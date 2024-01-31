31/01/2024

Everton have picked up free agent Kingsford Boakye and signed him to a 2½-year deal subject to a successful work permit application.

According to evertonfc.com:

"The 19-year-old Ghanaian is a product of MSK Zilina Africa in his home country, where he excelled and developed through the ranks before joining AC Milan last year.

"Signed by Everton as a free agent, Boakye proved to be a prolific attacker at former club Zilina and can operate on both the left and right wing."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb