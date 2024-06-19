Villa in talks with Everton over Dobbin deal

Everton and Aston Villa have held productive talks about the potential transfer of Lewis Dobbin from Goodison to Villa Park this summer.

In what looks increasingly like an exercise in skirting around the Premier League's Profitability & Sustainability limits, the two clubs are negotiating over Dobbin and Villa's young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

According to The Athletic, the talks have been positive over Dobbin who has been on the fringes of the Toffees' first team over the past couple of seasons but missed game time in 2023-24 due to an ankle injury.

The Midlanders reportedly value Iroegbunam at around £10m and it's likely that any deal for Dobbin would be for a similar amount.

