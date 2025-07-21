New contract for Jordan Pickford on the horizon?

Everton are close to signing a new deal with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to a report by Alan Nixon in The Sun. His current deal expires in 2027, but the Toffees want to tie the 31-year-old to a new four-year deal.

“The Three Lions star earns about £6million a year but that will be hiked. And, with annual rises, he will be looking at a huge increase by the end of the contract in 2029,” the report added.

Signed from Sunderland for £30 million in 2017, Pickford has been an instrumental part of the team over the years. He has made 319 appearances for the Blues so far and his saves have also been decisive during the club’s recent relegation battles.

Pickford prevented 5.37 more goals than expected last season - more than any other Premier League goalkeeper. He also made 15 saves inside the 6-yard box - higher than anybody else in the league.

The 31-year-old hasn’t missed a Premier League fixture for the Toffees since 2022 and has seen off competition from the likes of Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone to hold on to the number one shirt for the England national team.

He has racked up 76 appearances for the Three Lions and is also expected to play a decisive role in leading Everton’s new era at Hill Dickinson Stadium under David Moyes.

