Bayern still strongly linked as Onana continues to attract transfer speculation

| 27/06/2024



While he is on duty with Belgium at Euro 2024, Amadou Onana's name keeps cropping up in stories linking him with a move away from Everton.

Following reports that both Arsenal and Aston Villa had made firm enquiries with Everton about their asking price for Onana, Bayern Munich have emerged in recent days as the party with the strongest interest in his services.

The recently-deposed Bundesliga champions are said to be eyeing the Blues' midfielder as an alternative to Joao Palhinha after hitting a roadblock in their negotiations with Fulham over the Portuguese.

Now it seems as though Paris Saint-Germain have entered the equation as they seek a replacement for Manuel Ugarte who is being lined up by Manchester United after also attracting Chelsea this summer.

Barcelona are also never too far away when Onana's name is mentioned, with Everton said to be demanding at least £50m for him.

