Everton back in for Ndiaye Lyndon Lloyd | 23/06/2024 6comments | Jump to last Everton have reportedly reignited their long-standing interest in Idrissa Gueye's Senegal team-mate Iliman Ndiaye. Ndiaye was strongly touted as a target the Blues when he was at Sheffield United but nothing came of their interest and he eventually made the switch to Marseille in a €17m deal. He played 46 times in all competitions last season but only scored four goals in what was, by some accounts, a turbulent year at the French club having registered a return of a goal every four matches during his time at Bramall Lane. Reports in France suggest that Everton have submitted an offer for the forward in the past few days and one Canal+ journalist who covers Marseille has tweeted that Ndiaye has been looking for a house in Liverpool having already agreed to make the switch to Goodison Park. Article continues below video content There are other Premier League clubs who have made enquiries about the Ndiaye but Everton are the only club reported so far to have lodged an official offer. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Si Pulford 1 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:41:33 His goal record is a bit Dwight McNeil. But every time I watched him for Sheff U he looked like he could be special. James Flynn 2 Posted 23/06/2024 at 01:50:51 I hope not. He's terrible. Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 23/06/2024 at 02:16:07 JamesYes in one season in France he played about 10 more games than Andre Gomes did a year prior and had 3 goals and 3 assists to Gomes 3 goals and 2 assists. He's an attacker, Gomes is not. That aside from anything else gives me cause for concern. Gavin Johnson 4 Posted 23/06/2024 at 03:51:04 He's a player I really rated for Sheffield United. He offers attacking versatility and graft and was one of the best players in the Championship when the Blades got promoted.Besides from playing out wide, he could be a different option to Doucoure playing off a target man. I wouldn't write him off after one poor season in France. I'd be happy if we bought him, but I think we'll be able to get him on a loan with a buy option, so even his TW doubters should be reasonably happy then. Jay Harris 5 Posted 23/06/2024 at 04:36:01 The squad needs bulking up a bit, after losing Gordon, Iwobi, Gray, Simms and Cannon, with players who can score goals and graft for the team. If he is good enough he will play otherwise he is handy off the bench for not a lot of money. Gavin Johnson 6 Posted 23/06/2024 at 04:55:11 Ndiaye is more of an attacking midfielder than anything else, so while 4 goals as an attacking midfielder last season, isn't great, it's not the worst either.