Everton U18s 3 - 1 Wolves U18s

Everton U18s had to work hard tonight at Goodison Park to defeat a lively Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s in the 4th Round of this season's FA Youth Cup.

For season 2024-25, players must have been born on or after 1 September 2006 and before 1 September 2009 to be eligible to play.

If a match is drawn after 90 minutes, an extra 30 minutes will be played (15 minutes in each half). If the score remains level after extra time, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout.

Hat-trick hero from the previous round, Harrison Armstrong, switches numbers from 10 to 8.

Everton kicked off and a good ball from Armstrong to Catesby won an early corner but it came to nought. At the other end, a poor punch by Lukjanciks almost let Wolves in. An early card for Foster as he caught his man in a strong tackle. George Morgan was next in the book for a high challenge.

It was a pretty physical game, with strong challenges going in from both sides, breaking up the play. Everton forced a turnover when Armstrong floored the Wolves No 8 (no foul!), and pushed the ball through to George Morgan, who buried it.

Everton continued to press, with shots from Armstrong and Catesby. Everton were under some pressure but Justin Clarke broke cleverly and played an intricate ball across to George Morgan, who buried it once again.

Joel Catesby had to be subbed after suffering a hamstring problem, Cairan Loney coming on just as Wolves missed a sitter when Lukjanciks flapped at a deep cross but the Young Blues kept their lead to the break.

After the restart and Everton mistakes allowed the visitors to come forward and shoot. And Everton had to do plenty of defending for the first 10 minutes. Off a Wolves corner, Braiden Graham drove all the way from the Everton area and really tested the Wolves keeper.

A terrible fumble by Lukjanciks almost let Wolves in but for some sharp defending to boot the ball away as Everton looked to play out their winning lead.

And in the last minute of normal time, Armstrong set up Cairan Loney to finish low inside the post for a fine third goal to seal the win, a goalline clearance by Aled Thomas notwithstanding. But that was not quite the end as Wolves finally scored in added time. And Wolves then hit the post with the final action of the game.

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Gardner, Van Schoor [Y:48'], Davis, Thomas, Foster [Y:6'] (86' Akarakiri), Catesby (42' Loney), Armstrong, Morgan [Y:10'] (86' Olayiwola), Graham, Clarke (79' Poland).

Subs not Used: Seve, Stewart, Robert.

