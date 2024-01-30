30/01/2024

Everton's appeal against a historic 10-point sanction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules will begin tomorrow and conclude by Friday it is being reported.

A decision from the hearing, to be heard by a different panel than the Independent Commission that recommended the biggest points penalty in top-flight history, is expected by the middle of February and the ruling will have a significant bearing on the Blues' second charge for contravening spending rules.

Everton were originally deducted 10 points by the Premier League on 17 November for going over the amount permitted for losses by £19.5m and had 14 days to lodge an appeal. That appeal will now be heard over the next three days, with Laurence Rabinowitz KC steering the club's case.

Rabinowitz will argue argue the Blues' contention that the punishment was disproportionate for the level of the breach and when measured against previous censure handed down for the transgression of other rules, most notably Portsmouth's nine-point deduction in 2009 for going into administration.

Everton were charged again for breaching PSR earlier this month, with the club arguing in a pointed statement that they had already been charged for 75% of the period under consideration and vowed to again fight their corner.

That second independent commission, together with the one that will hear the League's case against Nottingham Forest, is expected to sit in March.

Meanwhile, details of a reply sent by Premier League Chair Alison Brittain and CEO Richard Masters to a letter from Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, Sir Brendan Barber and Dame Sue Owen have emerged in The Times in which they reject accusations that the integrity of the independent commission that docked Everton ten points was compromised due to a lack of transparency over the sanctions framework adopted.

“We completely reject the suggestion that the judicial panel and the commission that heard this case is anything other than absolutely independent of the league," Brittain and Masters wrote. "The suggestion that these individuals are somehow compromised is entirely without merit or foundation. Its perpetuation in your letter, published in the press, is damaging and unhelpful.

“Everton was provided with complete transparency as to the board’s view on the appropriate sanction in this case. So as to provide as much notice and clarity as possible, it was communicated to the club two months before the hearing with detail of not only the ultimate sanction that the board considered appropriate but how it had got to that answer.

“The club was then given opportunity in written and oral evidence and submissions, in advance of the hearing and at the hearing itself, to explain why it disagreed with it and make its own submissions on the appropriate sanction.

“In the event, as you can see from the decision itself, the commission disagreed with the board [and the club] and came to its own view.”

