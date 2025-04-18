18/04/2025





Only three more Premier League games at Goodison Park and Saturday's guests for the final time are current Champions and financial pariahs, Manchester City.

With off-field issues just as important as on-field performances in the modern-day Premier League, the alleged transgressions of this weekend's visitors put into sharp focus the extent of myriad changes to what used to be called 'Association Football' this ancient and now comprehensively outdated stadium has witnessed.

Everton will enter the contest with nothing to fear against the most successful Premier League club in recent years, but one that has seen something of a wobble as they have no chance now of retaining their crown as Champions.

The Blues were denied what should have been a deserved victory over current leaders Liverpool in 1st place, who won by a clearly offside goal; they earned a very respectable draw against Mikel Areteta's would-be challengers Arsenal in 2nd; and secured a fantastic late win at Nottingham Forest last weekend, when had been in a strong 3rd-place position chasing Champions League qualification.

Manchester City are clinging to the top group in 5th position, with seven teams vying for the five Champions League spots now granted to the Premier League for next season. But hanging over them, and once reported to be imminent, is a judgment from an independent tribunal on the 115 charges of financial and other breaches that Manchester City are accused of committing over many years. That crucial judgment may not now come until the summer.

But back to football where it should really matter — on the field — and David Moyes will be looking to build on the revolution he has put in place that now goes well beyond the famed 'new manager;' bounce — perhaps demonstrating that he has learned some important lessons in getting his current Everton team to challenge and beat top opposition without the defeatist psychology of taking a "knife to a gunfight" that far too often characterized his approach in a previous incarnation.

To that end, he may have more availability possible from Dwight McNeil, who's inch-perfect pass set up Abdoulaye Doucoure's excellent late winner at the City Ground last week. And big question marks continue over why more is not being made of Charly Alcarz, whose potential to influence play has been well demonstrated but who still sees his playing time limited at Everton before his loan deal expires.

Competition for the attacking lead remains strong but of limited proven effectiveness, with none of Broja, Beto or Chermiti finding the net for many weeks now. While Seamus Coleman appears to be fully fit again and will hopefully be granted at least one final cameo in front of the Goodison faithful. But Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom are both unlikely to reappear this season.

For the visitors, Phil Foden and Manuel Aknaji were seen back in training this week and could be fit after missing last weekend's win over Crystal Palace. But Ederson, Ake, Stones and Haaland will be missing for this last visit to Goodison Park.

Kick-Off: 3:00 pm BST, Saturday 19 April 2025

Referee: Simon Hooper.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long.

Fourth Official: Bobby Madley.

Video Assistant Referee: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.

