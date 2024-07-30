Season › 2024-25 › News Everton add O'Brien as latest summer signing Lyndon Lloyd 30/07/2024 22comments | Jump to last Jake O'Brien has become Everton's latest close season signing in a £17m deal from Olympique Lyonnais. The 23-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with a reported club option for a fifth as he follows Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrøm through the door this summer. O'Brien had been linked with the Blues for much of the summer as speculation swirled around the future of Jarrad Branthwaite but Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, has pushed through with the transfer of the Irishman even though the young England star looks likely to remain at Goodison Park. O'Brien will have a job to break up the solid partnership established by Branthwaite and James Tarkowksi, something that was regarded as a potential impediment to any move for him given that he was a regular starter for Lyon. Article continues below video content However, Everton skipper Seamus Coleman is said to have played a big role in selling the Club to his compatriot as they beat off competition from the likes of Wolves, Brentford and Ajax to land the 6'-6" player. “I’m buzzing and so happy to have signed for Everton,” O’Brien said after joining the Toffees. “I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me. “Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there's a big future as well. When the transfer window opened, there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton. “They’ve shown the faith in me so now it's my turn to show why on the pitch. “Seamus has been on to me to sign for Everton! He’s a top guy, a brilliant captain, and to play under him here as well as with Ireland will be a privilege. “He’s the best captain I've ever played under. He's massively respected – not just here but in the football world in general. “I've met all of the lads in the squad and you can sense straight away that it's a tight-knit group. Obviously, having Seamus here will help me as well.” "Seamus has been on to me to sign for Everton!" — Jake O'Brien Image © Everton FC Described by former Swindon Town manager Ben Garner as "brave as a lion", O'Brien began his career at Cork City in his native Ireland before being picked up by Crystal Palace after impressing on what was initially a loan move to the Eagles' development team. He had additional loan spells at Swindon and Molenbeek in Belgium before signing for Lyon for just €1m last year where he has excelled and become a target for a handful of Premier League clubs, including Brentford, Wolves and Everton while Ajax Amsterdam had been heavily linked this month. Last season, O'Brien helped the Ligue 1 side propel themselves from relegation danger and up to a 6th-place finish, emerging as the team's second-top scorer in the process. Reader Comments (22) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Rob Halligan 1 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:34:23 Done deal. Confirmed on Sky Sports News. Stan Grace 2 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:37:48 Sealed! Brent Stephens 3 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:40:46 Apologies for being positive about Everton but the recent press release videos are quite professional. Welcome, Mr O'Brien. Billy Shears 4 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:41:53 Delivered... Sorry folks, couldn't resist it!Another decent signing, keep it going please, Kev. John Graham 5 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:51:46 Next, please! Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:52:28 Welcome in, young man! You are already lifting our backline to new heights! Christy Ring 7 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:55:23 Nice one, Mike! Welcome, Jake, our own Corkonian. Sam Hoare 8 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:56:33 Very good signing potentially. Able to step in and cover for either Branthwaite or Tarkowski. Or to play alongside them.Not sure if he (or anyone) will adapt to the Premier League quite so seamlessly as Jarrad did but he has top-class potential.Possibly the best set of centre-backs we’ve had since Distin, Lescott and Jagielka?Pace, power, physicality and no small amount of determination. Pat Kelly 9 Posted 30/07/2024 at 17:57:31 Good to get him over the line. Shows we can still attract young talent. I expect Seamus had a word in his ear. With the help of a stepladder. Billy Shears 10 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:05:18 A very welcome addition indeed!Jeez, we're doing some great business here...So who's in next? ... Gnoto, McKennie or both!! Denis Richardson 11 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:08:10 Good signing by the looks of things - welcome aboard.Squad beginning to take shape. With Patterson and Mykolenko injured, we really need to sign a full-back. Surely we're not going to start the season with Coleman and Young at the back! Mike Gaynes 12 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:12:38 Good 'un, Pat. Andy Meighan 13 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:12:40 Welcome, Jake! Another great young talent coming in. John Raftery 14 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:15:20 He’s a big lad for 14. If he continues last season’s form he could be a candidate for leading scorer. Five signings by the end of July is impressive work. Also impressive is the age profile of the newcomers. Les Moorcroft 15 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:18:25 Welcome big man. Just waiting for the negative comments now. Steve Cotton 16 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:21:07 Spot on Sam, let the war begin... Iain Johnston 17 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:29:26 Nice! Exactly the the type of player we should be buying. He's young, he's improving, he's hungry & he's motivated.Very pleased with our signings to date. Jay Harris 18 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:34:44 Just what we need and now Keane and Holgate can be sold to fund more arrivals. My only concern is why Jarrad is being left out of preseason friendlies. Is he really injured? Pat Kelly 19 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:44:52 Jake, Jesper, Jarrad, James, Jack, Jordan, Joao, James Dale Self 20 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:47:01 Je t'aime. Ben King 21 Posted 30/07/2024 at 18:52:21 Honestly what an (apparently) excellent signing. One for today and tomorrow. I’m so so impressed with our signings and their (seemingly upside value) Well done Thelwell and whoever is at the tiller Mal van Schaick 22 Posted 30/07/2024 at 19:12:32 Great news. Great news. Well done Thelwell for doing our business early and getting decent signings done, and those of you in the premiere league who tried to crush last season, watch and learn, you will never, ever undermine Everton again.