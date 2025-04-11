11/04/2025





Jesper Lindstrom, on loan from Serie A aside Napoli, is out for the rest of the season after having a hernia operation. The Danish winger might have played his last game for Everton and hasn’t been seen on the field since the international break in March.

“Well, unfortunately, Jesper had a hernia operation yesterday, so that’ll probably rule Jesper out for most of the season now,” said David Moyes in his pre-match press conference.

“So that’s disappointing for him and for us, because he’d started to show some decent form in the last month or so, he was an important player for us.”

Lindstrom joined the Blues on loan from Napoli last summer and has managed just one assist in his time with the club so far.

On a more positive note, Vitalii Mykolenko and Dwight McNeil have returned to full training but aren’t expected to start against Nottingham Forest this weekend. Mykolenko suffered a thigh injury during the international break with Ukraine while McNeil, who has been out with a knee injury since December, returned to the field in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

“We’ve got Myko back on the grass training,” Moyes said on Friday.

“Dwight [McNeil] is back and we’re still trying to get them up to speed but they’re certainly in and around things.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, struggling with a hamstring problem since the end of January, has also returned to grass and Moyes revealed that he is likely to return to the field in three weeks.

“Dom’s out on the grass and he’s training,” said Moyes. “I think because it’s been a hamstring injury, it’s not the sort of thing where we can say ‘Hey, we can speed it up greatly and bring them back’.

“I think we’re trying to follow all the protocols with it and try not to bring him back too quickly. But we’re sort of roughly thinking, we’ve got another three weeks on Dom before we’re even probably talking about getting him back into full-time training or games yet. “I’m not sure, but we certainly think we’ll give him another three weeks before we can start mentioning him.”

The 28-year-old has only scored three goals for Everton this season. He is out of contract this summer and has apparently, rejected the recent contract extension offered to him.

