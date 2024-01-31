Season › 2023-24 › News Blues sign Ghanaian prospect for Finch Farm academy 31/01/2024 4comments | Jump to last Everton have picked up free agent Kingsford Boakye and signed him to a 2½-year deal subject to a successful work permit application. According to evertonfc.com: "The 19-year-old Ghanaian is a product of MSK Zilina Africa in his home country, where he excelled and developed through the ranks before joining AC Milan last year. "Signed by Everton as a free agent, Boakye proved to be a prolific attacker at former club Zilina and can operate on both the left and right wing." Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Pat Kelly 1 Posted 31/01/2024 at 19:16:52 Academic Mike Doyle 2 Posted 31/01/2024 at 19:21:31 I guess he didn’t see the sign near the Finch Farm entrance that reads “Prolific Attackers. Abandon hope all ye who enter here” (allegedly). Robert Tressell 3 Posted 31/01/2024 at 20:18:57 What a life these young African kids must have.MSK Zilina is a Slovak club which presumably has a development team in Ghana. So Boakye leaves Ghana age 17 / 18 to join AC Milan's academy in March but is then released in July. Now signed for us.And we worry about whether 20-somethings from London will settle in the North West.Hopefully he does settle and enjoy life. Certainly he plays in the right position as we're very low on quality in wide / attacking areas. However sadly I expect if he was exceptional he'd already be playing first team football somewhere rather than trying to find academy contracts. Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 31/01/2024 at 20:28:58 And that's our January signing. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb