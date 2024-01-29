29/01/2024





Idrissa Gueye will soon be heading back to Merseyside after holders Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by hosts Ivory Coast this evening.

The Lions of Teranga had an early lead courtesy of Habib Diallio wiped out late in the second half, just before Gueye was introduced as a substitute, when Franck Kessie scored from the penalty spot.

Then, after 30 minutes of stalemate in extra-time, the game went to penalties where Moussa Niakhate's miss proved crucial and Kessie fired home the decisive spot-kick to send the Elephants through.

