André Gomes has sustained another injury and is "very unlikely" to play in Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Luton Town.

The midfielder was the hero of the Third Round replay when he whipped a direct free-kick in off the post to score the only goal of the game and send Everton through but manager Sean Dyche told the media at his press conference today that Gomes now has an injury, thought to be a recurrence of his troublesome calf issue.

The Portuguese looks set to join Abdoulaye Doucouré and Seamus Coleman on the sidelines while Dele Alli, already a long-term absentee after suffering another set-back in his comeback last month, has undergone surgery on his groin.

It had been thought Doucouré would be back for the replay but he isn't expected to be fit again until mid-February at the earliest after he injured the hamstring in the other leg from the one that kept him out of action over the Festive Period.

With Idrissa Gueye away at the Africa Cup of Nations where Senegal have progressed to the next phase of the competition, it leaves Dyche with a threadbare squad ahead of four matches in the space of 15 days.

