No early start, as I travelled back from London to Liverpool on Friday evening to avoid any potential Grand National traffic on the trains. It was like I'd never been away, which I guess it hadn't been. Less than 24 hours since returning from the derby before I was back at Liverpool South Parkway.

I got into town early Saturday morning and grabbed some breakfast. I wasn't sure where Mark and I were meeting at this point. Remembering I needed cash around County Road, I queued for the cash machine in Lime Street, before it got plundered by race goers.

As if by chance, some character made a direct line for me. It was Mark. We had plenty of time to kill, so the plan was to grab a drink, then get a cab to County Road.

Tony kindly agreed to pick us up outside Lime Street, and we were on our way. Into the Harlech and not many of those we usually meet up with were around, but it was still early. I got a message and then a call from Brian Williams and he was able to locate us. Great to put another TW face to a name. We thought we'd go to the Brick to see if we could bump into Rob Halligan, but they were over at the Taxi Club just off Queen's Drive.

It was time to head off to Goodison. As I was in the Park End, I tried the Fan Zone as I'd arranged to meet up with an old Army friend. I took one look in and thought… No. Absolutely heaving, so I just went straight in. Really good seat and view, close to the Arsenal supporters.

I didn't get to see the banners, as they were in the Park End, but in front of me. One guy in front of me was really struggling with a massive Everton flag due to the wind and achieved little more than hitting people in front of him with it. I was more concerned he would take someone out with the pole.

I'm not going to take credit, but Tony put an idea in my head this morning. Our penultimate fixture at Goodison is against Ipswich. It is 40 years since his double free kick, telling Peter Reid to get out of the way, as he would just put it in the other corner. He did:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIp4YzctsbA

Maybe we could lobby those responsible for the banners to have a tribute to Sheedy and/or the '80s team?

The first half performance didn't really help galvanise the crowd, who became subdued. It didn't start well when an early, harmless pass back to our keeper was met with a fresh air kick, leading to an Arsenal attack from which they almost scored, barring a near goal line clearance, with the loose ball falling in the area for Harrison to clear. Probably his best moment of the match.

From an Everton perspective, the rest of the half was pretty uneventful and non-descript. Arsenal had the better quality players and controlled much of the play, but rarely threatened. Most of their play, coming down the flanks.

The Blues were huffing and puffing. I think we came closest when Jake O'Brien was almost in on the goal line. I'm not sure if he went too early, or the cross was slightly behind him, but his body was facing in the wrong direction, and he effectively cleared it off the line for Arsenal!

And then the Arsenal goal, which was of our own making with confusion and miscommunication between Gueye and Branthwaite. For me, it wasn't Gueye. In that situation, the centre-back has to take responsibility and, if necessary, go through Gueye as well as the Arsenal player.

Call it and tell him to get out of the way. Although, there is no denying, it was a good finish by Trossard. Classic across the goal drive to the far post, always moving away from Pickford.

Onto the second half and, in fairness, we came out and gave it more of a go with the match becoming end-to-end. Arsenal were still looking better on the ball, but were not that much more clinical than us in front of goal, despite their good build-up play.

With regards to the penalty, at the time it looked like it to me. My brother told me it wasn't and that seems to be the general consensus in hindsight. Nevertheless, it doesn't take anything away from our Senegalese magician calmly slotting the ball away, sending the keeper diving towards the Main Stand.

One thing I did observe, was that every time there was an incident, you would see only Tarkowski go to the ref for an explanation. Are we too nice? Do we do the right sporting thing in only our captain talks for the team? Declan Rice and Van Dijk on Wednesday had an entourage of bouncers surrounding the official and following him around, delaying resumption of play.

The players:

Pickford: Apart from that brain fart early doors, not a lot troubled him. Two outstanding saves, including a contender for save of the season, but it won't count as the ref already gave a free kick. A bit like the offside flag, if he'd decided it was a foul, which it was, why not give it straight away? Also a more unassuming one as he dived to punch away Rice's free kick.

O'Brien: His usual self. Both full-backs were under the cosh a bit, with Arsenal's wing play, but he coped well.

Tarkowski: I don't need to keep repeating myself: Leader. We need to consider that when thinking about replacing him. Great block from an inbound shot that was heading towards Pickford and our goal.

Patterson: I don't mind admitting, seeing him at left-back was a surprise and worried me. He didn't cope as well as O'Brien, got left behind a few times, but kept going and nothing he did led to us conceding.

Gueye: As always, dependable. He'll be hard to replace. He also showed in one particular move in the 2nd half, that he can play a bit too.

Iroegbunam: He looks to have ability, but is probably coming to terms with settling in at Everton, which has been hampered by recovering from injury. Let's see how he goes, but not his best day at the office.

Harrison: Another game where he couldn't do a lot right. With McNeill seemingly back, I think his Everton days are just about done. One incident in particular, when. Lewis-Skelly picked up the ball just inside their half, had me screaming at Jack to make the foul on the half-way line. He ended up chasing the back of his boots and it resulted in Tarkowski having to concede the free-kick on the edge of our box, which could have cost us.

Ndiaye: Great to have him back and he showed how much we have missed him. I think the word is out, because, like in the derby, he bothered the opposition. I suspect Arteta's early swap of right-backs was designed to try and counter him. He only needed 70 minutes, but my Man of the Match.

Doucoure: An enigma. Great engine. Can run for 90 minutes. Fleeting moments where he might temporarily keep his critics quiet, but they are too few and far between. If I praised Trossard's goal, Doucoure, when presented with a great opportunity, hit it front post, which the keeper had covered. He won't be here next season.

Beto: Still trying hard, but not much in the way of end product. We can't really do much about it for the last few games and hope he pulls a few goals off, like he was doing a couple of months ago.

On the subs: I think most want to see Alcaraz and Ndiaye line up in the same team. If I was Moyes for a day, with what we have now, McNeil, Alcaraz (central) and Ndiaye. Charly actually showed Harrison what he should have done. Fouled the player on the half way line and then stood in front of the ball to hold up them taking an early one and winding them up in the process. Okay, he got a yellow card for his efforts, but I would call that professional play, sensing the danger and snuffing it out in an area of relative safety. Taking one for the team, as they say.

The journey back was okay, slight delay at Crewe, meaning we didn't eventually get home until gone 11 pm. The poor dog. She is good as gold on trains, and was trying to sleep. A large family who had, let's say, had a good day at the National, zoomed in on her and made a right fuss but all good-natured.

There were some Arsenal supporters hogging the bar area asking if I was okay. I told them I would be if I could get the dog past them. We discussed the match and came to similar conclusions. This was after I was triggered by one of them making the comment "Fucking 2 points this season against relegated Everton". Sometimes I can't help myself.

, Final thanks go to my sister, brother-in-law and their two sons for putting me up, looking after the dog, and making more trips to the station and back than a taxi driver, to drop me off and pick me up. Only three games to go. I'll travel for Man City to see John Senior regardless, as I'm spending a lot of time back home lately. I hope the players can pick themselves up and not meander into end-of-season lethargy. Goodison and the supporters don't deserve that. As we've seen twice this week, we are well aware that we are not yet Champions League contenders… but, if we see the effort, we will lift you as much as that lifts us. More than life itself.

