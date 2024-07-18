Season › 2024-25 › News Friedkin takeover is 'on track' say unnamed sources Lyndon Lloyd 18/07/2024 17comments | Jump to last One month since the start of their exclusivity period, the Friedkin Group's proposed purchase of Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in Everton remains on course as they continue to pick through the Club's "complicated" debt structure. Citing unnamed sources, Mark Douglas reports for i that the Texas-based firm are still undertaking their due dilligence after agreeing a deal in principle with the Anglo-Iranian billionaire in mid-June and that while closure of the deal isn't imminent and there are “no guarantees”, so far nothing has been found during the process that might derail the takeover. Douglas suggests that there is still "huge enthusiasm" to buy the Club at Friedkin, who already own Italian club AS Roma. “There’s a huge upside to the deal,” one source close to the group told him, but there are many aspects to the finances at Everton with a number creditors in the mix who will eventually seek to be made whole. A delegation from the Friedkin Group travelled to Merseyside earlier this month to visit Everton's training ground and the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Article continues below video content Assuming Dan Friedkin agrees to proceed with the deal, the takeover by his firm would still be subject to the Premier League’s Owners' and Directors’ Test and approval also from the Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority which are expected to add a few more weeks to the timeline. That makes it unlikley that they will be in place as the new owners by the time the new season kicks off but, in the meantime, the group have provided working capital and the summer transfer business thus far has enabled the Club to bring in Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye so far, as well as re-sign Ashley Young and Jack Harrison. Reader Comments (17) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Brown 1 Posted 18/07/2024 at 10:35:54 It took two independent commissions weeks to understand Everton's financial balance sheets, debt structures and cost allocation. This might take a while. James Hughes 2 Posted 18/07/2024 at 10:49:21 Steve, just my (uneducated) opinion but it took two commissions weeks to to make a judgement. That is because the rules weren't clear and were being made up as they went along. So declaring a punishment was a bit tricky until they decided what we did wrong. I still struggle to understand that we broke rules when investing (very badly) in our own club and building a new stadium. Ben King 3 Posted 18/07/2024 at 10:55:38 What a farce – why should it take weeks and months to decide if owners have the money (and quite often they don't when Man Utd owners… but that's another story)?The rules for ownership have been a joke for years and suddenly the Premier League wish to apply some rigour around them??? Mental. Steve Brown 4 Posted 18/07/2024 at 11:10:48 James, good point and I agree.The Premier League's decision not to put a clear governance framework and transparent penalty framework in place is a disgrace. As was their logic about what constituted co-operation and what didn't? As far as it existed at all, their criteria was that clubs would receive a lower points deduction for agreeing with the Premier League's opinion as soon as it was expressed and admitting they broke the rules – without quite knowing what the rules were. The independent football regulator will short them out. On Everton's debt structure, I think that is a complex picture, but also solveable. Long-term debt restructuring by the new owners will lower the cost of our lending at the same time as our commercial revenue increases due to the new stadium. Paul Hewitt 5 Posted 18/07/2024 at 11:16:55 I have to laugh when people think deals like this will take weeks. You're not buying a car – it's a multi-million-pound deal. There's probably things financially at Everton we don't know about. I said at the beginning it would take till the middle of September to finish the deal. I still think the same. Christine Foster 6 Posted 18/07/2024 at 11:36:22 Having been involved in "complex due diligence " when taking over a company, the devil is in the detail and not everything disclosed is black and white.Given that, for many years, our major source of loans has been a company (R&MF) that provides funding from unknown sources at high interest rates, latterly 777 Partners and their access to A-CAP funding, one can expect a few spanners or not so obvious oneline clauses in any agreements. Many loan sharks play for keeps, they have had a cash cow, they only want more. So back when finding money for more lawnmowers was a necessity, it's reasonable to expect that, once they have their teeth into you, there will be difficult exit clauses (payments) somewhere... John Chambers 7 Posted 18/07/2024 at 11:39:14 Paul, I quite agree. These guys are potentially investing between £500M and £1B.It is expected Moshiri will lose several hundred million of his investment, so they are definitely going to want to do a detailed due diligence. Martin Berry 8 Posted 18/07/2024 at 12:32:50 I have no doubts a deal will be concluded in time. The Friedkin Group have some of the best legals money can buy, compounded by the will to buy Everton and watch it grow. Despite our previous financial woes, we are far too good an opportunity to miss. They see the long picture and that "Magnificent" new stadium, added to the future growth of the surrounding area. They will make it work and we will get an early Christmas present; all is slowly coming into place. In the coming years, we will become the envy of many other clubs and fans. Anthony Hawkins 9 Posted 18/07/2024 at 12:40:27 The takeover process isn't strictly about agreeing if the proposed new owners are suitable. That's one small element of the whole picture. It might be obvious if they are or not, but the real journey is in unpicking the finances and organisational structure and infrastructure. Loans, debtors, creditors, assets and legal agreements all have to be sifted through. There have been many a takeover where they thought X number of people were on the books only to find pockets of undisclosed staff were hidden away. It's a complex process that seems simple from the outside. Raymond Fox 10 Posted 18/07/2024 at 12:45:02 It's probably pointing towards Moshiri being offered less money to settle the sale.In the meantime, the squad strength is likely to be weaker unless there is some very smart selling and buying going to happen. Alastair Donaldson 11 Posted 18/07/2024 at 13:14:31 There must be one hell of a spreadsheet behind all this! I struggle to understand what the Premier League intend from the outcome of a fit and proper owners test... it shouldn't take long to determine The Friedkin Group have huge resources and are protecting their investment through due diligence but I suppose the fact that there are others on the ticket does complicate things. Not sure why else the timescale would be any different to the most recent takeover.One thing is clear though, it certainly hasn't felt like the Premier League have had our best interests at heart recently! Jim Bennings 12 Posted 18/07/2024 at 13:29:35 If it's done by October then we'll be happy.As I have said, the dawn of our new era should be starting when we begin life at Bramley-Moore Dock, new owners should be seeing this club finally start shifting the balance into an upward trajectory.If we fail to seize opportunities after that, then once again, much like the Moshiri 8 years of hell, it will be our own failures. Tony Cunningham 13 Posted 18/07/2024 at 13:39:08 Ben (3), I don't think it's a farce. No multi-million pound deal gets finalised within a couple of weeks, these things take months. I've been struggling for months to even understand the basics of our financial position and I know that the Friedkin Group will want to know every last detail of what they are buying into.When I bought my house, it took months to sort out all the routine house contract stuff (god they take ages!) but this is somewhat bigger and so will take time.On the flipside, being bought by a professional who has an eye for detail and knowing all the financial info is exactly what I want as the person running our club. John Chambers 14 Posted 18/07/2024 at 14:06:57 Alastair this article is referring to Friedkin undertaking due diligence, nothing to do with the Premier League. They need to make sure they fully understand what they are buying and the liabilities they are taking on.From memory the Premier League checks took about 4 weeks to confirm Radcliffe at Man Utd. Michael Kenrick 15 Posted 18/07/2024 at 14:10:49 Steve,Interesting thought that the independent commission(s) will be getting involved in this review.I don't think that's the case. Although there is now an additional step of scrutiny or review that the Premier League has implemented from last season. This kicks in once they make a decision on the approval.There is now an Independent Oversight Panel that will review the Premier League Board's determination on the worthiness of The Friedkin Group, or more specifically their nominated directors. "The independent football regulator will short them out."Yeah, right. I won't be holding my breath. Tony Abrahams 16 Posted 18/07/2024 at 14:20:08 I don’t believe we need to look any further than what Raymond suggests in paragraph one, @post10. Rob Williamson 17 Posted 18/07/2024 at 15:07:45 There seems to be an assumption that the Premier League's fit and proper person test can only start once Friedkin's due diligence activity has been completed thus extending the length of the takeover exercise. Is there any reason why they shouldn't be run concurrently? After all, Friedkin's ownership of Roma is visible and 'out there' and apparently above board. Surely it would be possible for the Premier League to give its approval conditional upon the due diligence being completed successfully.