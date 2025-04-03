03/04/2025





Everton’s James Tarkowski should have been sent off early in the first half for his tackle on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield says the Premier League referees’ body, Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL).

Tarkowski was shown a yellow by referee Sam Barrott and although video assistant referee Paul Tierney halted proceedings to assess a potential red card situation, he didn’t recommend any further action.

“We could have been lucky we didn’t get a red. It looked a high one,” said manager David Moyes in the aftermath of the Merseyside derby won 1-0 by Liverpool.

PGMOL further added that Tarkowski initially cleared the ball but his follow-up through on the Argentine midfielder met the threshold to deem serious foul play and therefore, could have been a red card.

"He should have gone to the screen and he should be off. It is a horrible challenge. I don't care what the Match Centre says. It was a stonewall red card,” said former referee Mike Dean while Everton legend Duncan Ferguson told Sky Sports, "There is no argument. It's a straight red. It's a leg-breaker. He should have given the red on the pitch."

PGMOL said that VAR Tierney should’ve sent match referee Barrott to review the footage on the pitch and the original decision of yellow should’ve been overturned

