21/12/2024

Everton Ambassadors Ian Snodin and Graham Stuart donned their Santa hats to pay a respectful Christmas visit to the Woodlands Hospice in Liverpool.

The Hospice is dedicated to providing palliative care for the people of North Liverpool, South Sefton and Kirkby.

And the duo spent several hours on site, visiting each of the patients and their families in turn, armed with mince pies and Everton-themed gifts.

Ian said: “It’s fantastic to visit Woodlands Hospice patients and staff, especially at this time of year.

“We were regular visitors prior to the pandemic hitting everyone so hard, so it’s been a while but it was wonderful to be back here speaking to everyone.

“The staff at Woodlands are so welcoming and the patients and families that we had the pleasure of meeting were so complimentary about the care they receive, during difficult times in their lives.

“We just hope to add a little bit of Christmas cheer for them all.”

The Woodlands Hospice Charitable Trust, which opened in 1996, is currently providing the only in-patient services for end-of-life care in Liverpool.

Originally set up as a direct response to the needs of local people living with cancer, it also provides care and support for those with life-threatening illnesses in North Liverpool.

The facility, which has a dedicated staff and a further 238 volunteers who give their time each day to help keep the doors open, added an out-patient unit in 2005, and a 15-bed in-patient unit in 2009.

Hayley Smallman, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Woodlands Hospice, said: A massive thank you to Everton, Ian and Graham for making today happen.

“At Woodlands, aim to create a haven where patients and their families find solace, comfort, and support during their journey through palliative care and the smiles and memories that you have created are just priceless.”

