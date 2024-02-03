03/02/2024





Arnaut Danjuma won't feature when Everton travel to the Etihad Stadium next weekend as he nurses the ankle injury he sustained at Fulham on Tuesday.

The Dutch winger was helped off the pitch at Craven Cottage after going down awkwardly in the closing stages and didn't figure in today's 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

And manager Sean Dyche has ruled him out of the trip to face Manchester City as well given that there is still swelling on the ankle.

"It needs settling down so we'll wait and see as time goes on but it won't happen for next weekend, it's pretty clear," Dyche admitted after this afternoon's game at Goodison Park.

Article continues below video content

He will wait and see on Ben Godfrey who was withdrawn after 75 minutes against Spurs having started back-to-back games for the first time this season.

"Obviously, he hasn't played that much football and he put in a massive shift the other night at Fulham," Dyche said. "He got cramp but – and I'm not a medic – the kind where your calf tightens up and won't realise, so we had to make a decision there and then."

Dyche himself will be missing from the dugout at the Etihad after picking up his third booking of the season, this time for alleged dissent to referee Michael Oliver, and will serve a one-game touchline ban.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb