Everton make bid to sign Roma’s Bove

| 19/06/2024



Everton have reportedly lodged an offer for Edoardo Bove who has could leave Roma this summer despite only signing extension last December.

That's according to Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio who says to keep an eye on possible developments in the next few days.



Everton are in the market for central midfield reinforcements as Amadou Onana continues to be linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer.

Sport Witness reporter Sean Lunt claims that Bournemouth and Leeds are also in the mix for the 22-year-old whom Roma value at between €18m and €20m.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb