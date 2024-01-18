18/01/2024

Former Everton centre half John Hurst has died aged 76 after a long illness.

A graduate of the Blues' youth system in the mid-1960s and an FA Youth Cup winner, "Gentleman Jack" was originally a forward but was converted to a defender by Harry Catterick and he partnered the legendary Brian Labone.

He had the discinction of being Everton's first ever substitute when he replaced Fred Pickering at Stoke in August 1965 and was ever-present during the 1969-70 title-winning season.

When it was time to call time on a decade with the Toffees, Hurst left for Oldham Athletic but returned to his boyhood club as a coach under Joe Royle in the mid-1990s.

The pair, who played together in that 1970 championship side, remained close friends.

In Everton Player by Player, Ivan Ponting wrote of Hurst: "The tall, leggy, centre-back possessed one of the coolest heads in football, and when pressure mounted on the Everton goal, he would be found at the centre of the storm, defusing the danger efficiently and unfussily before seeking a chance to set up the Blues’ next attack."

