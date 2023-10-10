Overlooked by Guardiola, Phillips could be a January target for Everton

| 10/10/2023



Everton and Newcastle United are said to be monitoring the Kalvin Phillips situation at Manchester City with a view to making an approach for him when the next transfer window opens.

According to i, Phillips "is increasingly likely to part ways" with City having seemingly fallen completely out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

Phillips was reported to be looking for a move elsewhere over the summer even if it was just on loan but he elected to stay at the Etihad Stadium to fight for his place.

However, Guardiola's decision to play 18-year-old Rico Lewis central midfield in place of the suspended Rodri for last Sunday's clash with Arsenal has been seen as a definitive indication of the former Leeds midfielder's place in the pecking order at City.

Article continues below video content

Phillips joined the Premier League champions last year in a deal worth an initial £42m but has made just 26 appearances in that time.

According to the i report, Everton were interested in signing him on loan over the summer but their financial difficulties made funding a loan fee problematic. They would look to revisit a deal should the takeover by 777 Partners go through.

Offering Champions League football, Newcastle would be regarded as favourites in a head-to-head battle with Everton but, longer term, with Idrissa Gueye now 34, the Blues could offer Phillips a greater guarantee of first-team football.

Original Source: i

Reliability rating:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb