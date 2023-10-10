Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Overlooked by Guardiola, Phillips could be a January target for Everton Lyndon Lloyd | 10/10/2023 5comments | Jump to last Everton and Newcastle United are said to be monitoring the Kalvin Phillips situation at Manchester City with a view to making an approach for him when the next transfer window opens. According to i, Phillips "is increasingly likely to part ways" with City having seemingly fallen completely out of favour with Pep Guardiola. Phillips was reported to be looking for a move elsewhere over the summer even if it was just on loan but he elected to stay at the Etihad Stadium to fight for his place. However, Guardiola's decision to play 18-year-old Rico Lewis central midfield in place of the suspended Rodri for last Sunday's clash with Arsenal has been seen as a definitive indication of the former Leeds midfielder's place in the pecking order at City. Article continues below video content Phillips joined the Premier League champions last year in a deal worth an initial £42m but has made just 26 appearances in that time. According to the i report, Everton were interested in signing him on loan over the summer but their financial difficulties made funding a loan fee problematic. They would look to revisit a deal should the takeover by 777 Partners go through. Offering Champions League football, Newcastle would be regarded as favourites in a head-to-head battle with Everton but, longer term, with Idrissa Gueye now 34, the Blues could offer Phillips a greater guarantee of first-team football. Original Source: i Reliability rating: Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Pickles 1 Posted 10/10/2023 at 18:46:30 Newcastle or Everton? I wonder which he would choose? Fighting to get into the Champions League, or fighting to stay out of the Championship? Peter Warren 2 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:06:23 Very talented but even at Leeds didn't play many games. A resounding No from me. Will Mabon 3 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:20:24 A mysterious failure at City - not expected under Guardiola. Aké struggled a bit for a time but came through.I wonder what the story is? Steve Griffiths 4 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:24:45 Peter, he made 214 appearances for Leeds? He did have a couple of injuries in his last two seasons there, which reduced his availability. However, I think that’s a pretty healthy number for someone who was considered a stalwart of their team. Anyway, if the barcodes are also in for him as suggested, then I don’t think he’ll be coming here (unfortunately), unless that is, he’s settled in the area & wants to play games. Paul Kernot 5 Posted 10/10/2023 at 20:47:46 Newcastle are also interested in the 18yr old kid from Blackburn. He and Phillips play a similar role as I understand it, and although they could no doubt afford to buy both, I'd hope we still have a look in for one or the other. Either way, we need to line up a replacement for Idrissa. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb