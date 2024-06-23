Everton back in for Ndiaye

| 23/06/2024



Everton have reportedly reignited their long-standing interest in Idrissa Gueye's Senegal team-mate Iliman Ndiaye.

Ndiaye was strongly touted as a target the Blues when he was at Sheffield United but nothing came of their interest and he eventually made the switch to Marseille in a €17m deal.

He played 46 times in all competitions last season but only scored four goals in what was, by some accounts, a turbulent year at the French club having registered a return of a goal every four matches during his time at Bramall Lane.

Reports in France suggest that Everton have submitted an offer for the forward in the past few days and one Canal+ journalist who covers Marseille has tweeted that Ndiaye has been looking for a house in Liverpool having already agreed to make the switch to Goodison Park.

Article continues below video content

There are other Premier League clubs who have made enquiries about the Ndiaye but Everton are the only club reported so far to have lodged an official offer.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb