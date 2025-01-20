Having left Goodison Park several times this season wondering what I had just witnessed, and not for the right reasons, on Sunday, we finally witnessed an Everton performance we have been starved of. I left Goodison with a bounce in my stride and a smile on my face. But not without a scare, worrying that we were going to 'do an Everton'.

I travelled up on Saturday to meet with family in town, who were attending a 60th Birthday party out in Orrel. They were trying to get me to go, but I didn't fancy it. They live in Essex, so I moved them on from Central Station; Irish Bars and Hen Parties. I walked them up to St George's Hall, down William Brown Street and into Dr Duncan's.

After bemoaning our profile in the city on Wednesday with a token effort on the display outside St John's, I was pleased to see a large Everton crest front and centre opposite Lime Street with the slogan "The Story We Shall Carry On". Clearly a reference to the Everton Stadium, but with a historical twist from one of our favourite songs.

Having only got home from the Villa match on Thursday at lunchtime, it was like I'd never been away. There were two fellow blues on the train from the Everton Supporters Club London Area, travelling up for a night out in the city before going to the match. I had a chat with them. They are season ticket holders and were planning on their trip for the derby and how they might use a first class ticket that is still in date. How the other half live and travel!!

I was up nice and early on Sunday and, after going for a walk, went to the Northwestern to carry on with some work I'd brought with me. I met a few by chance. Discussion about Wednesday night, the inevitable debate, both sides of the coin, how we would fair against Tottenham and train strikes. Good, healthy discussion though. They opted for filling their glasses, confident they would make the last football bus.

I left and took a quick taxi to County Road for a swift Coke (cola – drink type) in the Harlech. We spoke about the last days and build-up to the end of the Dyche era, agreeing that it had really knocked the stuffing out of many Evertonians, ourselves included. Mostly leaving Goodison totally deflated, thinking about it for days afterwards, but then matchday comes around again, and we can't help ourselves. But it had almost become a sense of duty. We just have to be there.

Into the ground in time for the siren and I took my seat in the Upper Gwladys.

Kick-off and we were at them from the start. Is this the Everton I've been watching for the last 18 months? Similar to Wednesday, the players worked hard to press and get higher up the pitch. The difference was that, when we turned to game around and won back possession, there was intent. The players were confident on the ball. We were being entertained and they wanted it.

Two great goals and a well-worked one. Gueye fed Calvert-Lewin, who jinked through three Tottenham defenders to calmly slot it into the net.

Then Gueye again to Ndiaye. Well, the Senegalese magician just went old school and ran at a fearful-looking Tottenham defence. A step over, followed by a shimmy to the left to make space and bang! Goodison in raptures. The bloke sat next to me gave me a hug and said "Great stuff from the little man!"

I reminded him that Ndiaye is nearly 6 feet tall. Must be the socks giving an illusional effect. I was actually more concerned that this guy was going to pile down the stairs in his celebrations. We were on the back row and his seat didn't have a seat in front, just the stairs!

I made it to 60 minutes before I started getting nervous. Probably scarred that anything can happen with Everton right now, and it nearly did. Even before the subs, I sensed Tottenham getting back into it and gradually gaining the upper hand. 3-0 up and I still wasn't comfortable. That's what they've done to us!!

On our subs and game management, we went uber-defensive, but in fairness, what choices were there? Or was it intentional by the manager, who is known for trying to hold a lead? The players were tiring after the effort, and changes were needed, but it disrupted our pattern. Was Armstrong on the bench? Although only 17, maybe he could have kept Tottenham busy…

The inevitable finally happened and you could sense it coming. I don't really know what Pickford was doing for the first. Once he ran out and went to ground, he and the goal were exposed. The centre-backs got back to try and protect the goal, but in fairness, when to ball fell to the Tottenham player, he hit a beauty of a chip.

Into added time and surely that was it? No, in steps Richarlison at the back stick to make it a very nervy end. I, and those around me, spent most of the last 2 minutes glued to the clock on the screen by St Luke's. I say 'clock – for those 2 minutes, it felt like a stopwatch.

The whistle went and there was as much relief as there was joy. A very important win and whilst it's one result, it lifted the gloom that had descended on Goodison lately. The league is already looking better, assisted by how other results went over the weekend.

Although I always go into a match wanting to win, It will be nice to go to Brighton with some of the pressure lifted. The big one for now is Leicester at home. I don't tend to do predictions, but 4 points from those 2 and we are pulling away, but have to keep the momentum going and not rest on one victory.

A great team performance for most of the match, so I won't go through every player. There are a few contenders for Man of the Match. Gueye continues to defy the years but, with his contract up, I think it's unlikely he'll be with us at the new Everton Stadium. He was great yesterday, working well with Malanga, who almost got a goal himself but for their keeper's fingertips and the woodwork. I hope we sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

But there is only one contender for me; Ndiaye. He's been a shining light in a very dark season. Bright, skillful, tenacious and a good footballer to go with it.

The Goodison crowd were roused, far from the morgue it's been in recent weeks. Having complained midweek, the songbook came out and all the classics could be heard. Whilst not rocking on a scale I've seen over the years, it was noisy.

It shows that, if the players show up and perform, the supporters will follow. Mark has promised not to sing David Moyes songs if I don't sing Marching. Let's just say, it's not his favourite!!

Brian Williams, thank you for your kind comments on Michael's matchday thread. We are all different, but have a common bond, be that at Goodison, from the comfort of our homes or those in all parts of the globe up at ridiculous times to follow the blues. I'll take the liberty of extending your words to all Evertonians near and far.

Onto the journey back. I arrived at Lime Street, hopeful that the Avanti West Coast was running, having heard that the strike had been called off. It had, but no trains to Euston, so those who know, it meant a 4½ hour trip on the North Western line, which involved a change at Crewe and it stops everywhere.

It was full of noisy Tottenham supporters who, despite the result, were full of it. They should go to sleep, I thought. No chance. Four hours of it, all the way back to Euston. Total abuse of most Arsenal players and managers, the main targets being Wenger, Arteta and Sol Campbell. Chelsea didn't escape John Terry and even his mum got it.

The other targets were Manchester United supporters on the train, heading back from Old Trafford. "We'll race you back to London"!! I think I heard the c-word more on that train than I have in the last 6 months!! But mostly harmless and entertaining.

On that note, Everton escaped their wrath. Kudos to the person who puts Spirit of the Blues on at the end. The Tottenham supporters, when not abusing everyone else, started singing it and better still, knew all the words!

In summary, it felt good leaving Goodison — for the first time in a long while. Smiles everywhere, the disco lights were flashing, and the music already playing as I walked past the Winslow. Well done to the players, credit to the manager and of course the supporters.

On the manager, his challenge is to add consistency. This will need conditioning these players to this type of football to sustain it for 90+ minutes. He'll need the players coming back from injury and one or two signings in the window.

It was nice to see Richarlison clapped onto the pitch when he came on at half-time. I found it amusing as he walked alongside the Paddock and the Gwladys Street, pumping his chest and waving. It looks like Everton will always be with him.

A member of the Tottenham staff followed him. I'm not sure if he felt he was protecting him or angrily telling him to get off the pitch!! Our Richie blanked him and carried on! I'd love him back, but doubt we could afford him.

On we go, Blues. There was an article on these pages earlier this season, claiming we're not that bad. Take the shackles off and we're not. Keep believing, Everton and Evertonians.

