25/05/2025

With nothing to play for, having secured 13th place, Everton wrapped up another roller-coaster season in fantastic style on the back of a superb win at Champions League chasing Newcastle Utd, Charly Alcaraz scoring a brilliant headed goal to round off an impressive three-game winning finalé.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman miss this final-day clash after they both sustained injuries last weekend. Tim Iroegbunam isn’t available either.

Two loan players have spent the final weeks of the season out injured, Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom; they seem certain to return to their parent clubs, while it has been confirmed that Abdoulaye Docoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will all be leaving Everton, with most of them on the bench.

Charly Alcaraz, Jack Harrison, ]and Michael Keane all return to Everton's starting line-up together with Ashley Young being chosen to play his last Everton game ahead of Nathan Patterson, whose furture with the club hangs in the balance.

For the home side, Alexander Isak has been declared fit to start, with Anthony Gordon set to terrorize Ashley Young down their left wing. Newcastle are looking to win their seventh successive home game in the Premier League. They have won 12 matches at St James’ Park in the top flight this season, their highest tally since the 2002-03 campaign.

The home side got the game going and passed it around until Gordon was easily dispossesd. Everton faailed to break forward and gave the ball back so the Toon could mount their first attack.

Guimaraes went down very easilyunde attention from Alcaraz, Mykolenko heading the free-kick behind for the first corner. Tonali's delivery was shocking and Everton finally got clear but Gueye somehow accused of a foul. From it, Gordon tried a long-range shot that flew over Pickford's bar.

Young was in a tad late, treading on Gordon's foot. But they did nothing with the free-kick. Meanwhile, Ndiaye was fouled in midfield, but Garner played it quickly in completely the woromng directoion.... simply biazrre. Garner then got forward with a chance to cross but ir was terrible, wekll behind Beto to a Newcastle defender.

The home side threatend until Gana stole the ball, Everton going long with Beto then almost creating an opening then Ndiaye having his shot bblocked. Harrison hopeless cross sasailed over Beto.

Good skill from Ndiaye made space bdown the Everton left but Charly Alkcraz made a complete hash of his non-shot, nowhere near good enough. A long ball from Schar to Gordon won a second corner off Harrison for the home side, but Gana ruined their short routine.

A great tackle by Young won the ball back and Beto won a fine corner form Botman, who really was getting tested by the big lad. But the delivery went out at the back post, just overhit by Harrison.

Gordon got forward but his cross from the byeline landed harmlessly on the roof of the Everton net. Everton continued to do a good job breaking up the Newcastle play when they could and moving the ball around reasonably well to deny The Toon, who were getting a bit frustrated after 20 minutes.

But Tonali stole the ball and got a decent cross in that Pickford had to punch away. Beto was fouled, by Botman and Bruno, setting up a nice free-kick opportunity for Everton, Alcaraz trying a shot from a long way out that was easy for Pope.

Another Newcastle attack fizzled out and Everton went upfield, Garner with a long throw followedd bby a tremendus shot that Pope had to get down for and push away. Gana fouled Livramento on the breakaway form the savew, getting a yellow card.

Tonali's free-kick was cleared. The workaround cross was grasped by Pickford. Livramento then got past Harrison and crossed well to Barnes at the back post but the threat was quickly snuffed out.

But Newcastle kept coming forward as Eveton kept resolutely defending, the pattern of the game now well established. and not be until the half-hour mark that Tonali lashed a decent shot toward the corner that pPickford saved well pushed awa but to Isak, his shot blocked behind, and teh corner headed over by Schar.

Gordon ran past a stationary Young and threw himself to the ground, incredibly being given as a free-kick. Tonali's floated free-kick was headed away by O'Brien. EVerton continued to thwart the erstwhile Cham[pions League players, who wer now dominating play but with limited end result, Mykolenko heading Gordon's cross behind.

Tonali's corner came to Botman but he headed it into the ground and Pickford palmed it over. A good corner from Tonali was headed behind by a ombination of Schar and Keane. The third corner in the sequence saw Pickford save with his foot at the base of the post from Botman. [missed 35'-40']

Newcastle's next corner was again repelled by the Evertion defence, with Newcastle someehow flagged offside. Ndiaye tried to advance down the left but was stalled as Everton continued to frustrate the home side and their supporters.

Newcastel tried another attack which petered out when Barnes could not stop the ball rolling over Everton's goalline. Another Newcastle attack was stalled again as 1 added minute ticked away at the end of a first half that was just what Everton had wanted.

No more for Anthony Gordon, who was not getting too much joy against Young and failed to appear for the second half. Ndiaye galloped in and a Harrison cross seemed to hit a had but not given by VAR. Harrison's cross was deflected off Schar's boot and hit a hand.

Everton were showing plenty of vim and vigour, with The Toons biting their nails as Everton threatened to spoil their end-of-season climax. Alacaraz got forward and looked almost certain to score with is low shot but Pope did brillianlty to get to it and keep it out.

Garner then headed the corner just inches over. Garner tried another long throw; they need a bit more work though. Guimaraes hacked down Gana but only got a word form the referee. Alcaraz won a throw and Gana flighted a great ball to Harrison at the back post, who took it well enough but failed to read the script where it says "Now smash it into the roof of the net"!

An hour gone and it seemed the first nascent attack of the second half from the home side after a really good spelll from Everton, but it was snuffed out. But Livramento got around the back and crossed deep Barnes who could get no power in his far post header.

Barnes delivered a good cross that saw Pickford come out to punch it clear. Ndiaye went down and needed treatment as Trippier came on. Young drew a foul from Barnes as McNeil prepared to come on for Everton.

Gana stole the ball brilliantly again and played it out to Mykolenlko for a simply lovely cross that Alcaraz just planted with a fantastic header that Pope could only gawp at! Brilliant!!!

At the other end, Isak got a chance to shoot but it was only an exhibition opportunity for Pickford to show his command of the goal area with a fine save as the sound of the Everton fans could be heard loud ansd clear.

Newcastke presssed again, Harrison gining the ball back to Newcastle until it was turned over again as Beto fought with Burn. It became end to end as the intensity of the game increased. O'Brien was called upon to make more than one key clearance.

A Barnes shot was deflected behind for a corner that Isak beyond the far post volleyed high and wide as a foul was called when Harrisn? was thrown to the ground.

Time-wasting by Everton at a throw-in really got the crowd aonnoyed, Young getting booked. With time running out, Newcastle kept plugging awa, as Man Utd scored at Old Trafford to put Newcatle Utd back into 5th place. Schar lashed a fearsome shot just over the angle.

David Moyes was shown a yellow card, as was Garner. Mykolenko caught Barnes on the breakaway, giving up a dangerous free-kick that Trippier lashed around the angle.

Newcastle tried another cross in, Willock fouling Young. Beto got forwad and it looked easier to score but he curled it past the post! That was his last contribution as Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaced him.

Isak and Scar combined but it went right acorss the face of the Everton goal too far in front of four Newcastle players. Time added on: 6 minutes, as Livramento won a corner that Pickford palmed behind, the next corner cleared to create an almost break but McNeil and Gana just don't have the required pace.

Newcastle were still depsperate to score despite even better news from Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the ball fell to Calvert-Lewin with the goal at his mercy but he somehow found Pope, and then put the rebound hogh over the bar.

At the other snd Schar seemed to have a trenmendos chance, just clipping a defflected cross over he bar. Then a decent stike is pushed behind by Pickford.

Guimaraes with a corner and Osula headed it wide. And the whistle finally goes on a brilliant Everton win.

Newcastle Utd: Pope; Schar, Botman (63' Trippier), Burn; Murphy, (70' Wilson), Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento; Barnes, Isak, Gordon (46' Willock).

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles Krafth, (88' Osula) Longstaff, Miley.

Everton: Pickford, Young, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko [Y:81'], Gana [Y:24'], Garner [Y:73'], Harrison, Ndiaye (76' McNeil), Alcaraz (76' Doucoure), Beto (88' Calvert-Lewin).

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Chermiti, Broja, Welch.

