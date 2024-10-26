Season › 2024-25 › News Beto: Goal means so much Lyndon Lloyd 26/10/2024 2comments | Jump to last Everton’s goalscoring hero against Fulham, Beto, expressed how much his stoppage-time equaliser meant to him after what he described as some really hard weeks without seeing any action. The Portuguese was introduced as a late substitute with the Blues trailing to Alex Iwobi’s goal and he came up trumps at the death, heading home Ashley Young’s ball into the six-yard box to earn a 1-1 draw. The emotion poured out of him when he scored, with a clenched-fist celebration and after the final whistle and he was filmed leaving the pitch in tears. Beto has had to be patient for his chance up front. Since his last start for Everton, the disappointing home defeat to Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month, he hadn’t played a minute of Premier League football until he was thrown on today by Sean Dyche, with Michael Keane pushed up front as an auxiliary striker. Article continues below video content As he revealed in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, he has tried to keep his head up and wait for his opportunity. “It means so much to me,” the Portuguese said. “I work hard. Even if I don’t play, I still work hard, I keep my head up every week. “Every day I want to improve to be better [so] for me this means so much. To be able to help the team, it’s emotional, you know because it was hard. “These last weeks were really difficult for me but God helped me, so here I am happy to score a goal. We didn’t win but at least we took a point. “The supporters support me so much. Since the day I came here, they’ve been screaming my name — ‘Beto, Beto, Beto’ — and, as a player, you just want to pay it back. “So I aways put in my mind, just be ready because the opportunity may come and today it came and I’m happy to help the team and to help the Toffees.” Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () David Cooper 1 Posted 26/10/2024 at 20:19:33 Sometimes we forget that our players are people as well. We didn't play well today against a very good Fulham team. I couldn't believe how fast they were around the pitch, especially when in possession. We were chasing shadows and not catching them. It really showed up the lack of pace in our starting XI.The emotion that Beto showed on scoring reminded me what it means to a player who is out of the manager's mind. You have to be strong to train 5 days a week and watch Calvert-Lewin miss chance after chance… surely you must ask yourself "What do I have to do?" It was quite fitting that he was interviewed with Keane after the game. Someone who knows exactly how Beto feels.Will it be enough to start in front of Calvert-Lewin next week? Will Dyche consider Keane as 2nd striker now that Jarrad is back?We really were outplayed today and stole a point. Five games unbeaten is the best of Dyche's. Up to 15th place. Keeping going until the 95th minute. Things are definitely looking up! Jerome Shields 2 Posted 26/10/2024 at 20:29:54 Glad he got his goal. Took It well. Making a direct reference to working hard.Dyches comments must have cut deep Must be even more frustrating for him watching Calvert Lewin than for us. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb