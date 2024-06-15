Season › 2023-24 › News Kevin Campbell dies after a short illness Lyndon Lloyd 15/06/2024 154comments | Jump to last Everton and Arsenal have confirmed the shock news that an icon of both clubs, Kevin Campbell, has died after being hospitalised last month because of illness. He was 54. Campbell cemented his place in Goodison folklore and the hearts of Blues fans with a brilliant loan spell at Everton late in the 1998-99 season when he fired nine goals in as many appearances, a contribution that almost single-handedly steered the club away from the relegation zone and to mid-table safety that season. It stands as one of the most significant contributions by any one player in the Club's history and it paved the way for the Londoner to join the Toffees in a permanent £3m deal that summer. He went on to score 45 League goals for Everton, a tally that puts him fifth in the list of the Blues' top scorers of the Premier League era. Born in Lambeth, Kevin began his playing career at Arsenal where won the FA Youth Cup before making his senior debut in May 1988. Article continues below video content He cut his teeth with loan spells at Leyton Orient and Leicester City before establishing himself at the Gunners where he would go onto make 210 appearances, scoring 55 goals, winning the League title in 1991, an FA Cup and League Cup double two years later and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. In 1995, Campbell joined Nottingham Forest in a £2.5m deal to replace Stan Collymore but while he scored an impressive 32 goals in 80 games for the East Midlands club it wasn’t enough to keep them in the top division, although his partnership with Pierre van Hooijdonk where he notched 23 in a season helped Forest earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt in 1997-98. Nevertheless, his move to the comparative backwater of Turkey and Trabsonspor in 1998 seemed to confirm that Campbell's career was in danger of petering out rather than scaling the heights at a top Premier League club. However, cash-strapped Smith saw in Campbell a cheap way of acquiring much-needed firepower for his bid to steer Everton away from increasingly real relegation danger. The benefit was mutual — as Kevin was by that point desperate to leave Turkey, having been on the victim of barbed racist comments by the Trabsonspor president who also attacked his scoring record. Though it took him a couple of games to settle in, Campbell's impact at Goodison was staggering in those first few weeks as he scored three consecutive braces to lift the Club away from the bottom three. "Super Kev", as the Evertonians would soon call him, was revered for his time at Goodison Park as a result. He would go on to score the winning goal away at Liverpool during the 1999-2000 season, the last one at Anfield for Everton for two decades, and eventually left Goodison Park in 2005 when he signed for West Bromwich Albion and later joined Cardiff City on a short-term deal. He hung up his boots in 2007 but carved out a successful career as a pundit for the Premier League and Champions League and remained a hugely beloved figure, particularly at Everton who the Londoner took to his heart and always regarded as his club alongside Arsenal. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Smith 1 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:15:45 Sad news — Kevin Campbell has died. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:25:45 Very sad news if true. Not only was he a great player but a fantastic person as well. James Marshall 3 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:33:31 Paul, All unconfirmed as far as I can tell re Super Kev. I really hope it's not bad news. I think we all know how much he's loved by all of us. Rob Halligan 4 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:43:34 Paul, Where are you seeing that about Kevin Campbell? There is nothing on him on SSN or the BBC, but both are recently reporting the death of the Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic who died this morning aged just 26. Paul Birmingham 5 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:05:22 Praying that some news I've just seen on a Daily Star link about Kevin Campbell isn't true. Terrible news, if it is. Brian Williams 6 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:07:46 It's true. Paul Birmingham 7 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:11:24 Gutted a truly genuine Everton player and supporter.He almost single handedly kept us up in 1999-2000. He saved Everton that season.Prayers and thoughts to Kevin's Family and friends at this terrible time.I hope the club acknowledges his impact and commemorates him at the new stadium.RIP, Kevin Campbell. Lee Courtliff 8 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:16:59 Jesus, I'm in shock. I knew he'd been ill but was sure he'd come out of it. 54 is no age to die, and he'll be greatly missed by many. RIP, Super Kev, and thank you for what you did for our club. You'll always be remembered. Kunal Desai 9 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:22:40 Absolutely gutted to hear this news.He was such a gentlemen. Met him him 5 years ago after an Arsenal game. His goals single handidly saved us in the season he joined. One of the few guys in the media that actually spoke on behalf of us fans and said it how it was.Condolences to his family and friends. RIP in peace Super Kev. Alan Corken 10 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:23:15 Gutted by this news. A true Legend! Derek Knox 11 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:26:13 How very, very sad. I, like many others assumed it would be something he would, eventually get over. What a lovely and genuine guy, who never ever forgot he was part of the Everton extended family! RIP, SuperKev. Jeff Armstrong 12 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:28:23 Shocked at this news, RIP Super Kevin Campbell. Paul Hewitt 13 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:30:29 What tragic news, truly heartbreaking. You could tell every time Kevin spoke about Everton it really meant something to him, unlike other ex-players. RIP, Super Kev 😢 Ed Fitzgerald 15 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:30:50 I'm so shocked by this sad news. Whenever he was on TV he was always so positive and cheerful and never hid his love for Everton. Rest in Peace, Super Kev Scott Hamilton 16 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:32:10 Absolutely devastating. Mark Lewis 17 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:32:45 I was hoping it was just a rumour.Rest in peace, SuperKev. Craig Walker 18 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:32:49 One of the great Everton signings. His goals saved us in 1999 and his winner across the park made him an Everton legend.He always spoke highly of our club and of fondness of his time at Goodison.In contrast to the current age of spoiled brat and overpaid footballers, Super Kev always struck me as being genuine and a lovely bloke. His smile used to light up the place.Thanks for the memories, Kev, RIP. Julian Exshaw 19 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:36:35 Oh, this is terrible news. I thought the fact that we hadn't had an update was a good sign. A true gentleman who loved his time with us as much as we loved his. God bless him. Denver Daniels 20 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:37:26 Ah man. RIP Kevin 😪 Pete Hughes 21 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:40:35 Awful news.RIP, Big man! Peter Jones 22 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:40:39 Very sad indeed. Thanks for everything, Kevin. RIP. Andy Kay 23 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:40:47 Sad news, lovely man and a true blue. 54 is way too young to pass away. RIP Super Kev. Duncan McDine 24 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:41:17 This is gutting. A real hero. Paul Myers 25 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:41:27 Tragic and incredibly sad. Great striker and ambassador for Everton. I was fortunate enough to be there to see him put the ball in the RS net, thanks for the memories. RIP. Dave Williams 26 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:43:07 Very sad news. Clearly a very nice and humble guy too. He should always be remembered as a player who saved his club in our time of need.RIP Kev. Mike Hughes 27 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:43:34 RIP, Kevin Campbell.An honest professional – always came across as a decent, genuine bloke. He was essential to our survival with important goals.Several years ago on TW, we were invited to list our Everton team of the millennium (to date at that time). I listed Kevin Campbell up front – and stood by it despite the criticism of a few others.He contributed greatly to the Everton cause. A sad day. RIP. Mike Hayes 28 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:44:12 That's tragic.I met him a few years ago, he was a lovely guy. So, so sad. RIP, sir. 😢💙 Brian Harrison 29 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:44:59 Very sad.He will be fondly remembered by fans, a true gentleman and a great ambassador for our club. Howard Don 30 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:45:55 Devastated to hear this. Impossible to underestimate the effect he had when he came to Everton. Like many, I thought the lack of recent news meant he was maybe pulling through. Lovely guy and hugely popular, so awful for his family. RIP SuperKev and thanks for everything. Paul Johnson 31 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:46:57 Gutted. I had the pleasure of meeting him in the 1878 lounge in 2020. A real gentleman who was exactly the same on TV as in real life. Loved the Blues but told it how it was. 54 is no age. Regards to his family. RIP Kevin. John Pickles 32 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:47:31 RIP SuperKev, I was lucky enough to shake your hand as you got off my flight in 2003.When post-60s Everton players are mentioned on here, their impact is almost always debated: "He was that good!"; "He wasn't that good!" etc. I can't ever remember anyone debating your value to the club. Robert Stark 33 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:47:34 RIP Super Kev.Thoughts to his family and friends, a true gentleman. Geoff Williams 34 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:49:08 Such sad news. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP Kevin. Rob Halligan 36 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:50:48 Not many people that I personally didn't know make me shed a tear after they die, but this news has. I'm absolutely devastated by this news. An absolute legend and hero amongst all Everton fans. RIP, Super Kevin Campbell. James Lawton 37 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:52:48 Thank you for all you did for the club, Kevin. You will always be remembered with gratitude and affection. Colin Glassar 38 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:55:25 So sad to hear. Super Kev got us and we got him. He was one of the very few pundits who spoke well of Everton.RIP, Kevin.A shout out to the young Millwall goalkeeper who also died today at the young age of 26. John Raftery 39 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:56:56 Very sad to hear this. I first saw Kevin play for Orient at Tranmere in 1989. He caught the eye as a 19-year-old on loan from Arsenal. I always thought he looked like an Everton type of player, albeit just short of the highest class. I don't think we could believe our luck in 1999 when he hit the ground running on loan and saved us from relegation. His partnership with Jeffers promised more than it ultimately delivered but they combined well for the famous goal and win at Anfield in September 1999. Tony Mace 40 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:57:48 RIP Super Kev…Who put the ball in the redshite net. 💙 Dean Johnson 41 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:58:06 Love you Super, you will be sorely missed.Don't normally get upset with people passing but this one has got me. As far as I am concerned, he saved us when we needed him most.RIP Super Kev, Blue forever 💙💙💙💙💙 Dan Mckay 43 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:03:28 Very upset by this sad news. Super Kev, forever putting the ball in the back of the RS net. RIP Francis van Lierop 44 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:03:36 Very sad. RIP, Kevin. James Newcombe 45 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:04:26 RIP Super Kev… that is no age at all. I know it was obviously a team effort, but it seemed all that time ago like he single-handedly kept us up. God knows where we'd be now without those goals. Andrew Clare 46 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:05:06 So sorry to hear this news. So young. Rest in peace, Kevin. My condolences to his family. Mark Murphy 47 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:08:18 Very sad news.I hope there is a God just so he can look after you, Kevin.RIP. Sur Jo 48 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:09:39 RIP, Super Kev. I am shocked and you left too early. Larry O'Hara 49 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:10:34 Yes very sad: hope his family see these tributes showing how much we all loved him. Gary Wiffen 50 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:11:02 Devastating news Super Kev. He Seemed such a humble and great guy.A lovely fellow taken far to soon. RIP, Kevin Campbell. Dave Abrahams 51 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:12:49 He was a very good player for every club he played for. More importantly, he was a thoroughly nice person who always kept his feet on the ground.Rest in peace, Kevin. Kevin Molloy 52 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:13:58 A gentleman and true Evertonian. What sad news. Jamie Clancy 53 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:17:05 RIP Kevin. A terrible loss well before his time. RIP big man. James Marshall 54 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:18:59 Heartbroken. So much love & respect for SuperKev as he always was, and always will be to me and no doubt, all Evertonians. A brilliant human being, and someone who, in the dark days in the late '90s, truly lit up all our lives.Always loved, always remembered for what he gave us.Forever blue, forever Everton. Anthony A Hughes 55 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:21:06 RIP, Kev, a class act on and off the field. Danny O’Neill 56 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:25:29 Rest easy. I'll never forget that winning goal at Anfield.You helped us in a time of need and did it well.Your roots may be with Arsenal, but you were an adopted Evertonian. One of us. Peter Mills 57 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:26:14 This is desperately sad news.Kevin has an indelible place in the history of Everton FC. His goals late in the 1998-99 season saved us when we were in desperate trouble. Remember his second goal against Coventry at home which clinched a tension-filled game after Materazzi had been sent off? I was fortunate enough to be in the Kemlyn Road stand, towards the Kop end, on that famous night. He became our first black captain. He remained a supporter and ambassador for us. Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. Rest in peace Super Kev. Denis Richardson 58 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:26:27 Jesus – what terrible news.Great player and more importantly an absolute gent in real lifeThoughts and prayers to his family. Tragic loss at such a relatively young age.RIP Kev. Nick Dermott 59 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:42:10 Tragic news. A lovely guy and someone who gave his all.Had such a love for the club and we for him. Christopher Timmins 60 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:44:27 So hard to believe and at such a young age. We should be forever grateful to him and what he did for us during his initial loan spell. A gentleman on and off the pitch.Rest in peace, Kevin. Phil Wood 61 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:46:17 RIP Kevin.Super Man and Player. Ian Riley 62 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:49:05 Just so sad.My thoughts are with the family and friends at this terrible time. RIP, Kevin, and thank you for choosing Everton. John Wignall 63 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:49:48 RIP, Kevin. Deepest sympathy to all his family. A cracking player and an even lovelier person. God bless, Kevin. Pete Ellingham 64 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:56:02 Very sad news! My thoughts are with his friends and family. 💙 John Keating 65 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:02:10 Great player and a great genuine man.So young. God bless. Dennis Stevens 66 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:02:12 A whole-hearted player for Everton and, it seems, every club he represented. Apparently, as genuine a person off the pitch as he seemed to be on it. Cruelly taken at a quite young age for current times. His family must be devastated. Terribly sad. Bill Fairfield 67 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:13:26 Deepest sympathy to all Kevin's family and friends. RIP, Super Kev. Andrew Cunningham 68 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:16:05 Very sad news. Condolences to his family. Feel like crying but it's not about me. Thank you for saving our skins. A true Everton legend. Annika Herbert 69 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:26:04 Dreadful news! A true icon for Everton and a true gentleman in every sense. What a great job he did for us.Taken from us far too early but never forgotten. RIP, SuperKev. David Price 70 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:26:41 A true gentleman and a fantastic player. RIP — you will be missed by many. David McMullen 71 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:27:44 RIP, Super Kev. Devastated. Allan Board 72 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:28:09 Such sad news. What a lovely fella Super Kev was, kept Everton in this league with his goals and his positive demeanour. Stuck up for the fans too – which won't be forgotten. RIP and my condolences to his family. Brian Wilkinson 73 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:28:15 RIP, super super Kev, a true gentleman and footballer as well. Kept your feet on the ground and was loved so much by the Evertonians.When it comes to loyalty, embrace Coleman's final season, we will not see the likes of him and Campbell again in an Everton shirt.Thanks for the memories, Kev. Ben King 74 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:29:16 Really really sad news. A really positive chap that always spoke well and positively about Everton.54 is no age to die.Sad news. Rest in peace, Super Kev. Michael Bennet 75 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:41:39 Me and my partner stayed in the Marriot Hotel for her 40th, 20 years ago, and the guy who showed us to our room said Kevin used to live in it before he bought himself a house locally...It faced the Royal Court...and I've never forgotten what the guy said... So sad. Andrew Merrick 76 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:45:20 It's always sad when someone goes before their time, but this guy was special to Everton and deserves recognition.Thank you for all did in royal blue, you kept us up, a real inspiration. RIP, Super Kev. Chris Williams 77 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:46:00 I'm listening to Alan Myers's tribute on Sky, and I'm in tears. Such love for this man, such respect, such sorrow.I remember him coming. Such power, pace, intelligence. Goals flowed. He lifted the team. He lifted the crowd. We loved him.He lifted me too. What a man, what a player, and by the sound of it, what a human being.RIP, Super Kev. Mike Kehoe 78 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:50:31 Gutted, thanks for the memories, RIP. Shaun Laycock 79 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:51:46 RIP, Super Kev. Alan McGuffog 80 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:03:46 So very, very sad. A gentleman. And it puts certain things into perspective. Everton FC is about us and players such as Super Kev. It's not about bloody Russians and asset strippers and consortiums and buy-outs. Rest in peace, Sir! Dave Abrahams 81 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:12:14 Another ex-Everton player passed away yesterday or today — Frank D'Arcy, a full-back or centre-half.I think he might have been part of the 1970 title-winning squad although he didn't play many games for the Blues. A tall, tough and uncompromising player. Christine Foster 82 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:13:57 He loved Everton and we loved him. Never had a bad word for the club, great ambassador and a true gentleman. So sad he has passed but he will light up heaven and be welcomed by many blue noses up there. Thank you, big man, one of the good guys. Mark Frere 83 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:17:06 Such devastating news, he seemed like a really genuinely lovely guy. I best remember his more than decent partnership up front with Franny Jeffers, in what was a very poor team otherwise.RIP Super Kev. Neil Copeland 84 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:17:55 RIP, Super Kev Campbell. A true gentleman on and off the pitch. Karl Meighan 85 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:23:04 Like everybody here, gutted. Sad news Super Kev always one of us. NSNO. Garry Martin 86 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:37:30 So young & so sad, RIP Kevin Peter Moore 87 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:38:00 Yes, RIP Super Kev. 100% one the good guys and, in 1999, was the amazing catalyst to spectacularly fire the goals in to get us clear of the drop. 9 goals in 5 games! Without him, I have no doubt the proud unbroken top-flight run would have been ruined that season. A giant of a player, man and having had the great pleasure to have a single drink and a good chat with him hours before kick-off in the Winslow a few years back. He was so honest, genuine, humble and just a total pleasure to talk to. It's very sad he became ill and died so young. One positive thing I guess is what a life he lived, what he achieved on the pitch with Arsenal in terms of honours and the great job he did for us, stuff 99.9% of us can only dream of.Well done and many thanks to Super Kev, gone far too soon, but leaving great memories with many thousands.Sincere condolences to all his family and friends. Robert Tressell 88 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:38:53 Very sad news. His goals might have saved us from a decade in the wilderness. Articulate gentleman too with a clear fondness for his time at Everton. RIP. Kenny Smith 89 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:53:44 A genuine hero and legend. Absolutely gutted. I've just spent half an hour telling my 11-year-old son how great he was. Thanks for saving us and for that goal. RIP, Super Kevin Campbell. Bobby Mallon 90 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:54:15 Gutted he's gone. Joe McMahon 91 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:54:21 Ahh, for fuck's sake… This is awful. A great player and indeed a great likeable person, absolutely one of the good guys. His goals saved us including stunning the Anfield crowd. Thank you, Kevin, and RIP x. Kevin Edward 92 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:06:33 Awful sad news.Condolences to all who had a connection with Superkev.I have fond memories of those last 3 or 4 games at Goodison with Franny Jeffers. It was like a dream come true to see them banging in the goals to keep us safe.Also later on, he single-handedly carried the front line on many occasions, probably carrying injuries but always put in a shift for the shirt.He was a hero, and leaves some great memories in blue.Who put the ball in the red shites net? Super Kevin Campbell! Christy Ring 93 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:12:58 Devastated to hear of the passing of Super Kev, a great captain and lovely person.Thoughts with his family, RIP. Nick Lacey 94 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:23:05 Absolutely devastated. I've been in tears most of the morning. Kieran Kinsella 95 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:25:19 Shocked and saddened to hear this. God rest his soul Mark O'Brien 96 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:25:20 Devastated to hear of the loss of a true Everton hero. We will never forget you, Kev. Rest in peace. Paul Ferry 97 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:34:10 RIP Skipper Kevin. 💙 One of us. Never forgotten, always loved. Thanks for everything. Alastair Donaldson 98 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:42:34 A true icon, super player and underrated, except to those who saw him. Apparently the highest goal scorer without an international cap. Nice piece on the club website, I hope they make a suitable gesture to his family.RIP, Super Kev. Stan Grace 99 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:51:13 Very sad news. A great player and person and gone far too soon. Thoughts are with his wonderful family. RIP, SuperKev. Jim Bennings 100 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:53:41 Walter Smith's best piece of business and there were a few canny buys but Kev clearly stood above.Blitzed it to keep us up in the Spring of 1999 with lethal finishing and movement in the box.People forget that he had one final swansong in David Moyes's first season by finishing top scorer, he was pivotal along with Tomasz Radzinski and Wayne Rooney in us finishing 7th that year.RIP, Super Kev. Edward Rogers 101 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:54:36 Sad, sad news. Thanks, Kev, sleep well. 💙 Stu Gore 102 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:00:01 RIP Super Kev. Niall McIlhone 103 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:13:35 Forever in our memory for all the reasons outlined above: a dedication of some sort at the new stadium is a must. RIP, big man, I hope your family can find solace in knowing how loved and respected you were. Soren Moyer 104 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:14:36 Heartbroken! Rest In Peace, dear Kevin. James Hughes 105 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:19:17 Sad news and he was a good pro whoever he played for but he has a bit lot of love for us.A nice little clip of Super Kev sharing his feelings about our mates from Mordor, made me smile:UTFT Ian Bennett 106 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:21:12 Genuinely sad to lose a thoughtful, vibrant and happy human being.Stood up and talked about his beloved Everton, loved being with the fans and gave up his time to anyone who wanted it. Smart, fun, and a brilliant goalscorer, he was everything I want associated with my club.You'll be my forever Super Kev. Dale Self 107 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:31:14 While sadness is an unavoidable aspect of his passing, we should take this timing to honor Super Kev going forever forward. He was instrumental in our survival then and he is our inspiration for retaking the top now. Okay, maybe a bit ambitious there… but if we get another Super Kev, don't bet against it. Dan Parker 108 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:34:17 Terrible news, an equally wonderful footballer and man. Kept us up and was a beacon of light in tough times. He used to always push out positive messages on social media and interact with all the fans that adored him in retirement, including me. Will be sorely missed, condolences to the family. Neil Tyrrell 109 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:46:25 Heartbreaking news. RIP, Super Kev, and thanks for everything. 💙 Benn Chambers 110 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:50:51 To say I'm devastated would be an understatement. The word 'legend' gets used to often in football now, it's a throw-away word used by younger fans, to describe a player who's thrown in a tasty tackle or wound up the opposition fans but a legend to me is very different and, in Kevin Campbell, I had an Everton legend.I'm 40 now and, as a young season ticket holder, I remember vividly his loan spell. We were gone, as good as down and this fella came in and single-handedly dragged us to safety. 9 goals in 5 games! Then the winner at Anfield. Honestly, I'm devastated by this. 54 is no age at all. Us toffees have lost a talisman and a hero but his family have lost much more. The fella was an absolute gent and you couldn't have given the captain's armband to a better fella. I'm proud that our first ever black captain was Kevin Campbell, it's a fitting accolade that it was him. A giant of a man and a player. A superb human. I remember him strolling into the Winslow for a pint before a game and the place erupted into his song. He was mobbed and he loved it. He always looked happy and comfy around Evertonians and he knew how much we loved him – he knew we really really loved him and the feeling was mutual. RIP, Super Kev. Gone but absolutely never ever forgotten. Joe McMahon 111 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:01:30 Still gutted. I remember going with an old mate, a Hammers fan. As Super Kev scored a hat-trick! Bad last few months for Forest also, with Chris Bart Williams and of course Trevor Francis. 😢 Jay Harris 112 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:26:02 54 is too young to die but old enough to leave a fantastic legacy of contribution to football and life.RIP, Super Kev. Will Mabon 113 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:27:36 There are some whose character shows easily and strongly on the outside, without fanfare, and he came across that way.He was a great signing, a genuine committed footballer that left an important mark on the club in his time here.Very sad. As is the way now, there are no real details, so I don't know here – but I will nonetheless say generally, this is getting ridiculous. Dave Brierley 114 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:42:30 Terribly sad news.God bless you, Kev.Never forgotten. Simon Dalzell 115 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:48:18 Hard to comprehend. Fantastic player and more Importantly the Loveliest of Men. RIP Super Kev. You will be sorely missed. Mark Ryan 116 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:59:55 He was always super supportive even when times were super shit for us. The mark of a man is how he deals with adversity. Kev always came out positive, always on the up, a real fighter. his news is gutting. I would have liked him to see us in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and on the up, Kev would have loved that. Terribly sad news for his family and friends. Keep smiling Kev, we all loved you, pal. RIP. Iakovos Iasonidis 117 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:06:38 Always hate it when people pass away before their time.We are so fragile... Jerome Shields 118 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:14:49 RIP, Kevin. Gavin Johnson 119 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:17:35 Really sad to hear the news about 'Super Kev'. His impact for the club will never be forgotten. I remember taking my girlfriend on her first visit to Goodison to watch us play Charlton, and Kev scored a couple if I remember correctly.I was also studying at Uni in Stoke at the time, and I remember talking to an Arsenal fan later that evening at our local Indian restaurant who was congratulating us on getting Kev and talking about his style of play. Nice memories. Billy Shears 120 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:27:22 Such shocking news, such a great player and a brilliant goalscorer and a real character and truly great pundit.RIP, Super Kev, another Everton great, who will never be forgotten. Eugene Ruane 121 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:28:38 Tragic.RIP. Jeff Armstrong 122 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:34:55 Great tribute, that, Benn @110. Peter Mills 123 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:48:08 Dave #81, I'm sorry to hear of the passing away of Frank D'Arcy, a member of the 1965 Youth Cup winning team and, as you say, a substitute a few times in the 69-70 Championship season, including the clincher against West Brom. Condolences to Frank's family and friends. Jack Convery 124 Posted 15/06/2024 at 18:16:11 A centre forward who scored and created goals for those around him, just ask Jeffers and Radzinski. He lifted the club out of the doldrums to get us to safety, after he arrived. He gave is all for the shirt and he looked liked he enjoyed doing it to, which I'm sure he did. He became one of us and Captained the team. His record with EFC was 160 games, 50 goals and 8 assists. His overall record in EPL was 325 games, 83 goals and 26 assists. RIP Super Kev. Condolences to family and friends.RIP Frank D'Arcy. Condolences to family and friends. Steve Dowdeswell 125 Posted 15/06/2024 at 18:22:09 Tragic news.RIP a true blue hero. Brendan Fox 126 Posted 15/06/2024 at 18:50:14 RIP Super Kev, thanks for the memories Dave Cooney 127 Posted 15/06/2024 at 19:41:28 So sad. One of football’s good guys. One of us. Thank you Super Kev. Martin Farrington 128 Posted 15/06/2024 at 19:41:46 A true blue legend. A genuine and well respected gentleman. Will be massively missed. Thank you for the joy and happiness you gave me and countless others, goodnight Super Kev. Dave Older 129 Posted 15/06/2024 at 19:50:03 This one really hurts, Kevin Campbell has been taken way too soon. A top striker, and more importantly, a top bloke. I always thought he was a great under-used tv pundit too. We will all miss you Super Kev, rest in peace my friend. John Belshaw 130 Posted 15/06/2024 at 21:00:17 Devastating news regarding the loss of Kevin Campbell. His goals saved Everton from almost certain relegation in 1999. Always the gentleman, Kevin loved Everton and Everton loved him! Jay Evans 131 Posted 15/06/2024 at 21:41:12 Good night, God bless, Kev.Thank you for what you did for our great club. Rest in peace and be assured you are in great company up there with the rest of our true blue family.💙 Sean Kearns 132 Posted 15/06/2024 at 21:51:04 I have a cousin who is disabled and special needs who is a massive blue. When we were children, she was invited (I think through Alder Hey) to be a mascot for Everton and walked out the tunnel with Big Kev. But beforehand, he took many pictures and spent very genuine time with her. I think they kept in touch for a while as well… My family always said how nice Kev was and he always remained her favorite player even all these years later to this day. She still has the picture of them up in the house… Make no bones about it, Kevin Campbell was a giant of a human being and always had time for others. And he loved Everton!… Everything your reading in the news about him being a gentlemen isn't just sentiment, it's all genuine. He was a truly lovely fella. RIP big man and thank you for memories both on and off the pitch…. I think I'm going to get ‘Campbell 9' on the back of this year's new shirt when it's finally released. It's the Least I can do for the big fella, he made an ill young girl's dreams come absolutely true for a day and didn't cut a single corner. Tony Abrahams 133 Posted 15/06/2024 at 22:35:46 Such a sad day for football. My stepson phoned his mum, this morning in shock, to tell her his teammate had passed away, aged 26, and then my son phoned me to tell me the very sad news about “Super Kev” about half an hour later.I played against him twice in a two-legged FA Youth Cup semi-final. He was already a man, and I remember telling him to calm down and just get on with the game, when he was arguing with one of our players. He just looked at me and nodded, until a few minutes later, when I was arguing with one of his teammates and he came over, shaking his head smiling, and said to me "You've got some front, telling me to get on with the game!"Like most Evertonians, my best memories of Kevin Campbell are of his goals keeping us up during the Walter Smith era, and it says a lot about the man who I'm sure was once racially abused at Goodison (whilst warming up as an opposing sub?) that he had the heart and the spirit to become the first black captain of Everton Football Club.God bless Kevin Campbell, a man with a big heart, a big smile, and a great big love for Everton. 💙🙏 Brendan McLaughlin 134 Posted 15/06/2024 at 22:58:07 Kevin Campbell, RIP.A blue saviour... they don't come along often. Pete Bridson 135 Posted 15/06/2024 at 23:06:51 Some great memories of Super Kev being shared here, a great man. Was the derby he scored in on TV?? I have a recollection of watching the game in a pub in Ambleside. Check out his appearances on the Undr the Cosh podcasts... "Don't you hurt me Campbell" - Clough, hilarious. That smile. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Peace. Dan Parker 136 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:04:51 A beautiful story that, Tony, thanks for sharing. If there's any consolation, I think he knew how much he was loved.I know Big Dunc is a hero of that era but for me King Kev was a saviour. He'd be on social media next week telling us to have a dickie bow Tuesday! Si Cooper 137 Posted 16/06/2024 at 01:06:19 A man who could apparently easily project the strength of his personality through a screen, judging by the testimony of those who also experienced it in the flesh.It is hardly believable that his enduring ability didn't ever snag him a cap or two at international level. Gone much too soon, to a much better place we trust. Kieran Kinsella 138 Posted 16/06/2024 at 01:27:55 Si,How many good English strikers play in the Premier League today? There are just two in the England squad… then you've got what? Calvert-Lewin, Wilson? That's about it.In the Super Kev era, the one thing England had going for it was strikers: Fowler, Ferdinand, Andy Cole & Sutton were among those barely getting a look in. Wrighty had a few chances. There was Shearer, Sheringham, Owen etc. Super Kev was certainly as good as or actually much better than strikers who've played for England in other eras. He just a) came along when we had an abundance and b) had bad luck with injuries. People talk about Man City's expensively built academy now but, just think back then – both Campbell and Cole were surplus to requirements at Arsenal, not cause they weren't good but because Graham was spoilt for choice! Different era but, capped or not, Kev was quality. David Currie 139 Posted 16/06/2024 at 02:36:41 Super Kev will be missed. To spend 12 years between Arsenal and Everton is some achievement. To be loved by both sets of players and fans of two of the biggest clubs in World Football is even bigger. My favourite story of him was the one of him on the plane to Manchester to meet a certain Mr Smith! Just summed up the kind of man he was off the pitch. Quality!! Bob Parrington 140 Posted 16/06/2024 at 05:33:15 RIP, Great Man! Danny O’Neill 141 Posted 16/06/2024 at 05:54:40 Nice clip:Everton fans mob Kevin Campbell on Goodison Road before the February 2015 derbyAvoiding the car park and walking across the pitch. Instead, walking down Goodison Road amongst the supporters. Jerome Shields 142 Posted 16/06/2024 at 07:46:19 RIP Frank D'Arcy, part of the 1970 Championship winning team. Dave Abrahams 143 Posted 16/06/2024 at 08:38:22 Danny (142), Thanks for the clip which showed how much Kev was appreciated by Everton fans.This was repeated by fans of Arsenal and many other fans all over — a measure of the man — loved years after he had left their clubs. Tony Abrahams 144 Posted 16/06/2024 at 10:22:23 I saw that clip last night Danny, but thanks for posting it mate because it allowed me to start accessing a few old videos that are on the internet.You can see in that video how the Evertonians, loved Kevin Campbell, and how much he loved Everton, and watching a few old clips, I might be biased but, whoever buys Everton, are buying so much more than just a football club💙 Peter Roberts 145 Posted 16/06/2024 at 10:26:12 In his initial loan period, his goalscoring record was of the Roy of the Rovers ilk. I hope a part of Bramley Moore will have his name on it. He really saved us that season. Peter Roberts 146 Posted 16/06/2024 at 10:27:55 In his initial loan period, his goalscoring record was of the Roy of the Rovers ilk. I hope a part of Bramley Moore will have his name on it. He really saved us that season.Thank Kev you really are a legend. Si Cooper 147 Posted 16/06/2024 at 10:35:45 Great clip Danny! Fantastic to see him lapping up the affection and applauding the fans back.Obviously someone who genuinely appreciated that truly special bond.Sometimes the recipients of the attention look like they are actually intimidated. Tom Edwards 148 Posted 16/06/2024 at 10:37:10 Awful news to hear. A true legend of the club as our saviour back in the day. A proper gentleman too. I met him once and he took the time to talk to my youngest lad who was 4 at that time and a starstruck Evertonian, and shake his hand. My son still talks about now! Bless you SuperKev and RIP. My deepest sympathy to his family. John Chambers 149 Posted 16/06/2024 at 10:51:38 Met him once on the train coming up from London. He clearly wasn't seeking attention, jacket pulled up baseball cap low so I didn't disturb him until about 10 minutes from Crewe. I then went with my son (wearing his Everton baseball cap!), who was about 8 at the time, and asked for his autograph. He happily gave his autograph and talked to us until we had to get off the train at Crewe. As the train pulled off and we were walking along the platform looked out through the window and he waved goodbye to my son.A very kind and considerate man. So sad to be taken at such a young age Tony Abrahams 150 Posted 16/06/2024 at 11:53:46 Just been speaking to one of my mates who was telling me that Ian Wright, had told his nephew, that after he had initially criticised the Evertonians, after headlockgate, it was his great mate who got on the phone and told him he was being spun a pack of lies. Alan McGuffog 151 Posted 16/06/2024 at 12:47:21 Nice tribute to Frank D'arcy in the Mail, of all papers, today. Never missed a game in those days but don't recall his five appearances in 69 -70. R.I.P. Frank Colin Malone 152 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:50:33 Who put the ball in the red shite net? Super Kevin Campbell. Super, Super Kev, Super, Super Kev, Super, Super Kev. Super Kevin Campbell.RIP Super Kev. Lee Courtliff 153 Posted 17/06/2024 at 16:48:01 Still can't quite believe this happened. I've been watching the old season reviews on YouTube, Campbell's first 2/3 seasons with us.I never rated Walter Smith but we had a tidy team early in the 1999/2000 season. Collins and Hutchison sliding balls through for Campbell and Jeffers to run onto. And our strike partnership was an actual partnership in every sense, they had a real understanding of each other.On paper, Campbell only scores 12 goals that season, but, he had that in only 26 games and scored his goal of the season in early Feb, he got 2 against Wimbledon in a 3-0 win at their place. He barely played after that due to injury, otherwise he would have been looking at a 15-18 goal season. Which sounds much more impressive than 12.We had some real injuries, ended up with Hutchison up front in one game, and even signed Mark Hughes! Who was well past his best.Amazingly enough, we were the 4 th highest scorers in the League that season, despite only finishing 13th. Campbell was very, very good until his injury with goals and a few assists. Probably better than what I remembered, tbh.RIP Super Kev. You really were respected by everyone and will be greatly missed. Kunal Desai 154 Posted 17/06/2024 at 18:25:18 As part of commerating Super Kev I wonder if we have a fitting tribute to him in the final game at Goodison. Perhaps the club will do some kind of a show for us where Kev turns out the lights at Goodison. Francis van Lierop 155 Posted 18/06/2024 at 09:05:04 I was too insure to mention it earlier, but it was Super Kev who scored on my first visit to Goodison.On 28th September 2002, we beat Fulham 2-0.Super Kev scored the opener, with Thomas Gravesen adding the 2nd, only seconds later.Really enjoyable. Ray Jacques 156 Posted 18/06/2024 at 16:42:41 Besides the winner at Anfield which I think was a night game, my abiding memory of Kevin is a weekend away in York.I was courting (dating!) a very good looking lady at the time and we went to York for the weekend, fancy hotel, posh food the lot. Anyway, to cut a long story short she dumped (binned ) me the day after we returned. (wonder why,lol?) However, I wasnt too bothered as King Kev had scored two away at Newcastle on the Saturday to help us stay up, so it wasnt all bad!!!!Great guy, funny memory. John Hughes 157 Posted 18/06/2024 at 17:40:13 Just thought I’d share this memory of KC. Pre season friendly at Exeter City twenty four years ago. After the game we chatted with Super Kev for a few minutes, he signed autographs for my two lads and my abiding memory was placing my hand on his shoulder after thanking him and thinking " Jeez, is this man made of steel ?!" To contrast and put in perspective, a certain Francis Jeffers appeared, stood with his Father for about ten minutes until a limo turned up to collect them and sulkily turned down their polite requests for an autograph. My two sons are in their mid thirties now and have long forgotten Mr Jeffers. They will always remember Kevin Campbell. RIP Big Man 🙏