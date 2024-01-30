30/01/2024

‘Sixty Grand’ is the famed chant that regularly rings out around Goodison on matchdays – it will no doubt echo around the Park End ‘People’s Lounge’ on Friday, 16 February (7pm for 7.30) when Seamus Coleman steps forward as the latest winner of the prestigious Dixie Dean Memorial Trophy, awarded since 1981 to individuals who, like the immortal Dean, show qualities in the ‘Great Tradition’.

Seamus was an astute capture by the Toffees from Sligo Rovers in January 2009. Fittingly, Dean himself once went in the opposite direction, joining the Irish club late in his career. Seamus follows in the footsteps of many legendary winners, men like Howard Kendall, Colin Harvey, Dave Hickson, Joe Royle, Graeme Sharp and Duncan Ferguson.

The event is organised by the Everton FC Heritage Society and you could be there with other star guests on a special evening. There will be on-stage interviews, the presentation of the award, plus films. Tribute will also be paid to John Hurst, the previous recipient of the award, who passed away recently.

Tickets, priced at only £20 each, will go very quickly. There will be free parking at the Park End.

Act swiftly to be part of a very special and intimate Evertonian evening!

Click here for direct link to purchase