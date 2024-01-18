Season › 2023-24 › News Everton mourn passing of John Hurst Lyndon Lloyd 18/01/2024 12comments | Jump to last Former Everton centre half John Hurst has died aged 76 after a long illness. A graduate of the Blues' youth system in the mid-1960s and an FA Youth Cup winner, "Gentleman Jack" was originally a forward but was converted to a defender by Harry Catterick and he partnered the legendary Brian Labone. He had the discinction of being Everton's first ever substitute when he replaced Fred Pickering at Stoke in August 1965 and was ever-present during the 1969-70 title-winning season. When it was time to call time on a decade with the Toffees, Hurst left for Oldham Athletic but returned to his boyhood club as a coach under Joe Royle in the mid-1990s. Article continues below video content The pair, who played together in that 1970 championship side, remained close friends. In Everton Player by Player, Ivan Ponting wrote of Hurst: "The tall, leggy, centre-back possessed one of the coolest heads in football, and when pressure mounted on the Everton goal, he would be found at the centre of the storm, defusing the danger efficiently and unfussily before seeking a chance to set up the Blues’ next attack." Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Danny O’Neill 1 Posted 18/01/2024 at 19:33:00 God bless.I hope the club give a fine servant a fitting memorial at the next match at Goodison.In not hope. It should be a given. I'm sure they will. Peter Mills 2 Posted 18/01/2024 at 19:38:13 What sad news. John was an excellent player, the first of a pair of centre backs (with Brian Labone) to play for us, as far as I’m aware. He was quick and strong, a great tackler and header of the ball. He scored the winning goal, with a tremendous penalty, in the 2nd leg of the Youth Cup final at Goodison in front of 30,000. He also scored the first 2 goals in our Championship winning season in 1969-70, helping us to 2 wins in our first 2 games, away at Highbury and Old Trafford, a useful start to a season. I was in his company at a function, you could not meet a more modest man. Sincere condolences to John’s family and friends. Brent Stephens 3 Posted 18/01/2024 at 19:42:45 A really solid defender. I can’t remember any showy side to him. That’s a compliment. Condolences to the family. Michael Murphy 4 Posted 18/01/2024 at 19:43:03 Sad to hear his passing,was lucky to see John play many times along side Labby,always solid & dependable no nonsense type that couldn't be intimidated.Condolences to all his family & friends. Paul Birmingham 5 Posted 18/01/2024 at 19:48:58 RIP, John Hurst, this is very sad news.Top bloke off the pitch and a class player, and solid on the pitch.Deepest condolences and sympathies to the Family at this terrible time. Alan McGuffog 6 Posted 18/01/2024 at 19:55:35 A great great player. And so under valued by the clowns who picked the England teams. The partnership with Brian Labone was superb.Comparing 67 -71 with the shenanigans now. You could weep. I think I shall Mike Lawson 7 Posted 18/01/2024 at 20:01:39 So sad. John was an unsung hero of that great team that won the League in 1970. Never showy but always had a good game. He was a player that nobody really noticed because he just did his job in such an efficient way. One of my favourite players in that team. RIP, John. Mark Murphy 8 Posted 18/01/2024 at 20:01:58 Really sad to hear this. My memory is a bit hazy but I'm sure I remember seeing him playing up front with the Number 10 on his back?God's getting a decent team of Blues together up there but I wish he'd give them some more time with us first. Paul Washington 9 Posted 18/01/2024 at 20:23:41 Condolences to his family and friends. When me dad first started taking me to Goodison Park when I was very young, he was one of the stalwarts of the team, a real unsung hero.God bless, John. Gerry Quinn 10 Posted 18/01/2024 at 2024/01/18 : 20:23:58 RIP, John Hurst – fabulous player for us in the '60s and '70s. Stephen Vincent 11 Posted 18/01/2024 at 20:25:13 Always remember him as Garth, a truly wonderful player who deserved far more praise than he received. I always thought that Labby would not have been half the player he was without John. Rest in peace big man you have some great company. Ray Roche 12 Posted 18/01/2024 at 20:25:13 Great, classy, player and a modest man. Left behind many great memories.Condolences to his family and friends.🙏