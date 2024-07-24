24/07/2024

Adam and Paul join Lyndon to look back briefly at Jordan Pickford's ultimately disappointing Euros before discussing Everton's first pre-season outing against Sligo Rovers.

They assess the benefits of Amadou Onana's sale to Aston Villa and what is still needed before the transfer deadline and finish by marking the 20th anniversary of Tim Cahill signing for the Toffees.

