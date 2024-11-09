Season › 2024-25 › News Stalemate ensured by late Pickford wonder save Michael Kenrick 09/11/2024 78comments | Jump to last West Ham United 0 - 0 Everton Everton travel to the London Stadium this weekend to face fellow strugglers West Ham, with Jarrad Branthwaite finally selected to make only his second start his season with Michael Keane making way. Abdoulaye Doucouré also returns alongside Gana and Mangala in a rare 3-man midfield but Seamus Coleman has suffered a relapse with a minor hamstring strain that keeps him out of today's clash. Dwight McNeil has not recovered from his injury sustained last week. Armando Broja is getting closer, while Youssef Chermiti has some distance still to go. There was talk of youngsters being called up and the new name on the bench is that of Callum Bates, a solid performer for the U18s and more recently the U21s. Article continues below video content The Hammers kicked things off with a Pickford style hoof upfield from Fabianski, Antonio taking an early tumble. Doucoure was too slow to chase a flick-on at the other end. Everton then shaped a decent break but Gana's shot deflected behind off Mangala. A pattern of scrappy transitions followed until Bwen forced a corner of Branthwaite. But Everton broke at pace, 4 in Blue surging over the half-way line in support of Calvert-Lewin but Doucocure again wanting too much time, his shot blocked at source. Branthwaite drove forward and Mykolenko cut inside, firing low for Fabianski to save. Everton looked lively with pressure around the West Ham area, Young fouled wide right for Lindstrøm to deliver in hard at head height but West Ham cleared it. Everton tried to play it out from the back but it was messy, Young giving up a throw-in. West Ham finally broke another sequence of transitions Antonio feeding Bowen who had strayed offside. Ndiaye did well to advance and feed a ball toward Calvert-Lewin that he could not pick up, and West Ham surged back up the other way, the game fairly even. Bowen got a free-kick when Ndiaye bundled into him but it was nicely delivered into Pickford's hands. Young put in a second decent cross but it was cleared, another headed weakly wide by Ndiaye as Everton lacked the guile to get close enough to really threaten. Calvert-Lewin almost dispossessed Fabianski well outside his area. A 50-yard pass from Tarkowski found Myklenko advancing down the right but his cross found a defender instead of Calvert-Lewin, the corner easily cleared. But another brief period of Everton pressure in the final third again produced little to nothing. At the other end, Branthwaite read the danger from Paqueta and Bowen, intercepting vitally before anything came of it, and both sides continued to neutralize each other in a manner that made the game very flat. Lindstrom looked to cut in down the inside right channel but his woeful ball was well away from Calvert-Lewin, easy meat for Fabianski. Branthwaite's deep cross to the far post for Calvert-Lewin was easily collected by the West Ham keeper. Everton tried to play something approaching front-foot stuff but the final ball in to Calvert-Lewin saw his long-range header easily saved. Another Young cross was overhit and eventually cleared into something of a break by Antonio, another vital boot extended by Branthwaie to slow his progress, Bowen's final shot parried brilliantly at the near post. The corner into a crowded 6-yard box was headed goalward by Paqueta but cleared. Then Bowen anticipated an awful midfield pass by Tarkowski, with Pickford having to come out wide to stop Antonio's approach at the expense of a defended corner that ended a largely very flat half of poor quality lower Premier League anti-football. Doucoure kicked off the second half, Calvert-Lewin getting brought down by Emerson… big chance for Lindstrom: decent enough ball but headed behind for an early Everton corner, and shouts for a penalty but it actually hit Kilman on the knee. At the end, Branthwaite was totally bamboozled by Bwen, his shot then deflected for a West Ham corner that was eventually cleared. A decent Everton move down the left ensued but with Calvert-Lewin crossing to Lindstrom and a weak header wide the almost predictable result. Better Everton play saw Young cross to Calvert-Lewin at the far post but he was the wrong side of the defender who headed behind. Young needed treatment after an earlier elbow in the neck from Soucek. A bullet from Rodríguez through the crowd was well tracked and parried away by a diving Pickford. At the other end, Ndiaye danced in and Mykolenko belted the ricochet wide, but deflected for the corner that was wasted. some great work from Ndiaye and especially Managal who dug out a cross that was too high for Calvert-Lewin. More positive play saw Calvert-Lewin doing the hold-up thing rather than shooting, Mangala shooting wide. Some neat passing play won an Everton corner but played out and round to little effect, Gana's shot blocked, followed by fresh legs for West Ham in a triple change. West Ham came forward a bit more often as Everton flagged, but with little effect until Young punted it forward but Calvert-Lewin wasn't interested. Summerville had come to life and he got through onto a fine ball from Paqueta but put his shot onto the far post with Pickford beaten. Beto on for Calvert-Lewin. Gana got the first card for a foul to stop Somermmerville getting through again. Everton finally got forward but Lindstrom's goalbound shot hit Beto and screwed well wide. Coufal forced a corner that caused havoc, with Branhwaite heading behind. Bowen's second attempt was good but headed clear. Young blocked Guilherme for only his second yellow card of the season., Harrison replacing Doucoure. Branthwaite's poor clearance was pounced on and it looked like a certain goal for Ings but Pickford got down well to parry it away. Mykolenko tried to play the perfect cross but it went instead straight to Fabianski in a rare Everton advance. With 4 minutes added, both sides seemed to have accepted a point apiece. But Danny Ings was convinced he would score as his shot deflected wickedly off Tarkowski. But the reaction save from Pickford was nothing short of incredible. West Ham Utd: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka (67' Coufal), Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Rodríguez (67' Soler), Paquetá; Bowen, Antonio (67' Ings), Summerville (83' Guilherme). Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Irving, Scarles. West Ham Utd: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka (67' Coufal), Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Rodríguez (67' Soler), Paquetá; Bowen, Antonio (67' Ings), Summerville (83' Guilherme). Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Mavropanos, Irving, Scarles.

Everton: Pickford, Young [Y:85'], Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana [Y:76'], Mangala, Doucoure (86' Harrison), Lindstrøm, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin (75' Beto). Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, O'Brien, Armstrong, Bates.

Referee: Stewart AtwellVAR: Darren England

Live Forum

Reader Comments (78)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

Christy Ring 1 Posted 09/11/2024 at 13:53:47
Branthwaite back at last.Definitely down to the journalists and fans pressure in my opinion.

Dennis Stevens 2 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:03:23
4231?

Mike Hayes 3 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:04:59
Two goalies AGAIN ffs - blank firing DCL on - only good news JB back in - fingers crossed for a decent game and 3 points WE NEED IT 💙

Alan J Thompson 4 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:06:42
Probably see a couple of late changes that sees Keane upfront alongside the dynamic duo Beto and Bego. Raymond Fox 5 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:16:12 You could get 2 goalies injuried Mike, not often granted but you never know.I've no objections to the team picked, its looks more like an attacking side to me.I think it will be a good game today, they are favs but I'm hoping for a positive result for us. Robert Tressell 6 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:17:30 Decently balanced side that looks a bit more 433 than 4411 - hope so anyway. Good to see Branthwaite back and it's a big opportunity for Lindstrom. COYB Clive Rogers 7 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:19:00 The two fullbacks are our weak link defensively imo. Chris Lyons 8 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:19:21 I don't get why Dyche keeps putting 2 keepers on the bench. Not only does it give the supporters something else to moan about but it adds 0 value. He may as well use the space for a youth player who although highly unlikely to get on the pitch will get more development from it than Begovic. Perhaps we are so broke we can't afford the bus fare for the extra player. Mike Hayes 9 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:21:28 What's the odds on two goalies being injured? Two outfield players, yes. It's just Dyche being his useless self.Fingers crossed we get at them from the off and take all 3 points. Brian Wilkinson 10 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:22:47 He's dropped the wrong centre-back for me. Tarkowski, whether it is with carrying an injury, has been the weaker link and should have been the one to drop out instead of Keane.Not even stubborn Dyche could risk leaving Branthwaite on the bench again, he has to be in the starting 11.Could have bet your life savings he would bring Doucoure straight back in the team.Barring a sending off or injury, only three subs you will see will be Beto for Calvert-Lewin, Harrison for Lindstrom ,and Michael Keane for one of the centre-backs; forget Bates or Armstrong getting any game time, if so 4 mins max.Same old, same old; prove me wrong, Dyche, and pull out a master display today – god knows we are due one.Up the Toffees. Derek Powell 11 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:29:20 I just want Dyche out. I'm sick of the 'grass', 'smell' story bullshit. Dennis Stevens 12 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:36:29 I do agree that Keane has played quite well and Tarkowski hasn't been quite his old self this season. However, Keane lacks the leadership qualities of Tarkowski and that may have made the difference. Robert Tressell 13 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:39:39 Seriously who gives a shit whether we have 2 goalies on the bench? Loads of teams put 2 goalies on the bench. There are plenty of things to moan about that actually matter but this is completely inconsequential – especially since we've already got 2 teenagers on the bench to experience the matchday. Billy Shears 14 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:42:51 Dyche is one stubborn fucker!Sadly more away day misery... 2-1 Hammers. Ian Wilkins 15 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:52:56 West Ham have two fast tricky wingers, Bowen and Summerville.The management of these by Young and Mykolenko will play huge part in determining the outcome of this game. Lee Courtliff 16 Posted 09/11/2024 at 14:56:44 Anyone got any decent streams, please? Mike Hayes 17 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:03:09 Any players looking to advance to the first team may give a shit about two goalies on the bench again. Colin Crooks 18 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:07:36 You cant help laughing."Dyche doesn't listen to fans" They say. Yet, when he's confident he can select the centre-back he preferred all last season – is preferred first choice – apparently its down to "fan pressure"!!! It's not so much the daft comments, it's the idea that those making them think they have an influence on the team selection and it was their idea. Very funny. Ben King 19 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:09:25 Colin #18,Exactly. Some ‘fans' are just idiots. Zero objectivity. Si Cooper 20 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:22:58 We've got 2 youngsters on the bench. Anyone really expecting us to need to have 3 or more? So it's 2 goalies, 2 youngsters and 5 ‘more likelies'. You could even class O'Brien as an inexperienced (at this level) player. Which youngster is really missing out?The team is pretty much what I'd pick myself with Keane or Tarkowski and Patterson or Young being where I could have gone another way.Bonus that Bowen is absent for them. Hopefully we start the season afresh from here. Colin Malone 21 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:39:07 We are huffing and puffing. Will we bring the house down? I cannot understand why Ndiaye is not playing Number 10, with Harrison on the left wing. Alan J Thompson 22 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:53:32 A bit of a nothing half with neither side looking up for much. We seem to play the long ball over the top when the West Ham defence pushes up or almost makes a mess of trying to play out from the back which usually ends up in Ndiaye making it look better or Lindstrom making it look difficult. Tarkowski looking a bit of a liability at the back. Clive Rogers 23 Posted 09/11/2024 at 15:55:00 So, Bowen is playing. Mark Murphy 24 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:09:47 Yeah - so much for Bowen not playing! Colin Malone 26 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:37:37 That was a surprise, Beto on for Calvert-Lewin.The man's a fucking idiot. Merle Urquart 27 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:39:11 Another joyless shitfest. Colin Malone 28 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:52:29 West Ham are shite and Pickford was the busier goalkeeper.Fucking awful. Mark Andrews 29 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:57:07 '2 bald men fighting over a comb'. Alan J Thompson 30 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:58:50 The usual poor service from Optus ruined the second half but both sides seemed to lack attacking intent, interrupted by West Ham hitting the post and a great save by Pickford at the end. I suppose we'll get the usual "point away from home is great" but the performance again was not up for much as we didn't create too many scoring chances. George Cumiskey 31 Posted 09/11/2024 at 16:59:43 West Ham the worst team we've played this season and Dyche never ever tried to win that game, shocking. Michael Lynch 32 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:02:01 Should have beaten these but to be fair, their triple substitution changed the feel of the game.We have nothing on the bench, and that's what might be the difference between us going down and a team like West Ham going down.That was an absolutely outstanding save by Pickford at the end though. Incredible! Anthony Jones 33 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:02:58 That is not a good team, but the manager doesn't help. Christine Foster 34 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:03:43 Quality was dreadful, a point is a point. Both central midfielders poor, Doucoure was non-existent as was Calvert-Lewin and Lindstrom. Ndiaye our best outfield player, but Pickford's saves were world class. Huff and puff. Crossing from Young and Mykolenko was awful. John Wignall 35 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:05:05 2 poor sides there for the taking.2 full-backs offer nothing; poor overall. Neil Tyrrell 36 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:05:15 Thanks Jordan! Barry Rathbone 38 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:07:31 Well in, Blues — another precious point in the bag and the quest for 4th from bottom or even a lower mid-table berth continues. Beggars can't be choosers Cut your cloth accordingly Be thankful for small merciesSlowly slowly catchee monkeyCan't make a purse out of a sow's earCan't polish a turdFeel free to add. Brent Stephens 39 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:08:34 A lot more possession and territory than usual but we're not good enough to take advantage of that. A couple of close scrapes (post and Jordan to the rescue). Lindstrom didn't impress. Ndyiae busy as ever, love him. Danny Baily 40 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:08:45 A point gained today. Liam Mogan 41 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:09:33 4 points clear of bottom 3 after only 11 games. Keep this up and we will be well away from relegation places by the end of season.Dyche for President! Joe McMahon 42 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:09:33 Barry, you forgot "Be carefull what you wish for" Joe McMahon 43 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:12:30 Liam, when Pep leaves City, they will move hell and high water to Land "The Phrophet of Football" Sean Dyche. Christy Ring 44 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:13:13 Imagine if the manager was more adventurous! Taking off Calvert-Lewin was totally ridiculous, he should have put Beto beside him, and taken off Doucoure, who missed a sitter with his poor first touch. Why play one striker when we had two holding midfielders? Liam Mogan 45 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:15:32 Let's face it. Watching Everton is fecking grim. Glad there's no game next week.What a send off to Goodison this season is. Nigel Scowen 46 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:16:00 Should have started with Beto and Calvert-Lewin and had Ndiaye behind them both. Still, a point away from home… but West Ham were there for the taking with a bit more adventure. Lee Courtliff 47 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:17:22 I thought Lindstrøm looked a bit fitter, stronger and sharper in that second half. Small mercies, I know. Can't really say anything else besides at least we didn't get beat, it was another generally dire afternoon. Derek Knox 48 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:17:49 Barry @ 38, 'Blockbuster fart in a Wind Tunnel'?Myko, Doucoure (as expected) Gana all pretty much going through the motions, without producing much at all.No, surprises from the bench, just same as, same as! Gingasaurus Bellendi! Merle Urquart 49 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:19:16 Christy, l've had my fill now of Calvert-Lewin tbh but we never won a single header after he went off.Could it be possible that, just for one game, this manager of ours will consider starting with two up front? Frank Sheppard 50 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:19:55 I am begining to wonder if the players can even score goals in training. Steve Brown 51 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:19:59 Mark Andrews @ 29 sums it up best.Doucoure at number 10 instead of Ndiaye. Then Harrison replaces him!Dyche makes it almost impossible to support him. Mick O'Malley 52 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:21:33 Liam agreed, I can honestly say this is the worst football I've watched in 40-plus years, there's fuck-all to latch on to, soulless shithouse cowardly football. We are atrocious to watch, every game is drab. I can't remember the last time we absolutely bossed a game and gave someone a hiding, it's soul Destroying Dave Lynch 53 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:21:50 Hate to think what would of been if Branthwaite wasn't playing, he was superb. Paul Jones 54 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:23:41 Dyche should launch an appeal with the Premier League. How come our opposition are always allowed to make subs before the 65th minute? And how the hell are they allowed to bring on subs in different positions, not like for like? Corruption I tell thee. Merle Urquart 55 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:23:47 Dave @53, l thought he had a few dodgy moments for him but it's forgivable as he's missed a quarter of the season. Mike Allison 56 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:24:15 Liam (41), we're on course for 34/35 points at the moment. And that's with a relatively ‘easy' set of fixtures.We're in big, big trouble. The only chance we have is that 3 or 4 other teams are even worse than us at picking up points. Southampton and Ipswich look like they'll oblige, we need one more. Martin Mason 57 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:27:59 Very clear for me now what Dyche's game is and that is 100% not to lose – even if that will mean not winning. It's playing the percentages that the current Bottom 3 can't average near to a point a game and we'll likely need just over 30 to stay up. No functioning wingers or winger crosses only down that furrow in the middle. That's the last time that I'll watch while he's still here because, while it may keep us up, who wants to see it? Branthwaite was superb and without him, we would have lost. Peter Gorman 58 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:28:03 This "safe pair of hands" is doing more damage to Everton than his paltry ability to collect points.Which player in their right mind would want to play for him? Liam Mogan 59 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:28:40 Sorry Mike 56, my comment was firmly tongue in cheek. We are beyond horrible to watch and it's as if being clear of relegation is something to celebrate. I think we've got worse this season – especially from an intensity and attacking perspective. Sam Hoare 60 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:29:56 It's not easy. I'm sure a few on here were calling for Lopetegui last year but he's making a much better squad than us look almost as bad!Last season, I thought Dyche deserved some credit; this season, we've gone backwards instead of forwards with 5 less points against the same opposition despite having some better players. Perhaps injuries (to Branthwaite in particular) played a part but the general team play has been poor.A point away is always decent but, if we fail to beat Brentford next time out, we will be a little too close to the relegation zone for my liking with a pretty tough run of fixtures in December. Christy Ring 61 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:32:34 The only plus is that we might have Broja, McNeil and Garner after the break, but then again, Dyche will pick the same formation, and one striker. Just reading Shearer said it was an awful game. Our two fullbacks don't go past the halfway line, when did we ever see them overlap our wide men? Dyche is sticking to his dire defensive formation. Bill Gall 62 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:35:23 I was going to say another poor display, but I guess another tactical Sean Dyche game would more than describe it.I wonder if our new ownership ever watch any of these games or does someone from the club give them a written report of their view of the game? One short report could cover it with "The only positive from this game was the 1 point earned by our keeper". Mike Hayes 63 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:35:23 Don't panic, Mr Mainwaring… Dele Alli is almost fit – he'll save us! Merle Urquart 64 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:36:44 Martin @ 57, I've been screaming this to my mates for the last 12 months!!! He starts every match not risking the bird in the bush... it's so obvious. We never attempted to score after about 60 minutes today and retreated to the 18-yard box to eek the game out. Nigel Scowen 65 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:36:45 Pointless us playing wide players with the options we've got, we have no pace. I would pack the midfield and play Ndiaye in the centre.I miss Garner in our team. Jeff Spiers 66 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:42:12 Please feel free, anyone, to recall the last game that you went to and came away satisfied? And can you name the manager? Martin Mason 67 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:42:40 Sorry Merle @63. I just believed that he wasn't doing it deliberately but he is. He's starting with a point and playing to hold it but willing to lose to better sides unless throwing Keane forward at the end magically works. I withdraw any implied criticism of Calvert-Lewin too, how can any forward play in that system? Ajay Gopal 68 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:43:30 In the last 2 games, we have played 2 very poor football teams. But have managed to score a grand total of Zero goals. Today we looked especially poor, the team seemed low on energy., especially the midfield. The team needs players coming back from injury to freshen things up. The bench is pathetically weak most games. Steve Hogan 69 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:48:18 My observations, Ndiaye was the best player on the pitch today, his workrate is incredible and the one Everton player capable of putting the opposition on the back foot.Has anyone noticed, he is a remarkable passer of the ball, short or long, and never gives the ball back to the opposition.I watched Beto come on as sub. He never won one aerial duel and his ball retention is awful, it just come straight back. For all his faults, you can see why DCL starts most games.Both teams were pretty ordinary, and having spent £150m recently, West Ham fans will be well pissed off. Pickford saved us a point. Lindstrom should have been swapped at half time, his final pass was dreadful. Mick O'Malley 70 Posted 09/11/2024 at 17:56:40 Jeff when we beat Utd under Silva, since then it's been pretty sparse , also the Derby last season but that was a one off under Dyche Anthony Dove 71 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:03:04 A quote from the Hammers’ fan site ‘If we had played abetter team we would have been soundly beaten’It says it all really. Danny O'Neill 72 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:04:01 As always I'll take time to digest. Message from my son: "90 minutes of your life you won't get back".I always say he's the wise one!! Derek Wadeson 73 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:06:57 Jeff (66)Dyche - Liverpool home last season. Allan Board 74 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:10:50 This manager is clueless, negative and lacking in nerve to win games. If you are all happy with around a point a game average over a season then you deserve all the grief and frustration that's coming your way. This team is much better than this cretin deserves and it won't change. I have already written this shit off till next season. A joke coaching team, who ruin any creativity in player's. Acceptance of this shit is the biggest problem at Everton- our beloved neighbours would never put up with this shite. Colin Metcalfe 75 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:11:45 Hoping we can get another 24 pts which should be enough this season and then Dyche can thankfully walk away because contrary to a select few of posters on here he doesn’t deserve another contract if he keeps us up because the turgid dogshite football he serves up every week is mind numbing and we deserve so much more ! Merle Urquart 76 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:11:46 Everton Football Club have forgotten that they are in the entertainment industry Mike Gaynes 77 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:12:38 Jeff #66, Bournemouth last season. What a goal by Harrison. Frederick Parchment 78 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:13:47 From a Dyche standpoint. Perfect! The opposition didn't score. Unfortunately, we can't win games if we don't score goals ourselves. I honestly believe this is the best this manager has to offer. To relentlessly play one attacker up front urks me. Ndiaya should play behind dcl and beto.A more competent manager would play two attackers. Dyche's selection today from a mid field standpoint wasn't too shabby. I personally would have started Garner instead of Doucoure.In fact I would have started 3 cbs Keane Branswaite and O'brien 4 mid fielders beto and dcl up front with Ndiaya playing behind those 2. It wouldn't surprise me if we scored plenty of goals.But we're set up to not to make the opposition score.Dyche please go. No just go. Leave. Get the hell out. You're so bad at managing, I have started to watch the games from my bed now drifting in and out of sleep though sheer boredom. Like I said last week, when we win I feel bitter sweet. Sweet for the victory but bitter because was have him as our manager for another phucking week. Unless. West Ham were 1/1 fav to win this game so a point away from home is not bad result.Of course we would sooner have 3 pts and exciting stuff instead, but we are realy a scratched together side of loans and whats not good enough to be been sold players. Exceptions being Pickford and Branthwaite.Our forwards are powder puffs in front of goal, its a great suprise when they actually do score one.

Nigel Scowen 80 Posted 09/11/2024 at 18:17:39
I was entertained with Pickfords save though Merle, one of the best I've seen in a very long time.