Paris St-Germain's journey to the brink of glory in the Champions League final started when the final giant symbol of the club's so-called "bling bling" era was swept away.

Kylian Mbappe's decision to join Real Madrid last summer saw the only remaining member of the superstar attacking trio, which included Neymar and Lionel Messi, leave Paris, clearing the way for PSG's switch of strategy under coach Luis Enrique.

Described by those within PSG as "a footballing architect", Luis Enrique seized his chance, convincing club president Nasser al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos that he could build a younger, better, more cohesive side in the post-Mbappe age.

And so it has proved, as now only a formidable Inter Milan team stand between this thrilling young PSG side and the crown they crave most, the Champions League.

PSG, fuelled by brilliant young talents such as 19-year-old Desire Doue and Georgian genius Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and inspired by Luis Enrique, who has known such tragedy and triumph in his life, have become a genuine Champions League feel-good story on the pitch.

Can they now provide a happy ending?

