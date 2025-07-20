Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Will Jack Harrison be returning to Everton? Michael Kenrick | 20/07/2025 109comments | Jump to last The Rumour Mill continues to throw back the name of one Jack Harrison as someone who could still come back to Everton, despite a somewhat lacklustre career so far with The Blues. The reason quoted for such continued optimism: David Moyes likes him, so the story goes… Everton were able to sign Harrison on back-to-back loan deals for the past two seasons due to a clause in his contract that ensured he could move to a Premier League club while Leeds Utd were relegated to the Championship, providing certain conditions were met. Moyes is said to like the player and Everton have considered whether it would make sense to try and secure his return should a deal be available at the right price. However, he scored only 4 goals in 63 league appearances over two seasons while on Merseyside, and was often the butt of fan criticism for his poor showings last season. Yet, with Everton in desperate need of more players to bolster a ridiculously small squad, especially on the right flank, any potential for a return could be scuppered by Leeds boss Daniel Farke’s openness for Harrison to resurrect his career with the club: “Overall it depends on how Jack uses his chances. Firstly, he's under contract right now and knows the league and has many Premier League appearances. I have to say he had a brilliant first part of his time at Leeds United and a great season under Marcelo in the Premier League. Of course, it's always tricky if you are for a couple of years away. “Yes, he had this offer after we suffered relegation to stay at the top level. It's also due to his performances he had delivered. Otherwise, there wouldn't have been any interest. It was a decision before my time that he went away. But right now he's also back with us and also a conversation with him. It totally depends on how he uses his chance. “I think he is a great guy and a hard worker, pretty reliable. He's proven his work on Premier League level. It's up to him to win the trust and confidence back. It's quite normal.” Farke overall seems very encouraging to the player in his current position with the club, even though his name was booed when he played against Manchester United in Sweden yesterday. Farke related a couple of previous examples of players who had turned perceptions around: “Two years ago, when I arrived, everyone was on the back of Junior Firpo – they told me he's the worst signing ever. I said: 'Woah, calm down, this guy will do miracles for us at Championship level.' He's now left as a hero for Leeds. “I had a similar situation with [Brendan] Aaronson when on loan. Original Source: Liverpool Echo

Reader Comments (109)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

Pete Hughes 2 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:46:05

Please god no

Christine Foster 3 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:54:48

Yeah and while you're at it, re-sign Calvert-Lewin cause noone else wants him... why not? I mean, we kept Keane.. and Seamus will be great against teams without wingers, wait, that's us isn't it? Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:58:37 I think there was more than a few who posted on here that Harrison had improved after Moyes became manager — I just couldn't fathom where the improvement was. I was one of the Everton fans who really wanted Jack to succeed at the club because you could see he was desperate to — but nothing came off for him no matter how hard he tried.If he does come back, it will show how desperate we are to make the numbers up. James Newcombe 5 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:58:56 I’ll be in the minority here, but If the price is right then I don’t see the issue. It’s a squad game, we need bodies, and he works his arse off.He was quite impressive for Leeds, I don’t think we’ve seen what he can do. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 20/07/2025 at 12:59:27 I really thought this nightmare scenario was behind us, and many have commented about him negatively on various threads in recent weeks. This possibility was first mooted more than 2 months ago, when Anjishnu reported that: David Moyes is open to extending Jack Harrison's stay at EvertonThat was before the end of the season and the huge sigh of relief that accompanied his return to Elland Road when the second-season loan deal finally expired. Bringing him back — not because he's any good as a footballer, mind, but "because David Moyes likes him" — would really underline exactly where we are as a club as this so far uninspiring transfer window drags on. Mike Allison 7 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:01:06 Surely not. A sure fire way to turn the fans against the manager and owners in one go. Liam Mogan 8 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:01:42 Getting the distinct impression he will be back. Cripes.Maybe enquiries we have made for other players haven't been successful and he's a fall back? Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:04:09 He's not easy on the eye, but he's been a part of a team which pulled off a series of excellent wins. If we can get him on another loan. or very cheaply (cos Leeds are desperate to get his wages off the bill), we should do so. We need bodies, he is a popular squad member and always gives 100%. It's a no-brainer. Stu Darlington 10 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:05:09 A step backwards. We at least need to try and look forwards in our recruitment.There are a number of young players out there better than Harrison, let's at least make a serious attempt to sign one of them now we allegedly have some money in the budget.He had plenty of game time here to show his worth and, apart from odd flashes, was totally underwhelming. Joe McMahon 11 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:06:40 Something tells me the Everton we want, is still many-many years away. Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:12:59 Er, Kevin...It's a no-brainer.Only if you have no brain, methinks. Steve Brown 13 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:14:13 He can't dribble, shoot, cross and he is dead slow.Apparently, he speaks Spanish though. Ian Bennett 14 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:28:12 I wonder why Leeds don't want him? If he's the difference between staying up and not, it's worth £100M.But Leeds would rather get rid. Andrew Merrick 15 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:28:56 Head in hands. please no Andrew Merrick 16 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:31:10 Pato could do better there than Rb Frank Crewe 17 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:33:50 @Steve 12So how did he end up as a professional football player in the Premier League? Ian Wilkins 18 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:34:29 I’m guessing he’s a fall back option that is fast becoming a certainty to return as other/ better options fall away and go elsewhere. Waiting for a bad news day to announce it. Sean Mitchell 19 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:34:38 Yeah, let's have another season without goals. This contributes sweet fuck-all. But he works hard. Working hard doesn't get you up the table. Assists and goals do. Please, be a load of crap. Andrew Clare 20 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:38:44 No thanks.Like a lot of players we have had over recent years, he has no end product. Ian Burns 21 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:39:42 Articles like this ruin my Sundays.Such a one-dimensional player, surely there is better out there who would love to play in our nice, shiny new stadium! Steve Shave 22 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:42:11 I think this is possible as a squad player only. I feel confident we would go out and get a starting right midfielder as well. If that's the case, I'm okay with it. mike corcoran 23 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:43:20 He's so left-footed. Definitely not required on our right side so whatever, he is surplus to requirements. Sean Mitchell 24 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:45:23 If these new guys are serious, they'll be looking all over the world. Not at Jack Harrison. It just gets more and more worrying by the day. Total lack of ideas or ambition. I'll take it back — it's pure rumour crap. Mike Hayes 25 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:48:03 You can see this happening – which beggars the question: Why return him to his parent club? If we are moving forward, we don't need to go back in for a headless chicken. Yes, he had a great work rate but he's got no end product. Fingers crossed this is a non-starter — there's better out there. Christy Ring 26 Posted 20/07/2025 at 13:55:04 I don't buy the “he always gives 100%” and “he works his ass off” — how many times does he give away possession? He can't dribble, can't cross, he goes backwards instead of forward, when is the last time he played well? Robert Tressell 27 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:03:05 Hopefully not. I know he works hard and has Premier League experience but let's be honest, he's rubbish. There must be better options available in world football. Dave Abrahams 28 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:05:11 Frank (17),I think plenty of Everton fans who've watched him over the last two seasons have asked themselves that question more than once or twice. Colin Glassar 29 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:06:38 Jesus Christ I hope not. He’s a no-brainer for the brainless, Kevin. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Paul Tran 30 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:06:51 Is there an affordable footballer on planet earth who can do more than run like the clappers and show 'good defensive discipline'? I suspect there is, and that's the kind of player we should be looking for. And I suspect that we are extensively looking for better, just like all the other clubs with weakened squads. Paul Hewitt 31 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:07:56 Harrison was a decent player at Leeds under Bielsa, he scored goals and got assists. Dyche didn't know how to use him and stuck him on the right, when he played on the left for Leeds. He improved slightly under Moyes and I think a full pre-season with Moyes would help him. He would be a good squad player if the price was right. Billy Bradshaw 32 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:17:29 Michael, any chance of putting the headline picture of him in a Leeds shirt, just to make me feel a bit better. Paul Tran 33 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:19:15 They all looked decent for a while under Bielsa, until he broke them and they had nothing left to give. His brand of smash, bang, wallop football isn't sustainable in England. That is why Leeds were relegated, and probably the main reason why he's not worked here since. Of course, Moshiri was interested in him, he's a 'big' name. Thank Christ Bielsa priced himself out of the job! Matthew Johnson 34 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:20:50 I wouldn't even have him as the team coach driver. Josh Horne 35 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:25:07 This would be a real statement signing. I can see it happening.Signing Doucoure would provide the perfect bad news story to sneak him back in unnoticed. Colin Glassar 36 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:25:27 Matthew, I wish TW had a like button. You'd have hundreds of likes by now. Andy Crooks 37 Posted 20/07/2025 at 14:54:03 What he brought to our team — endeavour, dedication, team play and spirit — should be the very least we require for someone to wear our shirt. We should not be signing someone who offers nothing more than this. If he returns, it will be a glimpse of the old Moyes. David Bromwell 39 Posted 20/07/2025 at 15:04:43 I never understood why we played Jack Harrison on the right wing when apparently he played his best football on the left for Leeds. He clearly is not suited on the right, so if he returns I am hoping he will play on the left, where he might do better.However, it's all very sad, and certainly not exciting and as things stand we are clearly in for a difficult season. Paul Kossoff 40 Posted 20/07/2025 at 15:08:35 Harrison to Everton?French: nonGerman: neinDutch: neeSpanish: noItalian: noPortuguese: nãoRussian: нет (nyet)Japanese: いいえ (iie)Korean: 아니요 (aniyo)Turkish: hayır (hah-yuhr)Finnish: eiHindi: नहीं (nahin)Swedish: nej (ney)Polish: nieGreek: όχι (ochiAnd the ultimate word for no, in English, Fuck off!!!😁Harrison played in a friendly against Man Utd recently and was booed by Leeds fans when his name was announced and when he was on the pitch.Along with the toxicity between the winger and the fanbase, the 28-year-old is coming off the back of a dreadful season at Everton, where he recorded just one goal and wasn't credited with an assist in his 34 appearances in the Premier League. MotLeedsnews Colin Glassar 41 Posted 20/07/2025 at 15:19:51 Post of the day, Paul. Paul Kossoff 42 Posted 20/07/2025 at 15:47:56 Atletico Madrid could be forced to sell England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 25, after exceeding the number of non-EU players they are allowed to register under La Liga rules (Cope via Goal). Are we still interested? David Woodworth 43 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:00:27 I'm sorry but how can anyone with a knowledge of football want him back???Is he crap — yes!Does he assist — no!!Does he score — no!!!Is he a headless chicken — yes!!!!Can he cross a ball — no!!!!!These fans who think it would be okay to bring him back… the same who thought Dycheasaurus was a good manager. John Williams 44 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:04:35 Well, David, that's a Yes for Harrison.All your pointers makes him ideal, because a fair number in our squad are exactly the same. Alan J Thompson 45 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:07:06 A left-footed right-winger is not what we need and playing him on the left might mean having to find somewhere else for McNeil and Ndiaye... Do we really need to lash out a transfer fee and £95k pw for a bench warmer??? Steve Brown 46 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:10:56 Dave A, exactly.How did it happen? Maybe a glitch in the matrix. Mihir Ambardekar 47 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:30:55 Offers nothing apart from hard work. Big No! Sam Hoare 48 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:36:12 On a free transfer or negligible fee and £50-60k a week, I'd have no huge objection to him as a squad player who can cover at LW, AMC and RW. He's a reliable, hard-working pro who knows the setup but I wouldn't want him to be starting often. Generally speaking, we need to aim for forwards with more consistent output. Jay Harris 49 Posted 20/07/2025 at 16:36:45 I read that we wasted 3 weeks negotiating the price of Richard Rios down to the extent that Benfica could now afford him and stole in at the last minute.So much for the new "football" negotiators.I also think, with Doucoure, Young, Coleman and Tarkowski out, the team lacks real leaders on the pitch. Now with the exception of Tarkowski, I wouldn't want any of them back in the team nor squad and especially do not want Jack Harrison back but, if anything, the last 2 friendlies have shown that we need a Peter Reid type in midfield, and an old head in the backline. Bill Watson 50 Posted 20/07/2025 at 17:00:01 We've had some awful players over the years and he's right up there with the worst of them!So, that's a No from me. Peter Moore 51 Posted 20/07/2025 at 17:18:02 No way this will happen. Moyes said we need to up the quality. I believe David Moyes to be an honest man.Signings of quality may be realised late in the window, very late possibly. But, surely it is better to wait for things worth waiting for, than accept substandard quality. Jack Convery 52 Posted 20/07/2025 at 17:32:36 Can anyone tell me about Tyrhys Dolan who is available on a free? Played for Blackburn Rovers last season - 44 games, 7 goals and 6 assists. Previous season 36 games, 5 goals, 4 assists. Age 23, right-footed and plays as a right-winger, though he has also played as a left-winger and midfielder.Jack needs to find himself another club, not us and not Leeds. I reckon a team fighting for promotion in the Championship would be a good fit, or the club Holgate has just signed for as the wages must be good. George Cumiskey 53 Posted 20/07/2025 at 17:39:06 Works his arse off, gives 100%, but can't beat a man, can't score, can't cross a ball, it's a no-brainer. Sign him just to make up the squad numbers? Are we going fucking mad??? You can get anyone from the Gwladys Street to give a 100% and work his arse off. If we do sign him, it will tell you exactly which direction Moyes is taking us. OMG, please let it be a load of shite. Craig Walker 54 Posted 20/07/2025 at 17:49:45 I used to be critical of Alex Iwobi. He was ten times the player that Harrison is. Please learn from your mistakes, Everton! He is nowhere near good enough. If we want to avoid perennial relegation struggles, then please stop considering players of Harrison's ilk. Brian Wilkinson 55 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:05:40 Kick us while we are down, Michael, can you please consign Jack Harrison to room 101, never to be seen again on ToffeeWeb, or wearing an Everton shirt.I cannot see any benefit of Harrison being in our squad, 2 loan years and almost zero contribution.Demarai Gray has signed for Birmingham, I would have had Gray before Harrison.I hope and pray this is just clickbait on other sites. Ian Pilkington 56 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:06:01 We have had many threads on here in the past listing the worst players ever to play for the club, invariably duffers with a maximum of a dozen or so appearances.Harrison played 63 times for us, making him far and away the worst player with so many appearances possibly in the entire history of the club, certainly in my memory from 1961 onwards.Only Dyche could have been stupid enough to re-sign him for another almost totally unproductive season.Surely the rumour has emanated entirely from his agent's imagination? Ted Donnelly 57 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:14:53 Oh please please don't start all this shit again, Everton. I thought we were done with all the dithering shenanigans of previous seasons. Derek Powell 58 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:17:08 Just about sums it up with Everton and where we are as a club.Dithering Dave wants full control of who's brought in and what laborious transfers happen, which take a long time to materialise into action. And now, Harrison is mentioned as returning… god forbid! Paul Tran 59 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:36:57 'Harrison has been mentioned'. Not by Everton, but by clickbait sites everywhere who know their guesswork triggers Everton fans worldwide.Don't take any of it seriously, they are generally clueless and 'linking' us to anyone with a pulse. Neil Lawson 60 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:45:08 Totally fed up with all these articles linking us with every player we have never heard of and every player we do not want. The best response would be to not react and comment, but here am — I and very many others doing what we shouldn't. For what it's worth, for peanuts, yes. Waste money, then no. Bill Gall 61 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:48:56 Lots of negativity on here over a rumour. Danny O'Neill 62 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:48:57 I was going to avoid this one as we've been here before on this player.I understand the need for depth and numbers but a key deciding factor is: Will an incoming player improve the team or squad? If it doesn't meet the threshold, then file and forget.Hopefully just speculation, otherwise it's lazy speculation from wherever it's come from. Derek Knox 63 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:49:51 If he does get signed, it would be a clear indication that the lunatics are running the asylum. No, No, No, Nay Never! Mick O'Malley 65 Posted 20/07/2025 at 18:51:19 If his did happen, I'd be gutted. We've seen him now for 2 years and, bar that goal he scored, I honestly have no other stand-out moments. His crossing is very hit-and-miss and, let's be honest, his finishing and shooting is awful. I remember Broja putting a few on a plate for him in a game last season and he ballsed it up. He just doesn't offer anything bar hard work and that should be a given anyway. I wish the lad well but I don't want to see him in an Everton shirt ever again. Ray Robinson 66 Posted 20/07/2025 at 19:24:37 With all the negative reaction to what is just a rumour, Jack Harrison would be mad to want to rejoin us. Peter Mills 67 Posted 20/07/2025 at 19:40:53 What I will say in support of Jack Harrison:- His first touch to control a high ball from, say, Pickford or Branthwaite, is magnificent. His work rate, undervalued by many, is excellent. His presence on the right has helped to mask our inadequacies at right-back.I watched him for half a game at Preston pre-last season (I know, I know) playing at No 10 and he looked a completely different player. Rob Halligan 68 Posted 20/07/2025 at 20:13:31 Love threads like this, watching people go bloody mental over what is, at the end of the day, a rumour!Dave # 43 makes me laugh… "Why would anyone with a knowledge of football want him back”? If, according to Michael in the OP, Moyes likes Harrison and therefore wants him back, does that mean Moyes has no knowledge of football whatsoever? Moyes has probably got more knowledge in his little finger than everyone on here combined. I personally don't think there's anything in it, but it's giving me a good laugh, reading all the comments, with people going apeshit about a rumour!! 😂😂😂😂 Tony Abrahams 70 Posted 20/07/2025 at 20:18:53 I think that Harrison has taken that much stick off Evertonians that the bigger concern will be if he starts against us at Elland Road in a few weeks.Harrison to open the scoring for Leeds will be fucking nailed on if he staaaaaaaaaarrrrrtttts! Ray Robinson 71 Posted 20/07/2025 at 20:19:16 May not even be a rumour, Rob. Just clickbait to encourage traffic on the site. It's working, isn't it? Kunal Desai 72 Posted 20/07/2025 at 21:00:36 I reckon it will be a quadruple swoop at 11:59 pm on deadline day. Someone at the club will have finally worked that fax machine in time to get those deals sheets sent through for Harrison, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin and Broja all to rejoin. Steve Harris 73 Posted 20/07/2025 at 21:04:19 Can't believe people who say he'd be a good squad player!! Based on what?? What's the point of having someone who doesn't score goals, doesn't create any, can't beat a man, dreadful on crosses and corners!! But he'd still be a good back up!!!He's been shit for 2 seasons but his performance, if you can call it that, against the Gobshites at Anfield was probably the worst single performance I've ever seen in a blue shirt and I've seen — some shit in my 57 years of watching us!! Hector Blaukugel 74 Posted 20/07/2025 at 21:08:21 Looks keen and industrious at times but flatters to deceive. End product is woeful. We should be looking at better. Mark Murphy 75 Posted 20/07/2025 at 21:19:39 I've seen him have two good games in two seasons.He's not Premier League quality and not what we need.I'd rather we'd kept Iwobi than brought him in. Dave Abrahams 76 Posted 20/07/2025 at 21:33:03 Rob (68) You have a great deal of faith in Moyes's little finger, that's twice you've mentioned it in recent weeks.What's the rest of him worth or does he keep all his football knowledge in his little finger? Ian Jones 80 Posted 20/07/2025 at 21:47:03 As others have mentioned, Jack Harrison had his best moments on the left for Leeds. Does he favour that position?Please remember it's not always goals or assists that are the measure of a player... there are many other deciding factors. If David Moyes wants to bring him back, it won't just be because he 'likes' him, I assume it'll be because he thinks he can do a good job for us. I do like stating the obvious. Jamie Sweet 82 Posted 20/07/2025 at 22:47:16 The only scenario where bringing Jack back makes sense, is to have him available to bring on when we're two nil up with 10 minutes to go after our new superstar winger has grabbed a couple of goals reminiscent of Andrei Kanchelskis, and has given everything he's got to give after running the opposition fullbacks ragged all game. In steps Jack to help keep things tight and see out the win.If we get him back in to do that job, and that job only, then it might be an acceptable acquisition. Ben King 83 Posted 20/07/2025 at 23:03:07 Re-signing Jack Harrison sends all the wrong messages: an awful player showing very little ambition by the club Sure, we need to improve gradually but let's please properly address a problem area that's been an issue for years. Ian Bennett 84 Posted 20/07/2025 at 23:03:42 I'd hire Jack Harrison's agent to be our new Commercial Director.Anyone who can get a 5-year £90k a week contract for that, is a fucking genius. Fair play, it's up there with fishes & loaves. Paul Kossoff 85 Posted 20/07/2025 at 23:16:28 Ian 84. Jesus, Ian, do you think so?😁 Rob Halligan 86 Posted 20/07/2025 at 23:27:07 Dave # 76…I don't recall mentioning Moyes recently, and anything about having more knowledge in his little finger, but I'll take your word for it. It also sounds like you are insinuating that I was all in favour of Moyes returning to the club back in January. Far from it but what I will say is that I think he has far exceeded what any of us expected.And yes, he does have far more knowledge in his little finger than all on here combined! Derek Thomas 87 Posted 20/07/2025 at 23:40:23 This maybe a 3 way 'difference in expectations' thing1) We - the supporters - see Harrison as a bottom third (at best, on a good day) Premier League player and thus 'not good enough' for where we want to go.2) Yet Farke seems to see him as a Premier League 'asset'.And the 3rd? I said early in Moyeses reign...that due to their high workmate...leaving out end product for now...both Harrison and Doucoure will find it very hard to get dropped.It seems both Farke and Moyes are in that camp.Harrison is what he is and all hands wanting to see Trevor Steven MkII or whoever will be disappointed.It's entirely possible Moyes will, if he has to...and it's only early days yet...settle for a 'known known' safe pair of very hard working hands, (or should that be feet?)Where a potential Harrison signing would sit in this brave new TFG / BMD / HD world of Everton's wages structure is anybody's guess. I think the trouble is we see him as very 'over valued' @ £90,000 a week.But don't rule it out. Paul Kossoff 89 Posted 20/07/2025 at 00:11:00 Jake 69. You miss the point of my post in ridiculing Harrison coming back in a comical way. You would complain about a box of luxury chocolates, because the box was oblong and not square. Go sit, eat your chocolates, you didn't pay for them, enjoy, oy vey already!😁 Si Cooper 90 Posted 21/07/2025 at 01:35:09 Simply put, he can't be an upgrade on himself so this transfer alone couldn't be considered as progressive.As a squad filler at the right price I could see this happening because he's a known quantity and acclimated. Bob Parrington 91 Posted 21/07/2025 at 02:27:31 Paul @ 59. Possibly the most sensible post today! Jonathan Oppenheimer 92 Posted 21/07/2025 at 03:37:20 Paul 59 indeed quite sensible, but I'd add Brian 55, who echoes my thoughts: “Kick us while we are down, Michael, can you please consign Jack Harrison to room 101, never to be seen again on ToffeeWeb, or wearing an Everton shirt.”Until this particular rumor has any serious legs whatsoever, don't bother us with this nonsense. It does nothing but get our collective blood pressure up, and for no good reason: the article doesn't even source a specific click-bait site!If it's true, TW will go into complete meltdown within 12 hours. Seriously, the website will explode, if websites could do such a thing. Bill Hawker 93 Posted 21/07/2025 at 04:22:14 I'd rather we go after Weah at Juventus than bring Harrison back. Weah offers much much more. Mike Gaynes 95 Posted 21/07/2025 at 04:27:31 Bill, I've been promoting Weah ad nauseum as the fastest and most cost-effective solution to our right wing problem, but unfortunately Marseilles appears to have wrapped him up for a mere €15m. Eric Myles 96 Posted 21/07/2025 at 04:47:37 Johanathan #92 "The article doesn't even source a specific click-bait site!"It sources The Liverpool Echo. Jerome Shields 97 Posted 21/07/2025 at 05:01:41 Always thought that Moyes would want little change, even though 12 possible changes could happen. Harrison was a regular selection. I really expected a ball-playing midfielder to arrive to replace Doucoure, but it looks like it is Alcaraz. Jim Bennings 98 Posted 21/07/2025 at 05:54:08 Honest hard-working player and a character that seems very likeable in the dressing room, what used to be coined as a player's player.Sadly that's where it ends.Not good enough, not quick enough, doesn't score enough, doesn't assist, can't shoot, can't head a ball and isn't what you'd call a specialist in any particular area.We have harboured too many midfield players in recent seasons that don't score or create, I mean look at last season for a clear example of that.Harrison, Lindstrom, Garner, Gana, McNeil.How many goals between that five midfielders?McNeil finished with 4 and Harrison with 1 while the others failed to register a single goal. Jerome Shields 99 Posted 21/07/2025 at 06:42:29 Jim,I forgot about Lindstrom. Everton do not have a consistent playmaking midfielder as we stand at the moment, not even a bad one.. John Keating 100 Posted 21/07/2025 at 08:27:11 Maybe on a free.Could be third time lucky… but I doubt it. Mal van Schaick 101 Posted 21/07/2025 at 08:28:06 I don't have problem with Harrison being an Everton squad player, but we should be on a rebuild mission. Everton have made appointments in order to move us forward, and yet we are seeing very little activity so far which makes me think that our targets are difficult to acquire or the parameters with which the staff can work in are limited? Jake FitzGerald 107 Posted 21/07/2025 at 09:19:45 Yes, we could do without Harrison, but I can see why Moyes would bring him on to track back and defend if we're winning with 20 mins to go. Ian Wilkins 108 Posted 21/07/2025 at 09:30:44 The fact that that we are even talking about a potential return of Harrison is embarrassing. We knew a long way out that many players, including all the loanees, were leaving Everton this Summer. We knew we would have a much-reduced squad. You would expect much considered planning and preparation for this eventuality. I don't see it. I just see the absence of a plan. The installation of the new management team to oversee the hiring needed to be part of the plan. We're still waiting for some of them. This feels like a missed opportunity for a much-needed rebuild and we will end up with a series of makeweights. Sam Hoare 110 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:15:54 Worth remembering on Jack Harrison that he just had his worst-ever season in terms of output. Before that, he managed 3 goals and 3 assists with us and a best of 8 goals and 8 asissts with Leeds in 20-21 and 5 and 7 in 23-34.Not saying he's a world beater or the RW that I want starting (he's definitely not) but it looks as though last season was something of an anomaly. Danny O'Neill 112 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:28:42 Hopefully soon, we will get some news out of the club and I don't want that to be Jack Harrison returning.I don't often get overly critical with players less an individual poor performance. I genuinely tried to give Jack a chance, but over two seasons, I could probably count on one hand how many decent performances he put in and I don't think I would use all digits.Yes, he works incredibly hard for the team, but sometimes that isn't enough. Conversely, and not related to Jack, a player can have all the ability in the world, but if they don't work hard and become a passenger, they are little use to the team.I'm still. putting this one in the wild speculation pile and not getting overly excited about the prospect.I'll agree with Tony's sentiment earlier. If he lines up for Leeds in the first game of the season, we know what is coming!! Dave Abrahams 113 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:30:06 Rob (86),You definitely said it, I don't know how you were fixed on Moyes, for or against him, but if you think he knows more than this whole website, I think you are vastly overrating his ability.I've said it before on here a few times, when the Pink Echo was going, you would regularly see letters from Red and Blue fans suggesting certain team changes and, a few weeks later, Shankly and Catterick would implement those changes.Rob, those two managers were 10 times better than Moyes could ever hope to be but they listened to fans who were far from stupid when it came to football and there are plenty of fans like that today. Liam Mogan 114 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:33:03 The footballing merits of whether Jack Harrison is good enough, are probably outweighed by the sheer outrage, misery and depression his signing will bring to a tortured fanbase. Danny O'Neill 116 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:38:09 Or Andrew @112, maybe Luiz doesn't fancy Everton and is waiting for, or already has, something else lined up? He may have told the club that.He's just played for a team that qualified for the Champions League, so I would imagine he would want European football of some flavour.So in that scenario, we have to switch targets. Liam Mogan 118 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:47:43 Dave @116, have you seen the size of Moyes's little finger?Its almost as big as ET's one with the light on the end. Paul Hewitt 119 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:54:07 Just go and get Ndidi from Leicester. He's just as good and probably cheaper. Just get a move on. Andrew Ellams 120 Posted 21/07/2025 at 10:57:36 It looks like we will be going to the US to play a tournament with a squad that's hardly worth the effort.I tried to be optimistic about this summer but there are just too many additional holes in a squad that was already paper-thin for where we are in terms of the season being upon us. Michael Connelly 123 Posted 21/07/2025 at 11:30:46 Ideally Harrison is not coming back, but if an extra couple of bodies are needed because transfer targets are not met, I would take him back. Michael Kenrick 124 Posted 21/07/2025 at 11:32:52 Jonathan @92,The article doesn't even source a specific click-bait site!So the theme and the quotes are from an Echo article, as it says clearly in the small print.Of course it's 'just a rumour'! Everything is just a rumour... until the odd one actually happens. I thought we'd talked about this a lot and was surprised the last lead story we had on him was before he was packed off back to Leeds at the end of the season.The personal endorsement from Moyes — wherever that came from — gives this one a worrying wiff of possibility but let's hope not. Andrew Clare 125 Posted 21/07/2025 at 12:07:58 Danny,Any decent option is going to prefer a club that has qualified for European competitions.Young up-and-coming players off the radar is our market place. The trouble is… do our scouts know who they are? Danny O'Neill 126 Posted 21/07/2025 at 12:43:03 It is definitely likely to be the case, Andrew. And our recruitment / scouting network should be casting its net further than these shores. That's where you will get decent value for money for a relatively unheard of gem or two.I know he had played in England with Sheffield United, but at £15M-ish, Ndiaye was a shrewd buy from Marseille. Alcaraz similarly fits that category.I've recently said this elsewhere, but our only real chance with the much wanted McAtee, is that he is a home boy and we convince him of our ambitions and playing time.That said, and I'm not one to speculate on how much we have or have not got to spend, as we don't know. But using him as an example, and it was to happen, at £35M, that's the best part of £65M spent on 3 players. Eric Myles 127 Posted 21/07/2025 at 12:56:51 That's the best part of £65m spent on 3 players.Makes you wonder if there's maybe an outgoing transfer at the eleventh hour of the window to recoup the money? Jonathan Oppenheimer 128 Posted 21/07/2025 at 13:40:37 Eric 96 and Michael 124, my apologies for not seeing the small print.I maintain, though, this isn't even a rumour. I'd actually read the Echo article (I guess I read all of their garbage, because 1/4 of it has real content) and it's the definition of click-bait garbage. I get it, we're bored and have nothing to talk about, and we see the number of comments with heads exploding on this one.I just get annoyed because this gets out on the front page and I think TW is better than this. It's a story created out of absolutely nothing. From the Echo: “Yet, with Everton in desperate need of options on the right and with David Moyes known to like him, any potential for a return could be scuppered by Leeds boss Daniel Farke's openness for Harrison to resurrect his career with the club.” It's as good a story as something like: “With Everton in desperate need of options on the right, and David Moyes known to have told Salah after a match with West Ham several years ago that he was a top-class player, a move across Merseyside could be scuppered by the high wages he is on at the RS.”I'll eat my words when this happens, but whether or not Farke likes him, this deal is not happening, or it would have happened already. Bill 93 and Mike 95, I've never been entirely opposed to Weah if we're short on funds, but I've never believed he's good enough for where we want to be. If we start with a Jack Harrison type there instead this season, then yes, Weah would've been a good solution, but I think we're at least aiming for much better. Whether we can get the players we want to come to us is another story. Brian Cleveland 129 Posted 21/07/2025 at 14:03:44 The small squad is all part of the plan. Don't need to hire a plane to take them to the States, there's room enough for Friedkin himself to fly them over in a Spitfire. Tom Bowers 132 Posted 21/07/2025 at 17:38:56 Regarding Jack Harrison, do we really need him back because I for one don't think he can make a difference. We have had far too many ''average'' players' in the past and still have a few. I have watched several replays of games and just don't think Gana is worth another season as a starter. When missing a tackle or losing possession in the middle of the park he just doesn't have the speed to recover.Another problem Everton have is at right-back where keeping Seamus for another season makes no sense. O'Brien cannot be an option and neither can Patterson unless Moyes can get something more out of his game to show he is worth a starting place in the side. The Blackburn defeat showed how exposed we are in that position when they scored... Perhaps there is a youngster coming through in that position but it doesn't seem so.So much improvement is needed but little happening at present.