Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton make bid to sign Roma’s Bove Lyndon Lloyd | 19/06/2024 25comments | Jump to last Everton have reportedly lodged an offer for Edoardo Bove who has could leave Roma this summer despite only signing extension last December. That's according to Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio who says to keep an eye on possible developments in the next few days. Everton are in the market for central midfield reinforcements as Amadou Onana continues to be linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer. Sport Witness reporter Sean Lunt claims that Bournemouth and Leeds are also in the mix for the 22-year-old whom Roma value at between €18m and €20m. Reader Comments (25) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andrew Ellams 1 Posted 19/06/2024 at 15:25:46 Any idea on this guy? Where are Sam Hoare and Robert Tressell when you need them. Gavin Johnson 2 Posted 19/06/2024 at 15:26:36 The incoming fee for Onana would only need to show up on the accounts up to June the 30th, so it would be good business if we sold Onana for £50m+ and we brought in Bove, Jacob Greaves and the lad from Villa with the money.In the case of Jacob Greaves. Godfrey will be sold and there's no way back for Holgate, so we need a new CB, irrespective of Branthwaite's situation. Stu Darlington 3 Posted 19/06/2024 at 16:09:04 Good shout Gavin.If we could pick up a right back,a winger with pace and a striker also I think we would be set.We desperately need pace in the team.Don’t know about Godfrey being sold,Dyche seems to be leaning towards using him as a right back.I’d like to see Robert Tressell’s top six signings including loan players,free signings and young potentials for less than £20m each.That would make a great debating point for ToffeeWeb.So how about it Robert?Aren’t bucket lists great? Robert Tressell 4 Posted 19/06/2024 at 16:19:41 My top 6?! Not sure Stu. But I think there's a very good chance that some of the following will be on our books next season:1. Greaves2. Brownhill3. Taylor4. McBurnie5. Bogle6. Micah Hamilton7. Phillips8. Ugochukwu9. Brereton-Diaz 10. NdiayeBove seems like an unlikely signing because I think skint Roma may need him next season. Gavin Johnson 5 Posted 19/06/2024 at 16:38:31 I'd love us to sign Ndiaye on a loan-to-buy option. A very useful player who could maybe do the Doucoure role besides being a wide forward. I could see that one happening with the previous interest.Can see Dyche signing Brownhill on a free too. Gavin Johnson 6 Posted 19/06/2024 at 16:51:13 Skint Roma, Robert..?!Are you meaning skint as they're not allowed to spend much because of Serie A rules, or are they are brassic...?! Sounds ominous for us if you mean the latter. Robert Tressell 7 Posted 19/06/2024 at 17:14:10 I mean skint generally Gavin. I went through this in the Everton under Friedkin article which I think is still up. They massively overspent and underachiever a few years back and have been doing extreme cost cutting since. Only paid fees for 3 players in the past 2 years. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 8 Posted 19/06/2024 at 18:00:43 Remember - Onana was signed 2 years ago on a 5 year deal of £30m rising to £33mAssuming none of the add ons have been achieved (unless it was playing for Belgium or us not getting relegated) then we have already written £12m of his price off in the last two years. Therefore our profit for PSR will be everything over £18m. Sell him for £50m and that is £32m profit. Ian Bennett 9 Posted 19/06/2024 at 22:30:40 1. Adebayo cheap buy. Play him wide right, and get rid of Beto. Adebayo could relieve some of the burden on Dom.2. Ndidi free. Experienced midfielder, who can hold in front of back 4 post Onana.3. Sarr Marseille loan. Pacey wife right.4. Ndiaye Marseille Loan. Young, mobile, goal scorer.5. Smith Rowe Loan. Injury prone, but talented. Jamie Sweet 10 Posted 19/06/2024 at 23:36:02 I keep seeing people mention Brownhill on a free.I believe Burnley triggered a one year extension to his contract, so we can probably rule him out. Mike Corcoran 11 Posted 19/06/2024 at 23:47:21 The villa youngster looked tasty, sort of what I’d like Onana to have been, only YouTube like https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-TacZx6xF50&pp=ygUKSXJvZWdidW5hbQ%3D%3D Paul Kossoff 12 Posted 19/06/2024 at 23:47:26 Some other possible Everton signings.Armando Broja Chelsea. Max Lowe Sheffield United. Kelvin ( p G n!)* Philips. Maxime Esteve Burnley. Leander Dendoncker Aston vilrla. Harrison Indiana * Maguire. We must strengthen the squad, but not just for quantity. * Please God no. Mike Gaynes 13 Posted 19/06/2024 at 23:59:31 Ian #9, I like Sarr too, but it's not a good thing to have a pacey wife. Can't catch mine. Big age difference. Robert #7, seems like the Friedkins are financially confident now. L’Equipe reports they're investing in Cannes to get them promoted into the full-professional ranks. Doubled the staff and tripled the transfer budget to $5 million, which is pretty hefty for the equivalent of a Conference club. Dale Self 14 Posted 20/06/2024 at 00:25:55 Robert 4, I like Ugochukwu and would not mind seeing McBurnie here. Ryan Holroyd 15 Posted 20/06/2024 at 00:53:25 McBurnie?. Jeez no Jay Harris 16 Posted 20/06/2024 at 02:01:08 McBurnie? Poor man’s ache Adams. Brian Cleveland 17 Posted 20/06/2024 at 03:44:36 Ian (9) you didn't mention how much the wife costs... 🙄 Colin Glassar 18 Posted 20/06/2024 at 05:31:45 McBurnie? Brereton-Diaz? I’ve seen melting tar run faster than those two cart horses. Terry Downes 19 Posted 20/06/2024 at 05:53:15 10mill for who ? is the villa lad worth that ? after all Onama only worth 50 mill and Branthwaite according to utd 35 mill ? seems we’re paying over the odds again to me ?? Robert Tressell 20 Posted 20/06/2024 at 09:23:55 Ian # 9, sadly Adebayo would probably not be a cheap buy. After last season he would probably cost about £25m. Brian Williams 21 Posted 20/06/2024 at 10:14:31 Mike#11.Just watched that video. Wow!As you say he was doing what we all hoped Onana would do.There are similarities. Both tall and rangy and like a slide tackle using those long legs.Both skilful on the ball.The difference I saw was that Tim Iroegbunam likes to carry the ball and gets forward far more readily than Onana.If we got £50m for Onana and got this lad for the reported £10m then I think Thelwell's done a brilliant bit of business. Andrew Ellams 22 Posted 20/06/2024 at 11:42:43 Nobody ever mentions Gustavo Hamer at Sheffield United. He had a top season at Coventry when they got to the play off final and played a big part in a lot of the goals scored by Viktor Gyorkeres.He's quick and carries the ball well. Sam Hoare 23 Posted 20/06/2024 at 12:56:11 Bove is an interesting player and more technical than many we have. He reminds me a little bit of Barella who is on of my faves. Gets around a lot (though not that quick) and is good in posession and strikes the ball cleanly.Not sure I see him at Everton, mainly because we're signing that Iroegbunam lad.It could be like Chermitti and Beto, where we sign one striker for the future and one for the present. FYI I expect Beto to have a Beto season this year. Get it? Nevermind. Stu Darlington 24 Posted 20/06/2024 at 15:42:53 Some interesting names here From my point of view I like 1) Greaves2)Ndiaye 3)Ugochukwu4)Ndidi5)Hamer6)AdebayoWouldn’t touch McBurnie or Phillips. Liked Dendocker when he was at Wolves but he seems to have gone off the boil at Villa,seems to be carrying a bit of extra timber at the moment.Don’t think Smith-Rowe would come to Everton although he’s a talented player but injury prone.For me the jury’s still out on Broja,Would probably take him if the terms were right but am not sure if we could give him the service he needs to bring the best out of him.He’s coming back from a bad injury also.Really liked what I saw of Adebayo at Luton but agree with Robert he’s probably priced himself out of our reach. Robert Tressell 25 Posted 21/06/2024 at 08:52:46 McBurnie is a free transfer and scored 6 in 21 last season. That's a better goals per game than:- jiminez- edouard- Awoyoni - Jesus- duran- Nketiah - toney- Ferguson He also won more headers than any striker in the Prem other than DCL. He's not exactly Nistelrooy but he's a good fit for us. 