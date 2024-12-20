20/12/2024





The official handover of Everton Stadium to the Club has now taken place, ending the build phase of the iconic new structure on the Liverpool waterfront.

Everton's new Executive Chairman, Marc Watts, and Interim CEO, Colin Chong, were joined by Laing O’Rourke Project Director, Gareth Jacques, and other dignitaries at a ceremonial handover from the contractor who have delivered the construction of the project on schedule.

Having now taken possession of the site, three-and-a-half-years after the commencement of construction, the Club will oversee a six-month fit-out phase that is scheduled to commence in the New Year. That will include interior design specialists, tradesmen and women and audio-visual engineers completing the stadium’s many bars, restaurants and experiences, as well as retail spaces, delivering a modern and unique new home for Everton.

Laing O’Rourke will retain a presence at Everton Stadium in the early months of 2025, as they ensure the new building meets required quality standards and specifications.

The Friedkin Group, whose new ownership of Everton was confirmed earlier this week, has financially supported the stadium development and the Club through an initial loan investment in the summer and with funding during the change of control process.

Everton’s Executive Chairman Marc Watts said: “I feel privileged to be here today to be part of the handover of this magnificent stadium in this stunning, unrivalled location. It is an illustrious moment in the history of Everton and marks a new era for the Club on many levels. The stadium will play a key role in supporting our commercial vision for the Club – hosting events and activities all-year round - but first and foremost, I have no doubt that it will be a venue that every Evertonian will be proud to call home.”

A series of three test events will take place in 2025 before the Club stages its first competitive fixture at the stadium at the start of the 2025/26 season. More information on how Evertonians can qualify for and access the test events will be released in the New Year.

Everton Interim CEO Colin Chong added: “Our thanks go to Laing O’Rourke, their workforce and extensive supply chain, along with the many people who have helped bring our vision to fruition.

“Everton’s passionate supporters deserve immense praise for investing fully in this journey, right from the initial consultation phases and throughout the three-and-a-half-year build process.

“Construction has not been without its challenges, but we have remained on schedule despite a worldwide pandemic and a war in Ukraine, which threatened to affect the delivery of materials and destabilised financial markets.

“That is a testament to everyone involved and I am sure I speak for all our staff and supporters by saying we are absolutely delighted to take control of a site which will soon become one the best football stadiums in world football.

“I often describe our new home as Liverpool’s Fourth Grace, and I truly believe this magnificent stadium is one that the whole city can be proud of.”

“This is a momentous day for my team, for Laing O’Rourke, for our supply chain, all the design consultants and everyone involved with the project," Jacques said.

“We’ve spent 178 weeks on-site, and a year-and-half before that in pre-construction and planning. All those people, everyone from Everton and all the fans who have been ardently watching the progress have all been a big part of this, so to deliver it, as we have, on time, is phenomenal.

“The team has taken an old disused dock and created what is, I believe, the best stadium in this country, so I couldn’t be prouder.”

Quotes sourced from Everton FC press release

