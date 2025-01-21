Season › 2024-25 › News Everton U18s defeat Wolves in FA Youth Cup: Michael Kenrick 21/01/2025 22comments | Jump to last Everton U18s 3 - 1 Wolves U18s Everton U18s had to work hard tonight at Goodison Park to defeat a lively Wolverhampton Wanderers U18s in the 4th Round of this season's FA Youth Cup. For season 2024-25, players must have been born on or after 1 September 2006 and before 1 September 2009 to be eligible to play. If a match is drawn after 90 minutes, an extra 30 minutes will be played (15 minutes in each half). If the score remains level after extra time, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout. Hat-trick hero from the previous round, Harrison Armstrong, switches numbers from 10 to 8. Article continues below video content Everton kicked off and a good ball from Armstrong to Catesby won an early corner but it came to nought. At the other end, a poor punch by Lukjanciks almost let Wolves in. An early card for Foster as he caught his man in a strong tackle. George Morgan was next in the book for a high challenge. It was a pretty physical game, with strong challenges going in from both sides, breaking up the play. Everton forced a turnover when Armstrong floored the Wolves No 8 (no foul!), and pushed the ball through to George Morgan, who buried it. Everton continued to press, with shots from Armstrong and Catesby. Everton were under some pressure but Justin Clarke broke cleverly and played an intricate ball across to George Morgan, who buried it once again. Joel Catesby had to be subbed after suffering a hamstring problem, Cairan Loney coming on just as Wolves missed a sitter when Lukjanciks flapped at a deep cross but the Young Blues kept their lead to the break. After the restart and Everton mistakes allowed the visitors to come forward and shoot. And Everton had to do plenty of defending for the first 10 minutes. Off a Wolves corner, Braiden Graham drove all the way from the Everton area and really tested the Wolves keeper. A terrible fumble by Lukjanciks almost let Wolves in but for some sharp defending to boot the ball away as Everton looked to play out their winning lead. And in the last minute of normal time, Armstrong set up Cairan Loney to finish low inside the post for a fine third goal to seal the win, a goalline clearance by Aled Thomas notwithstanding. But that was not quite the end as Wolves finally scored in added time. And Wolves then hit the post with the final action of the game. Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Gardner, Van Schoor [Y:48'], Davis, Thomas, Foster [Y:6'] (86' Akarakiri), Catesby (42' Loney), Armstrong, Morgan [Y:10'] (86' Olayiwola), Graham, Clarke (79' Poland). Subs not Used: Seve, Stewart, Robert. Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 21/01/2025 at 18:01:32 I wonder if Leighton Baines is still in charge of them for this one, or has someone else taken over?Joel Catesby, second-year scholar and lifelong Evertonian, was full of praise for former coach Baines, who now joins David Moyes as part of the coaching staff for the Men's Senior Team."It was great working with him," remarked the teenager. "Obviously, being an Everton fan, I know how good of a player he was, so it was great to have that experience of playing under him." Rob Halligan 3 Posted 21/01/2025 at 18:30:17 Someone advise mr Abrahams how to log on!! 😂😂😂 Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 21/01/2025 at 18:36:47 Rob (3) Thanks for the thought Rob but I’m getting ready to go to the game, Tony is dropping me off. Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 21/01/2025 at 18:53:16 I'm seeing nothing on this game at The Red Echo.Absolutely zilch. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 21/01/2025 at 18:57:58 Kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to delayed team arrivals and the match will now get under way at 7:15 pm. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:07:48 Up and rolling at Everton Live — showing highlights of 7-0 over Nottm Forest.Re @1, Did they say Keith Southern was in charge of the lads? Interviewing him now. Former Academy lad, 1997-2002, a Geordie, he talks well… "When the boot comes in" Liam Mogan 8 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:27:54 We should be down to 10 men. Horrific chin-level challenge by our No 9 Morgan. Only booked. Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:37:19 I don't think you should be sent off for that, Liam. It was largely accidental, surely? Liam Mogan 10 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:38:42 Looked nasty to me, Michael. Liam Mogan 11 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:41:12 Ian Snodin fuming at us not sending CBs up for free kicks. Watched quite a bit of U18 football this year he's got a point. Doesn't happen at academy level. Liam Mogan 12 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:43:42 That's terrible refereeing that. We scored but ref made a right pigs ear. Liam Mogan 13 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:44:33 You wouldn't even see that at Sunday League level Liam Mogan 14 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:49:50 2-0. Lovely counter attack. Michael Kenrick 15 Posted 21/01/2025 at 19:55:10 That was really good play by Justin Clarke to set up that second goal. Kevin Prytherch 16 Posted 21/01/2025 at 20:03:48 Does anyone who follows the U18s know what's happened to Rocco Lambert?My son went to school with him, he started the first few U18s games this season but I haven't noticed him for a while. Helen Wren 17 Posted 21/01/2025 at 20:19:22 Kevin, He's has an operation on his ankle but still very much part of the U18 squad 💙⚽️ Simon Harrison 18 Posted 21/01/2025 at 21:02:06 Michael, apparently according to Linkedin, Keith Southern, former Everton (and Blackpool) player, was the U21s assistant coach to Paul Tait.He is currently managing the U18s, though I don't know if it is an interim appointment, or a full time gig?PS Do any of these lads look like they are ready for stepping up to the U21s either physically or technically? Michael Kenrick 19 Posted 21/01/2025 at 21:18:29 Yes, Simon, they showed an interview with Keith just after I asked the question, before the game. Hard fought win for the lads. Can anyone tell me who Akarakiri replaced? I thought it must be Harvey Foster but I saw him still on the field after the sub. No match details again at the official website. Dave Abrahams 20 Posted 21/01/2025 at 22:03:24 Liam (12),A very poor ref. That was a latent foul by Everton just before we scored, Armstrong even stopped waiting for the whistle, then he put the ball through for Morgan to coolly slam the ball home.The second goal was very good with Clarke making a very good run, finishing with a slide rule pass to Morgan, who coolly slammed it into the net.Catesby went off and Graham went on the wing with Loney, the young Scottish kid going on as striker. Braiden Graham looks a wide awake player, spoilt it for me when he went on the wing but he made two 60-yard runs in the second half finishing, with a strong shot off one of them. Loney scored near the end with a well-placed shot after he was put in on goal.3-0 and it was all over — but this is Everton, Wolves scored with a cracking shot from their right winger, then with Everton playing for time, Wolves had a great header come back off the post and it looked very close to being over the line when the goalie saved it.Foster did go off with a double substitute near the end with two black lads coming on with unpronounceable names, one of them the young winger who is still at school.There was a decent crowd tonight, maybe 2,500 or even more, I thought we had a very good chance of going far in this competition this season… not so sure after that — but I will keep my eye on young Graham, he looks a very good prospect.I think we play Plymouth in the next round at Goodison. Michael Kenrick 21 Posted 21/01/2025 at 22:19:38 Nice job with the report, Dave. Hope you had a nice night under the lights. Danny O'Neill 22 Posted 21/01/2025 at 22:53:34 Thanks for the reports Michael and Dave. I don't watch as much as I should, so it's useful getting the thoughts of those who do and hearing about how the youngsters are doing.