Column Champions League Final Michael Kenrick 31 May 2025 5comments (last) It's the night of the big game at the Allianz Arena in Munich and here's a decidedly biased preview from the BBC Sport website Saturday 31 May 2025 20:00 Paris St-Germain v Inter Milan — TNT Sports 1 Paris St-Germain's journey to the brink of glory in the Champions League final started when the final giant symbol of the club's so-called "bling bling" era was swept away. Kylian Mbappe's decision to join Real Madrid last summer saw the only remaining member of the superstar attacking trio, which included Neymar and Lionel Messi, leave Paris, clearing the way for PSG's switch of strategy under coach Luis Enrique. Described by those within PSG as "a footballing architect", Luis Enrique seized his chance, convincing club president Nasser al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos that he could build a younger, better, more cohesive side in the post-Mbappe age. And so it has proved, as now only a formidable Inter Milan team stand between this thrilling young PSG side and the crown they crave most, the Champions League. PSG, fuelled by brilliant young talents such as 19-year-old Desire Doue and Georgian genius Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and inspired by Luis Enrique, who has known such tragedy and triumph in his life, have become a genuine Champions League feel-good story on the pitch. Can they now provide a happy ending? Live radio commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, followed by video highlights Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 31/05/2025 at 17:35:29 I just hope PSG win. The Nemesis Team of the EPL. Showed up the EPL during the KO phrase, demonstrating how poor the division was this season. PSG, not just by winning but winning handsomely against the RS, City, Villa and Arsenal. John Burns 2 Posted 31/05/2025 at 17:43:24 I have enjoyed watching PSG this season. A brand of football that is dynamic, intricate, skilful, energetic and exciting, Fans love it. I envy it. Somewhere along the line, the PSG philosophy is what I want for Everton. Young, energetic skilful, fearless, entertaining and local. Well UK local, if not all from Merseyside! I think PSG have fourteen French players in their squad. The following is a short analysis taken from them BBC Sport app. ‘Luis Enrique seized his chance, convincing club president Nasser al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos that he could build a younger, better, more cohesive side in the post-Mbappe age.His appointment in July 2023 was a clear signal that PSG were moving away from the superstar culture, a dramatic change of direction which appealed to a coach bolted on to the team ethic."What is most impressive about Luis Enrique's management is the fact that he achieved this in such a short time, and especially with such young players. This shows that his tactical scheme was well understood, that the players believe in him, and that his system is very effective."Wouldn’t it be great to adopt such a visionary aspiration, and build a team fit for our new stadium, and restore the Everton name again to the highest echelon in English football. I think it’s possible. Liam Mogan 3 Posted 31/05/2025 at 18:04:22 Hope to see a great game with a deserved winner.Heart says PSG, mostly for Luis Enrique. A great coach, cracking player, and the way he dealt with losing his daughter was inspiring.Would also be a poke in the eye for the whole galactios nonsense, which hamstrung PSG for years.But if Inter win, I won't be too unhappy. 2 teams who have lit up the competition. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 31/05/2025 at 18:28:32 I'm neutral on this one, although I'd probably lean towards PSG, as I think they've been the best team in Europe this season. A joy to watch.For different reasons, so are Inter.It will be nice to watch a game of football without worrying about Everton, but I'm already wanting next season's fixture list to come out. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 31/05/2025 at 18:41:06 Watch this live by signing up on discovery +. It's free to watch just make an account.https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb