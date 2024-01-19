19/01/2024

Andy, Paul and Lyndon discuss the FA Cup replay victory over Crystal Palace, the draw with Aston Villa and the nature of the performances. They talk about the increasing maturity of Amadou Onana, and ponder how Sean Dyche can compensate for the absence of Abdoulaye Doucouré and how the team generally create more chances in front of goal.

They then move on to the unavoidable – Everton being referred to an independent commission over alleged PSR breaches for a second time – and touch on the ongoing takeover saga involving 777 Partners.

Finally, they pick their favourite direct free-kick goals and pay tribute to John Hurst who passed away at the age of 76.

