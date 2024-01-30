Season › 2023-24 › News Everton FC Heritage Society to Pay Tribute to Seamus Coleman at a Special Event 30/01/2024 0comments | Jump to last ‘Sixty Grand’ is the famed chant that regularly rings out around Goodison on matchdays – it will no doubt echo around the Park End ‘People’s Lounge’ on Friday, 16 February (7pm for 7.30) when Seamus Coleman steps forward as the latest winner of the prestigious Dixie Dean Memorial Trophy, awarded since 1981 to individuals who, like the immortal Dean, show qualities in the ‘Great Tradition’. Seamus was an astute capture by the Toffees from Sligo Rovers in January 2009. Fittingly, Dean himself once went in the opposite direction, joining the Irish club late in his career. Seamus follows in the footsteps of many legendary winners, men like Howard Kendall, Colin Harvey, Dave Hickson, Joe Royle, Graeme Sharp and Duncan Ferguson. The event is organised by the Everton FC Heritage Society and you could be there with other star guests on a special evening. There will be on-stage interviews, the presentation of the award, plus films. Tribute will also be paid to John Hurst, the previous recipient of the award, who passed away recently. Tickets, priced at only £20 each, will go very quickly. There will be free parking at the Park End. Act swiftly to be part of a very special and intimate Evertonian evening! Click here for direct link to purchase Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb