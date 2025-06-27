Everton-linked Nick Woltemade nearing move to Bayern

| 27/06/2025



Nick Woltemade, heavily linked with Everton during this month, has opted to join Bayern Munich. The 6’6” VfB Stuttgart striker apparently has a verbal agreement with the German champions but Stuttgart are also eager to keep him, according to transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

“FC Bayern and Nick #Woltemade have reached a full verbal agreement on a summer transfer,” Plettenberg tweeted.

“The 23 y/o versatile striker wants to join Bayern with immediate effect. Long-term contract until 2030 with salary terms already agreed in the last days. Bayern’s supervisory board have already approved the deal.

“There have been no negotiations between the clubs yet. The contract with VfB is valid until 2028, with no release clause. VfB want to keep him.”

The 23-year-old is with the German national team at the U21 European Championship. He has scored six goals in four games and is set to face England in the final on Saturday.

Woltemade had been an option for the Blues before they turned their sights towards Thierno Barry of Villarreal instead. Barry favours a move to the Premier League and recent reports suggest that Everton are currently negotiating with his club to pay an amount lower than his release clause.

