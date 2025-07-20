Will Jack Harrison be returning to Everton?

| 20/07/2025



The Rumour Mill continues to throw back the name of one Jack Harrison as someone who could still come back to Everton, despite a somewhat lacklustre career so far with The Blues. The reason quoted for such continued optimism: David Moyes likes him, so the story goes…

Everton were able to sign Harrison on back-to-back loan deals for the past two seasons due to a clause in his contract that ensured he could move to a Premier League club while Leeds Utd were relegated to the Championship, providing certain conditions were met.

Moyes is said to like the player and Everton have considered whether it would make sense to try and secure his return should a deal be available at the right price. However, he scored only 4 goals in 63 league appearances over two seasons while on Merseyside, and was often the butt of fan criticism for his poor showings last season.

Yet, with Everton in desperate need of more players to bolster a ridiculously small squad, especially on the right flank, any potential for a return could be scuppered by Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s openness for Harrison to resurrect his career with the club:

“Overall it depends on how Jack uses his chances. Firstly, he's under contract right now and knows the league and has many Premier League appearances. I have to say he had a brilliant first part of his time at Leeds United and a great season under Marcelo in the Premier League. Of course, it's always tricky if you are for a couple of years away.

“Yes, he had this offer after we suffered relegation to stay at the top level. It's also due to his performances he had delivered. Otherwise, there wouldn't have been any interest. It was a decision before my time that he went away. But right now he's also back with us and also a conversation with him. It totally depends on how he uses his chance.

“I think he is a great guy and a hard worker, pretty reliable. He's proven his work on Premier League level. It's up to him to win the trust and confidence back. It's quite normal.”

Farke overall seems very encouraging to the player in his current position with the club, even though his name was booed when he played against Manchester United in Sweden yesterday. Farke related a couple of previous examples of players who had turned perceptions around:

“Two years ago, when I arrived, everyone was on the back of Junior Firpo – they told me he's the worst signing ever. I said: 'Woah, calm down, this guy will do miracles for us at Championship level.' He's now left as a hero for Leeds.

“I had a similar situation with [Brendan] Aaronson when on loan. Everyone was angry when he returned – yeah, there are a few things he can still improve, he's proven he can work his socks off and, by doing this, he has got the support and trust of our supporters back.

“For Jack, he has chances to do this. This was a good first step today. The last two weeks in training he's worked very hard. It's up to him to prove he can play an important role. So far he's on a good path.”

Original Source: Liverpool Echo

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb