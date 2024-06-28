Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Bayern still strongly linked as Onana continues to attract transfer speculation Lyndon Lloyd | 27/06/2024 1comment | Jump to last While he is on duty with Belgium at Euro 2024, Amadou Onana's name keeps cropping up in stories linking him with a move away from Everton. Following reports that both Arsenal and Aston Villa had made firm enquiries with Everton about their asking price for Onana, Bayern Munich have emerged in recent days as the party with the strongest interest in his services. The recently-deposed Bundesliga champions are said to be eyeing the Blues' midfielder as an alternative to Joao Palhinha after hitting a roadblock in their negotiations with Fulham over the Portuguese. Now it seems as though Paris Saint-Germain have entered the equation as they seek a replacement for Manuel Ugarte who is being lined up by Manchester United after also attracting Chelsea this summer. Article continues below video content Barcelona are also never too far away when Onana's name is mentioned, with Everton said to be demanding at least £50m for him. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Anthony Dwyer 1 Posted 28/06/2024 at 00:42:49 Half the champions league teams want Onana but he isn't a big loss for us, a bang average prem team ! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb