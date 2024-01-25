Season › 2023-24 › News Gomes adds to injury frustrations ahead of Luton tie Lyndon Lloyd 25/01/2024 15comments | Jump to last André Gomes has sustained another injury and is "very unlikely" to play in Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Luton Town. The midfielder was the hero of the Third Round replay when he whipped a direct free-kick in off the post to score the only goal of the game and send Everton through but manager Sean Dyche told the media at his press conference today that Gomes now has an injury, thought to be a recurrence of his troublesome calf issue. The Portuguese looks set to join Abdoulaye Doucouré and Seamus Coleman on the sidelines while Dele Alli, already a long-term absentee after suffering another set-back in his comeback last month, has undergone surgery on his groin. It had been thought Doucouré would be back for the replay but he isn't expected to be fit again until mid-February at the earliest after he injured the hamstring in the other leg from the one that kept him out of action over the Festive Period. With Idrissa Gueye away at the Africa Cup of Nations where Senegal have progressed to the next phase of the competition, it leaves Dyche with a threadbare squad ahead of four matches in the space of 15 days. Reader Comments (15) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Sam Hoare 1 Posted 25/01/2024 at 14:45:34 Getting a bit thin now isn't it. Doucoure is the big miss of course but with Gueye away and Gomes now out again it leaves us with Garner and Onana as the only fit centre midfielders. Is Tyler Onyango still around and fit?! The likes of Jenson Metcalfe may have to fill the bench from the U21s. Or maybe the glorious return of Holgate to defensive central midfield, as some called for back in the day?!The surgery for Dele Alli would strongly suggest that he won't appear again for us this season (or ever) so we could really do with trying to loan in a central midfielder. Jim Bennings 2 Posted 25/01/2024 at 14:46:44 Surprise me.If we can't bring anyone in during the next few days, even on loan, then we could be in trouble here, numbers could fall in our squad very quickly. Christy Ring 3 Posted 25/01/2024 at 14:58:25 Need to bring in a midfielder now, even on loan, we're totally stretched in midfield.Try Godfrey if he's not being sold, he can play across the back, very versatile so could work as defensive midfielder. We may forget about Allí, another Gbamin. Jonathan Oppenheimer 4 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:02:41 No question we are getting mighty thin. This seems like a time to give Dobbin a start out wide, pushing Harrison or Danjuma to the middle. As much as I'm a fan of DCL, it also feels like a good opportunity to give Beto the start and see what happens. It's too bad that it's looking like we won't get to see a potentially rejuvenated Dele this season. Here's to hoping we get that one or two sparkling appearances from him, a la Palace, to shoot us up the table in the last month. Graham Williams 5 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:05:55 Mackenzie Hunt has been on the bench recently. I know little about him, but it might be time to give him a go. Onyango and Metcalf also in U21 squad.The thought of Holgate in midfield doesn’t excite me. Joe McMahon 6 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:08:06 Every winter we get hammered with Injuries. I'd also like to see Danjuma more central and yes Godfrey an option in midfield too.As for Dele, he's joined the long list of Everton players that spent more time injured than playing. David West 7 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:12:27 Christy 3. I'd give Godfrey a go as a holding midfielder it may just be his best position. He's no full back, left or right ! Never been convinced when he's at centre back. He's got the engine and energy, he likes to tackle. He's distribution not the best but please not Holgate! It's probably the only genuine option if it's 451. Other sides looking at bringing players in, we are watching our thin squad getting anorexic by the day !! Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:14:01 Sam, I doubt if Tyler Onyango is available. He hasn't played for almost 4 months and didn't appear for either the U21s or U18s last night. Giving Hunt or Metcalfe a chance might be something Dyche is forced to consider. Kieran Kinsella 9 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:15:11 If only we'd kept Fabian Delph that absentee list would be even longer. Simon Harrison 10 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:20:06 Sam, I'd prefer it if Ben Godfrey played in the #6 DM role, at least he played there for Norwich a number of times, and as Captain on a couple of occasions too.Please keep Mason away from any matchday squad, including the bench! Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:21:46 Dele requires groin surgery. So we won't see him in a Everton shirt again, unless we give him a new deal in the summer. Michael Lynch 12 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:41:02 EIther Danjuma, McNeil or Harrison in front of Onana and Garner. Play out wide whichever two aren't filling that role. The usual suspects fill out the back four (Patterson in the absence of Seamus), with Virginia in goal and I reckon Beto up front.Subs bench is going to look a lonely place for whoever sits on it. Paul Kossoff 13 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:43:44 Christy 3. "Try Godfrey if he's not being sold, he can play across the back, very versatile so could work as defensive midfielder" He cant play anywhere across the back, why? because he's not versatile, he's not adaptable, he's not good enough, who is your next choice, Holgate? Kean?Oy vey iz mir already. Brian Wilkinson 14 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:54:51 I am going to rock the boat here and suggest playing Michael Keane just behind the striker, just in front of Onana and Garner, I would start with Harrison and Danjuma both flanks, then switch both for Dobbin and McNeil, or vice versa.As a defender you can all argue the case of a mistake in him, but playing him high up the pitch, that lad can score and create goals, worth trying him out as a number ten role.If he can get close enough for knock downs, he will knock their goalie into the middle of next week, one hell of a shot on him. Eddie Dunn 15 Posted 25/01/2024 at 15:58:33 I would rest as many key players as possible. 