22/12/2024

Everton 0 - 0 Chelsea

Everton pulled out another classic defensive performance against a Chelsea team vying for the Premier League title, and could have had all 3 points with a little bit more luck.

Everton are unchanged from the side that drew with Arsenal last weekend as the presence of new Executive Chairman Marc Watts in the Directors Box signals the start of a new era under the ownership of The Friedkin Group.

McNeil doesn't make the bench either today but Yousseff Chermiti does after being out since before the season started with a foot injury that required surgery.

Gana kicked off in familiar fashion. Ndiaye was easily dispossessed. Gana fouled Palmer who then scampered upfield and shot well wide. Ndiaye went on a good run, Neto talking him down. The strong wind prevented Harrison from taking a decent free-kick, and Chelsea attacked again.

Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin advanced well down the left but Sánchez collected the soft cross. Neto had a weak shot at Pickford; he then fouled Mykolenko. Young's free-kick was cleared.

After Chelsea keep-ball, Everton tried to build a couple of times, Ndiaye getting fouled centrally, Young going direct to Sánchez. Chelsea came a little closer to threatening but were repelled. However, Pickford's punts were being sabotaged by the wind.

A sharp break by Caicedo saw Jackson strike but Pickford blocked, the rebound headed over by Gusto – a real chance. Jackson saw a chance wide left but Pickford had anticipated his audacious shot at the expense of a corner, which came all the way through to Jackson who could only head it onto the post, Pickford lunging at Gusto to prevent the follow-up c\hance.

An off-the-ball collision between Jackson and Tarkowski was awarded with a Chelsea free-kick. Doucoure drove forward and Mangala hit a great shot at the lower corner, but just not hard enough to beat Sánchez. Ndiaye pulled back Neto for the yellow card, the free-kick saw a high clearance and aggression from Colwill that was not punished with anything more than an Everton free-kick.

Tarkowski barged through Enzo, giving Palmer a chance to put one in to the far post but again Chelsea failed to capitalize. Young and Sancho were having a good tussle before Pickford was carded for berating the linesman, bringing to an end another pretty dull half of anti-football with 1 point still in play.

It was a slow start to the second half until a brilliant Ndiaayecameo slalom down the left wing, but spilt buy the poor cross to Sánchez. He did better to find Harrison all alone at the far post but you knew he wouldn't score… and he didn't after taking an extra touch.

Chelsea countered and won a corner but nothing more. Jackson caught Ndiaye but Everon made poor use of the free-kick.

Disasi caught Tarkowski on a cross and it got a bit tasty when the Chelsea player reacted. Young was next to catch Sancho, earning his 5th yellow card of the season. Chelsea's free-kick bet everyone, including Jackson beyond the far post.

Doucoure caught Caicedo for a dangerous free-kick, deflected for a corner, Chelsea again messing up the cross. Enzo fired straight at Pickford. Chelsea did better and Myklenko had to divert the cross.

Mykolenko brought down Palmer at the edge of the dee, but Enzo's shot caught the top of the wall for a Chelsea corner that could have gone anywhere but the referee gave the home side a free-kick to relieve the building pressure on Pickford's goal.

Palmer tried but failed to wiggle his way through the crowd. A great Chelse cross was watched well by Young as Dyche prepared three subs to come on. Harrison did well but Sanchez still palmed out his cross, and Ndiaye wanted too much time with the follow-up shot.

Doucure earned Everton's first corner that came to nothing and Dyckhe made the triple change. Chelsea attacked again but this time Ndaiye was underneath the cross.

Everton broke through great work from Beto and Lindstrøm's low cross caused chaos, but Tosun was down quickly to prevent Ndiaye scoring.

Coleman won another corner, Lindstrøm's effort cleared. Disasi fouled and was finally booked but nothing came of Lindstrøm's free-kick.

Ndiaye almost broke through and Mangala had another long-range shot on goal that Sanchez clawed away as Everton felt they could steal his with the crowd roused. A wild lunge by Beto saw yellow.

Only 2 minutes of added time, Lindstrøm defending well to the whistle and another precious point.

Everton: Pickford [Y:45+1'], Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Yount [Y:57'] (73' Coleman), Ndiaye [Y:40'], Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison (73' Lindstrom), Calvert-Lewin (73' Beto [Y:88']).

Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, O'Brien, Chermiti, Armstrong.

Chelsea: Sánchez, Colwill, Disasi [Y:82'], Tosin, Gusto, Enzo, Caicedo, Sancho, Palmer, Neto (76' Madueke), Jackson (76' Nkunku).

Subs not Used: Jörgensen, Veiga, Acheampong, Casadei, George, Félix, Guiu.

