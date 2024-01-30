Season › 2023-24 › News Everton appeal against PSR sanction to be heard this week Lyndon Lloyd 30/01/2024 38comments | Jump to last Everton's appeal against a historic 10-point sanction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules will begin tomorrow and conclude by Friday it is being reported. A decision from the hearing, to be heard by a different panel than the Independent Commission that recommended the biggest points penalty in top-flight history, is expected by the middle of February and the ruling will have a significant bearing on the Blues' second charge for contravening spending rules. Everton were originally deducted 10 points by the Premier League on 17 November for going over the amount permitted for losses by £19.5m and had 14 days to lodge an appeal. That appeal will now be heard over the next three days, with Laurence Rabinowitz KC steering the club's case. Rabinowitz will argue argue the Blues' contention that the punishment was disproportionate for the level of the breach and when measured against previous censure handed down for the transgression of other rules, most notably Portsmouth's nine-point deduction in 2009 for going into administration. Article continues below video content Everton were charged again for breaching PSR earlier this month, with the club arguing in a pointed statement that they had already been charged for 75% of the period under consideration and vowed to again fight their corner. That second independent commission, together with the one that will hear the League's case against Nottingham Forest, is expected to sit in March. Meanwhile, details of a reply sent by Premier League Chair Alison Brittain and CEO Richard Masters to a letter from Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, Sir Brendan Barber and Dame Sue Owen have emerged in The Times in which they reject accusations that the integrity of the independent commission that docked Everton ten points was compromised due to a lack of transparency over the sanctions framework adopted. “We completely reject the suggestion that the judicial panel and the commission that heard this case is anything other than absolutely independent of the league," Brittain and Masters wrote. "The suggestion that these individuals are somehow compromised is entirely without merit or foundation. Its perpetuation in your letter, published in the press, is damaging and unhelpful. “Everton was provided with complete transparency as to the board’s view on the appropriate sanction in this case. So as to provide as much notice and clarity as possible, it was communicated to the club two months before the hearing with detail of not only the ultimate sanction that the board considered appropriate but how it had got to that answer. “The club was then given opportunity in written and oral evidence and submissions, in advance of the hearing and at the hearing itself, to explain why it disagreed with it and make its own submissions on the appropriate sanction. “In the event, as you can see from the decision itself, the commission disagreed with the board [and the club] and came to its own view.” Reader Comments (38) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Marshall 1 Posted 30/01/2024 at 11:20:01 So our appeal will be heard over the next 3 days, starting tomorrow. Christine Foster 2 Posted 30/01/2024 at 11:29:28 Within three days? Are you kidding? What is it to be? Tell us what you think and we will let you know? Hardly time to consider the appeal or implications... undue haste? Christine Foster 3 Posted 30/01/2024 at 11:35:11 According to Sky "Everton pleaded guilty" — nowhere have I seen the club saying that. It may well have been that the club was over but had mitigating circumstances (not considered valid) or disputed accountancy interpretations but why would the club plead guilty and appeal?? Undue haste on consideration of appeal — clearly they think it's an open-and-shut case. Iain Crawford 4 Posted 30/01/2024 at 11:41:14 Christine, it does seem a short time. They said the verdict will be given mid-February, so maybe they listen to the arguments over 3 days then take another 2 weeks to deliberate and reach their decision. Christine Foster 5 Posted 30/01/2024 at 11:50:11 Sky's statement is almost a word-for-word cut and paste from the November statement... no consideration for the protests, the fans or the Premier League stance. I think a few Hail Marys are in order. I just don't like the way this is feeling, I do hope our learned counsel makes a mess of them. Mal van Schaick 6 Posted 30/01/2024 at 11:58:44 Appeal hearing to start on Wednesday, taking 3 days. How stupid in the middle of a season. Time for total reform especially when the rules are ancient and finances and income have changed significantly. Brent Stephens 7 Posted 30/01/2024 at 12:05:57 Mal, it would be stupid not to hold the appeal hearing as soon as possible. We have another charge to then answer followed presumably by another appeal. John Chambers 8 Posted 30/01/2024 at 12:16:27 Christine. Rather than pleading guilty, the wording I recall was that the club accepted they had broken the limit but the mitigation was the change to how the loan interest was to be treated, ie, Spurs could offset the cost incurred for the stadium but we couldn't, and the unforeseen loss of income due to the Ukraine War. Dave Lynch 9 Posted 30/01/2024 at 12:26:59 The hearing will have to be conducted ASAP — can't get to the end of the season and say "Sorry... bit harsh that sanction, here's your points back".There would be carnage Lynn Maher 10 Posted 30/01/2024 at 12:55:49 Our appeal starts on Wednesday according to BBC. I think I just want to get it over now. One down, how many more to go? Pat Kelly 11 Posted 30/01/2024 at 12:59:56 At the moment, the only thing appealing about Everton is Rabinowitz. Simon Harrison 12 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:05:06 The Appeal date is set: Wednesday through Friday this week. John Keating 13 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:06:16 I think our legal team should also be ready to go to arbitration immediately after the appeal result, regardless of the decision.I would imagine the agreed arbiter, at worse, can only uphold the appeal decision.Best case: he or she can better the decision. Andy Finigan 14 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:18:18 I totally agree, John, even though that's not in the Premier League rules. Well, the Premier aren't abiding by fair rules. So, Mr Silk, on Friday, let the appeals commission know that Arbitration is the next step. Anthony Hawkins 15 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:18:36 John, I keep being told on this forum that the rules didn't change regarding offsetting costs for the stadium build, but regularly see it being mentioned the rules did change. I'm confused.More widely, I'm going into this appeal with low expectations and only hope something positive comes out of it. I can also only imagine many clubs are either more clever in their accounting or are currently literarily on the limit of PSR. Facing this forward, it's interesting to note the Premier League know it's an impending issue and, rather than allow for that, look to punish who they think they can get away with. Come August and the rule changes, everyone else will be mapped against the new rules... insanity. David Vaughan 16 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:22:31 Date set...Everton points deduction: Appeal hearing to begin on Wednesday — BBC John Keating 17 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:34:04 Andy,I’m sure I read somewhere that arbitration is available after the appeals decision.A single arbiter approved by both sides can sit very shortly after the appeal decision is announced and a decision binding to both parties made quickly thereafter.Surely if an arbiter is agreed to, the result cannot be any worse than the appeal decision? Brent Stephens 18 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:49:56 John #11, from memory, arbitration first has to be agreed by both sides. So it seems it's not just a case of agreeing who the arbiter is? Jamie Crowley 19 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:52:43 Well, our season comes down to an appeal with dudes in suits.Don't ya just love sport?If they uphold this 10 points I'd riot. Tony Hibbert leading the chaos.Seriously, this ridiculous penalty can't stand. I've said since the beginning we're guilty, there should indeed be a punishment. But 10 points is simply obscene and has to be reduced. If it's not, Man City should have a 40 point deduction coupled with automatic relegation.I too, like Christine and Anthony above, have very little hope in this process. I pray I'm wrong. Andy Finigan 20 Posted 30/01/2024 at 13:56:52 What I don't like is this apeal ends on Friday but the decision won't be announced untill late Feb. You can see streight through this. The commission smiling saying all the things our team won't to hear then come the end of Feb "bang" Everton foot ball club have not reduced there apeal from 10 points and the original desision stands. Brent Stephens 21 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:20:47 Further to the question of arbitration...The EPL Handbook says:W.79. Subject to the provisions of Section X (Arbitration) of these Rules, the decision of an Appeal Board shall be final.And:X.4. In the case of a Disciplinary Dispute, the only grounds for review of a decision of a Commission or Appeal Board by way of arbitration under this Section X shall be that the decision was:X.4.1. reached outside of the jurisdiction of the body that made the decision; X.4.2. reached as a result of fraud, malice or bad faith; X.4.3. reached as a result of procedural errors so great that the rights of the applicant have been clearly and substantially prejudiced; X.4.4. reached as a result of a perverse interpretation of the law; orX.4.5. one which could not reasonably have been reached by any Commission or Appeal Board which had applied its mind properly to the facts of the case. Simon Harrison 22 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:22:04 I wonder if 'our' silk could ask for an adjournment in proceedings? Until that is, when the EPL have responded to the Chair of the Parliament’s cross-party Culture, Media and Sport Committee question(s) as those answers are very relevant to the Appeal proceedings.Just wondering... Dave Abrahams 23 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:23:15 I’m staying positive on this, we won’t no arbitrator, we will come out of this with a points reduction to help us climb a few places up the table,You would think our barrister is a dummy, he’ll earn his big fee and Everton will benefit from this and so will all the other clubs, big or small when the league adjusts the rules at the end of the year with two of those clubs benefiting most of all. Alan J Thompson 24 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:23:58 Someone correct me if I'm wrong but I thought the problem was either that we borrowed money for use toward the new stadium but then used it for everyday football expenses but tried to keep the interest payments on the stadium accounts and therefore exempt, or that we borrowed the money before the stadium build had commenced or even passed the planning stages therefore it couldn't have been for the stadium.Whatever, we must also be claiming the penalty is severe for the "small club" misdemeanour as very little advantage could be gained which seems more likely to succeed given how it could affect those clubs still to answer the many more charges, concerning much more money, that could be raised against them. Brian Williams 25 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:24:34 Brent#21.Arbitration it is then! Danny O’Neill 26 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:29:38 I'm with Dave. Let's see what comes out of this given the recent scrutiny on the Premier League. We can only second guess.Meanwhile, owe can grab 3 points tonight, which is mostly what I'm thinking about.And we can take Tottenham on Saturday at Goodison. John Keating 27 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:30:20 So Brent could be4.3, 4.4, 4.5 either singularly or even all three!!!! Brent Stephens 28 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:35:59 All three, John!!! And because of 4.2 (and all possibilities in that)!!! Bill Gall 29 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:42:41 I think we may be fairly successful, as B.K will not be there to advise our legal team how Everton would do it. Jay Harris 30 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:49:53 Allan J #24,The problem was Moshiri gave an interest free loan for the stadium development and then took out an interest bearing loan for cashflow purposes and used that for running expenses.That is why we had to admit guilt, but a good lawyer should be able to prove that that was only necessitated by stadium building costs and therefore should be allowed in the calculations.The only problem I foresee is that KC Rosen who appointed the first so called independent commission is also choosing the constitution of this appeals commission. Robert Tressell 31 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:49:59 Reading the comments, I'm reminded of the scene in Blackadder 4 where Edmund is accused of eating Lord Melchett's cherished pigeon. Nevertheless and without any evidence or insight I have always expected the deduction to be reduced to 5 points. Hopefully that (or something better) is what happens Brendan McLaughlin 32 Posted 30/01/2024 at 14:51:46 I imagine the club will know the result next week.Once the decision has been communicated to both parties they will probably allow a further week to agree the wording of the Appeal Report before lt's made public probably mid-February.Let's hope it's not another St. Valentine's day massacre. Dale Self 33 Posted 30/01/2024 at 15:07:57 Calling out Masters looks to have been a wise move. Even without a reduction I think we are up comfortably once past City and Spurs. Andy Finigan 34 Posted 30/01/2024 at 15:22:36 Simon 22 that is a very good suggestion as depending on those Answers which should be known around the 8th of February, would or could absutely benefit our apeal. Also I think the hole meeting over the 3 days should be videoed or at least recorded as backed up evidence of answered that were given by the independent bourd as I don't trust any of them. Mark Ryan 35 Posted 30/01/2024 at 15:24:41 Rob @ 31, Speckled Jim ha ha !! can you see the offender stood in this courtroom ? Lord Melchett looks around and points at the only other person in the room besides Captain Darling ha ha, It's very akin to that trial ! Paul Hewitt 36 Posted 30/01/2024 at 15:26:02 Super silk will be our signing of the season. Anthony Hawkins 37 Posted 30/01/2024 at 15:26:59 @Andy #20. I too am confused why it could take 2 to 3 weeks to reach an outcome of the appeal. I'm pretty certain the PL have made up their minds and imagine the board are presently readying themselves for tomorrow. Stu Darlington 38 Posted 30/01/2024 at 16:12:56 I don’t hold out any real hope of a positive result for the club,because the Premier League has demonstrated time and time again that it is incapable of dealing with any complex issues that occur with any degree of consistency,fairness or competence.So why should anything be any different this time?The only solution is an independent regulator,easy to say,but what does it really mean,and how should it be set up?Well it must be set up by Act of Parliament,but no politicians should be involved as they are for the most part self serving and the last thing we want is for the Regulator to become a political football like the NHS,education,public transport etc.One exception I’d go for would be Andy Burnham who is not a Westminster politician anyway.But what form would the regulator take?One person? Hardly likely.A committee then? But how many?Too many and nothing worthwhile gets decided.so what maybe 6or8 people,and what should the make up be?Ex-players,PFA reps,financiers,owners,fans?Do they draw up the terms of reference,rules and procedures?Who validates them ?Does the status quo remain until all outstanding allegations have been dealt with eg Man City and Chelsea?An independent regulator will be the outcome of all this I have no doubt,but unfortunately will not come in time to help Everton but in my view is a must for the good of the whole football pyramid. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb