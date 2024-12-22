Season › 2024-25 › News Stalemate earns battling Blues another precious point Michael Kenrick 22/12/2024 17comments | Jump to last Everton 0 - 0 Chelsea Everton pulled out another classic defensive performance against a Chelsea team vying for the Premier League title, and could have had all 3 points with a little bit more luck. Everton are unchanged from the side that drew with Arsenal last weekend as the presence of new Executive Chairman Marc Watts in the Directors Box signals the start of a new era under the ownership of The Friedkin Group. McNeil doesn't make the bench either today but Yousseff Chermiti does after being out since before the season started with a foot injury that required surgery. Gana kicked off in familiar fashion. Ndiaye was easily dispossessed. Gana fouled Palmer who then scampered upfield and shot well wide. Ndiaye went on a good run, Neto talking him down. The strong wind prevented Harrison from taking a decent free-kick, and Chelsea attacked again. Article continues below video content Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin advanced well down the left but Sánchez collected the soft cross. Neto had a weak shot at Pickford; he then fouled Mykolenko. Young's free-kick was cleared. After Chelsea keep-ball, Everton tried to build a couple of times, Ndiaye getting fouled centrally, Young going direct to Sánchez. Chelsea came a little closer to threatening but were repelled. However, Pickford's punts were being sabotaged by the wind. A sharp break by Caicedo saw Jackson strike but Pickford blocked, the rebound headed over by Gusto – a real chance. Jackson saw a chance wide left but Pickford had anticipated his audacious shot at the expense of a corner, which came all the way through to Jackson who could only head it onto the post, Pickford lunging at Gusto to prevent the follow-up c\hance. An off-the-ball collision between Jackson and Tarkowski was awarded with a Chelsea free-kick. Doucoure drove forward and Mangala hit a great shot at the lower corner, but just not hard enough to beat Sánchez. Ndiaye pulled back Neto for the yellow card, the free-kick saw a high clearance and aggression from Colwill that was not punished with anything more than an Everton free-kick. Tarkowski barged through Enzo, giving Palmer a chance to put one in to the far post but again Chelsea failed to capitalize. Young and Sancho were having a good tussle before Pickford was carded for berating the linesman, bringing to an end another pretty dull half of anti-football with 1 point still in play. It was a slow start to the second half until a brilliant Ndiaayecameo slalom down the left wing, but spilt buy the poor cross to Sánchez. He did better to find Harrison all alone at the far post but you knew he wouldn't score… and he didn't after taking an extra touch. Chelsea countered and won a corner but nothing more. Jackson caught Ndiaye but Everon made poor use of the free-kick. Disasi caught Tarkowski on a cross and it got a bit tasty when the Chelsea player reacted. Young was next to catch Sancho, earning his 5th yellow card of the season. Chelsea's free-kick bet everyone, including Jackson beyond the far post. Doucoure caught Caicedo for a dangerous free-kick, deflected for a corner, Chelsea again messing up the cross. Enzo fired straight at Pickford. Chelsea did better and Myklenko had to divert the cross. Mykolenko brought down Palmer at the edge of the dee, but Enzo's shot caught the top of the wall for a Chelsea corner that could have gone anywhere but the referee gave the home side a free-kick to relieve the building pressure on Pickford's goal. Palmer tried but failed to wiggle his way through the crowd. A great Chelse cross was watched well by Young as Dyche prepared three subs to come on. Harrison did well but Sanchez still palmed out his cross, and Ndiaye wanted too much time with the follow-up shot. Doucure earned Everton's first corner that came to nothing and Dyckhe made the triple change. Chelsea attacked again but this time Ndaiye was underneath the cross. Everton broke through great work from Beto and Lindstrøm's low cross caused chaos, but Tosun was down quickly to prevent Ndiaye scoring. Coleman won another corner, Lindstrøm's effort cleared. Disasi fouled and was finally booked but nothing came of Lindstrøm's free-kick. Ndiaye almost broke through and Mangala had another long-range shot on goal that Sanchez clawed away as Everton felt they could steal his with the crowd roused. A wild lunge by Beto saw yellow. Only 2 minutes of added time, Lindstrøm defending well to the whistle and another precious point. Everton: Pickford [Y:45+1'], Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Yount [Y:57'] (73' Coleman), Ndiaye [Y:40'], Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison (73' Lindstrom), Calvert-Lewin (73' Beto [Y:88']). Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, O'Brien, Chermiti, Armstrong. Chelsea: Sánchez, Colwill, Disasi [Y:82'], Tosin, Gusto, Enzo, Caicedo, Sancho, Palmer, Neto (76' Madueke), Jackson (76' Nkunku). Subs not Used: Jörgensen, Veiga, Acheampong, Casadei, George, Félix, Guiu. Live Forum Reader Comments (17) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Neil Lawson 1 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:08:13 I gather that Dyche is a huge fan of Margaret Thatcher, so much so that his mantra is forever "This man is not for turning". We could all have bet our houses, cars and partners on that line-up once McNeil was ruled out.Well, Mr Dyche, this is your future possibly to be determined by 4 pm. Mrs T was eventually stabbed in the back and deposed. Alan J Thompson 2 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:27:24 Only one keeper on the bench! I bet nobody saw that coming… Derek Knox 3 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:31:10 Can't decide whether Dyche is stubbornly negative, or negatively stubborn ? Stu Gre 4 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:32:29 No Broja? Stu Gre 5 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:33:17 Sorry just realised I'm being stupid Pat Kelly 6 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:34:03 Broja not eligible against his own Club Neil Lawson 7 Posted 22/12/2024 at 13:41:49 Windy but dry down here in Devon but not Storm Darragh type winds. I have no link to watch the match. How bad is the weather at Goodison ? The worse the better from our point of view. Jordan may be fancying his chances in one half. Alan J Thompson 8 Posted 22/12/2024 at 14:55:34 I'd love to be able to comment but owing to Optus disgraceful service all I've really seen is Pickfords two saves to keep us in the game. Jerome Shields 9 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:08:54 Just Dycheball and good saves by Pickford.One great shot by EvertonNo gungho thankfullyIO Si Cooper 10 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:09:34 Reliant on radio coverage, would be interesting to know whether the wind is causing an advantage depending on which direction you are playing.According to the commentary the Chelsea manager switched it up after 20 minutes to put them in the ascendancy after a pretty even start.Seems really unlikely we will get another nil-nil. They have tonnes of options of the bench and we have a number of yellow cards to worry about. Will the egg-heads stir it up a bit in a surprising way or will we be simply putting faith in obduracy and praying for some wind assistance to stifle their potency?3 points would be so good - up the fecking Toffees! Michael Lynch 12 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:52:04 Superb performance, easily deserving of a point if not all three Christine Foster 13 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:54:04 Jeez I thought we were unlucky not to win.. Harrison should have.. but will take the point.. well shut out blues! Christine Foster 14 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:57:45 Alan, a tip, if watching Optus on a tablet, touch screen and go to settings, choose quality and select medium not auto.. or even high.. try again, the default auto setting uses too much bandwidth, stops the continual buffering.. Ernie Baywood 15 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:58:21 Had some chances to win it. Harrison, Ndiaye, Mangala with a couple of good efforts. Lindstrom did well off the bench and nice to see Seamus on the park.Chelsea also had a couple of first half chances.Hard to expect too much more, especially when conditions were clearly so tough. Si Cooper 16 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:58:51 Sounded like we actually had a good go at claiming all 3 points, so well done all.Gave the crowd something to get behind. David James on the radio this morning was wondering whether Cole Palmer could really boost his assists this afternoon in the pursuit of the ‘double-double’, and reckoned the delayed derby is a god send to the RS. His smirk should look strained now and hopefully it will be totally wiped off his mug in the new year. Simon Dalzell 17 Posted 22/12/2024 at 15:59:00 Very Decent Point. Looking at our remaining fixtures conservatively, I reckon there is the potential for oooh 7 maybe 8 Nil Nils up for grabs.. Thats 24, 25 Points Total. Maybe I've got Mr Dyche Wrong. Dean Williams 19 Posted 22/12/2024 at 16:03:32

We maybe should have won that, but if it was raining tits, jack Harrison would still get hit by a dick.