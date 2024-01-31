31/01/2024 4comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have picked up free agent Kingsford Boakye and signed him to a 2½-year  deal subject to a successful work permit application.

According to evertonfc.com:

"The 19-year-old Ghanaian is a product of MSK Zilina Africa in his home country, where he excelled and developed through the ranks before joining AC Milan last year.

"Signed by Everton as a free agent, Boakye proved to be a prolific attacker at former club Zilina and can operate on both the left and right wing."

 

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Pat Kelly
1 Posted 31/01/2024 at 19:16:52
Academic
Mike Doyle
2 Posted 31/01/2024 at 19:21:31
I guess he didn’t see the sign near the Finch Farm entrance that reads “Prolific Attackers. Abandon hope all ye who enter here” (allegedly).
Robert Tressell
3 Posted 31/01/2024 at 20:18:57
What a life these young African kids must have.

MSK Zilina is a Slovak club which presumably has a development team in Ghana.

So Boakye leaves Ghana age 17 / 18 to join AC Milan's academy in March but is then released in July.

Now signed for us.

And we worry about whether 20-somethings from London will settle in the North West.

Hopefully he does settle and enjoy life. Certainly he plays in the right position as we're very low on quality in wide / attacking areas.

However sadly I expect if he was exceptional he'd already be playing first team football somewhere rather than trying to find academy contracts.

Paul Hewitt
4 Posted 31/01/2024 at 20:28:58
And that's our January signing.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb