns now there is political involvement.As well as seeing the young lady sat right behind the rat with her Everton shirt on, the best was from the moderator when she labelled the football chant at them: "You don't know what you're doing". Jack Convery 5 Posted 16/01/2024 at 12:13:48 I just caught the end of the Masters / Parry grilling, a pity it wasn't a hanging drawing and quartering event. All I will say is the Sorting Hat at Hogwarts would have no doubt, about putting Masters in Slitheren and Parry in Huffle Puff Houses, though personally I would have expelled them, as they're a right couple of Muggles. The Toffee Lady sitting behind Masters, what a girl. I hope you had a Bogey filled Toffee mint to offer him ! John Keating 6 Posted 16/01/2024 at 13:13:00 Watched the debateIt was obvious Masters was theparty villain and Parry the good guyDidn’t seem much agreement between themGod how I wish Burnham was still an MP and on that committeeHe would have roasted Masters in the Everton questioningSuppose we’re lucky they brought it up but Masters was uncomfortableMasters mentioned there were only penalties for a breach and the “independent” committee had discreption on penaltiesBurnham would had his throat then!Big kudos to the girl behind Masters. Star!!! Dave Abrahams 7 Posted 16/01/2024 at 13:32:41 Jack, That lady was Julie secretary of Everton’s FAB.The Labour MP for Ealing had a good go for Everton as well. Sean Mitchell 8 Posted 16/01/2024 at 13:55:48 Rick and his band of survivors vs the walking dead. It feels like that with Everton vs the corrupt league.Outnumbered, but not down. Rob Halligan 9 Posted 16/01/2024 at 14:07:03 It was funny when one or two of the DCMS panel asked Masters what he meant by kicking something or other into the grass, (can’t remember exactly what it was) at the last meeting they had? Masters had no re-collection of such a question, and therefore couldn’t answer the question. A bit like every other question he was asked, always trying to skip an answer. Jeez, I bet he had difficulty trying to remember his name when sitting a school exam! Soren Moyer 10 Posted 16/01/2024 at 14:25:40 Did that bastard call Everton a small club indirectly when speaking about the rules being the same for all clubs!!!? Brendan McLaughlin 11 Posted 16/01/2024 at 14:31:51 He did Soren #57No doubt he'll be appointed Everton manager at some point in the future. Danny O’Neill 12 Posted 16/01/2024 at 14:37:53 Yes Soren, he did.Patronising and confirms their star struck mentality in those aloud to spend and those who are penalised for trying to better themselves.After all, it's what City and Chelsea done.City a different type of case and no date set.I wish I could sit next to him at a match. Dale Self 13 Posted 16/01/2024 at 15:22:28 Soren 57, this arrogant stance is why it is crucial to establish an implicit bias in the rule itself. They will likely stand by vacuous reasoning until it is destroyed by logic and data. We just need to stay composed and remain civil. It is getting obvious. Peter Mills 14 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:27:20 Richard Masters, the master of talking whilst saying nothing. Neil Lawson 15 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:32:20 What a total arrogant knob. Bill Fairfield 16 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:35:48 Did anyone find Richard Masters as clear and transparent today as he claimed? Tony Abrahams 17 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:43:39 Yes, I did, Bill. He came across like he's only interested in power and money, and I thought that this came across in a very clear way. Neil Lawson 18 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:44:07 Bill. No. The VAR confirms a complete knob and they looked carefully at all lines and angles. David Connor 19 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:44:13 It really does make you wonder if the FA have some hidden agenda against Everton. I know they probably don't but it does make you think that they really want us to go into administration. Why the hell is it taking so long for approval of the 777 takeover? It beggars belief really. Whatever the outcome, we will always have the best club and the best fans in the world. Chin up fellow Blues. Peter Mills 20 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:47:51 He was absolutely clear and transparent, Bill – you could see right through him. Neil Lawson 21 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:48:16 A date has been set for Shittee hearing but he can not tell us. Does anyone believe him? If true, why can not we be told. Truly making it up as heroes along.The VAR confirms "Out of control with an obvious risk of harm to anyone bearing any allegiance to EFC. Red card." Andy Riley 22 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:48:35 Are Sky Sports News showing the final “You don't know what you're doing' quip from the chair to Masters or has that been censored like the Andy Burnham interview? Brian Wilkinson 23 Posted 16/01/2024 at 16:54:00 If it's weeks, my guess is 2 February – the day after the transfer window closes.If they approve it, I will be very worried indeed, and pull out of it, especially with the Premier League giving them the thumbs up. Nicholas Ryan 24 Posted 16/01/2024 at 17:00:40 Dame Caroline Dinenage -v- Richard Masters. After taking a standing 8 count in each of the first 6 rounds, Masters’ corner threw in the towel. As he was carried to the changing room, the Dame was heard to mutter ‘I wouldn’t believe him if he told me it was going to go dark tonight’! Raymond Fox 25 Posted 16/01/2024 at 17:10:50 Why so long, ok I can see its not straight forward but weeks and weeks and weeks!The same with the overspends, its not that complicated if the get all the facts and figures given to them promptly, surely to god. Ian Edwards 26 Posted 16/01/2024 at 17:19:37 You can guarantee that the City hearing will be in the Summer so there will be no points deduction. Jamie Crowley 27 Posted 16/01/2024 at 17:26:08 We don't want 777 as our owners. They're shady as fuck.I honestly hope we're trying like hell to find another buyer. Phil Smith 28 Posted 16/01/2024 at 17:32:11 Must be getting cold feet for some reason... Colin Glassar 29 Posted 16/01/2024 at 17:39:46 I've said since day one the prem will delay the final decision until the transfer window is closed then they'll reject 777 (I wouldn't choose them btw) so we will back to square one.Call it a conspiracy or what you want but I think there are forces that wants us out of the league and Liverpool to become a one city team.