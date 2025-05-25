Season › 2024-25 › News Brilliant Alcaraz header seals fantastic win over Newcastle Michael Kenrick 25/05/2025 65comments | Jump to last Newcastle Utd 0 - 1 Everton With nothing to play for, having secured 13th place, Everton wrapped up another roller-coaster season in fantastic style on the back of a superb win at Champions League chasing Newcastle Utd, Charly Alcaraz scoring a brilliant headed goal to round off an impressive three-game winning finalé. Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman miss this final-day clash after they both sustained injuries last weekend. Tim Iroegbunam isn’t available either. Two loan players have spent the final weeks of the season out injured, Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom; they seem certain to return to their parent clubs, while it has been confirmed that Abdoulaye Docoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will all be leaving Everton, with most of them on the bench. Charly Alcaraz, Jack Harrison, ]and Michael Keane all return to Everton's starting line-up together with Ashley Young being chosen to play his last Everton game ahead of Nathan Patterson, whose furture with the club hangs in the balance. For the home side, Alexander Isak has been declared fit to start, with Anthony Gordon set to terrorize Ashley Young down their left wing. Newcastle are looking to win their seventh successive home game in the Premier League. They have won 12 matches at St James’ Park in the top flight this season, their highest tally since the 2002-03 campaign. The home side got the game going and passed it around until Gordon was easily dispossesd. Everton faailed to break forward and gave the ball back so the Toon could mount their first attack. Guimaraes went down very easilyunde attention from Alcaraz, Mykolenko heading the free-kick behind for the first corner. Tonali's delivery was shocking and Everton finally got clear but Gueye somehow accused of a foul. From it, Gordon tried a long-range shot that flew over Pickford's bar. Young was in a tad late, treading on Gordon's foot. But they did nothing with the free-kick. Meanwhile, Ndiaye was fouled in midfield, but Garner played it quickly in completely the woromng directoion.... simply biazrre. Garner then got forward with a chance to cross but ir was terrible, wekll behind Beto to a Newcastle defender. The home side threatend until Gana stole the ball, Everton going long with Beto then almost creating an opening then Ndiaye having his shot bblocked. Harrison hopeless cross sasailed over Beto. Good skill from Ndiaye made space bdown the Everton left but Charly Alkcraz made a complete hash of his non-shot, nowhere near good enough. A long ball from Schar to Gordon won a second corner off Harrison for the home side, but Gana ruined their short routine. A great tackle by Young won the ball back and Beto won a fine corner form Botman, who really was getting tested by the big lad. But the delivery went out at the back post, just overhit by Harrison. Gordon got forward but his cross from the byeline landed harmlessly on the roof of the Everton net. Everton continued to do a good job breaking up the Newcastle play when they could and moving the ball around reasonably well to deny The Toon, who were getting a bit frustrated after 20 minutes. But Tonali stole the ball and got a decent cross in that Pickford had to punch away. Beto was fouled, by Botman and Bruno, setting up a nice free-kick opportunity for Everton, Alcaraz trying a shot from a long way out that was easy for Pope. Another Newcastle attack fizzled out and Everton went upfield, Garner with a long throw followedd bby a tremendus shot that Pope had to get down for and push away. Gana fouled Livramento on the breakaway form the savew, getting a yellow card. Tonali's free-kick was cleared. The workaround cross was grasped by Pickford. Livramento then got past Harrison and crossed well to Barnes at the back post but the threat was quickly snuffed out. But Newcastle kept coming forward as Eveton kept resolutely defending, the pattern of the game now well established. and not be until the half-hour mark that Tonali lashed a decent shot toward the corner that pPickford saved well pushed awa but to Isak, his shot blocked behind, and teh corner headed over by Schar. Gordon ran past a stationary Young and threw himself to the ground, incredibly being given as a free-kick. Tonali's floated free-kick was headed away by O'Brien. EVerton continued to thwart the erstwhile Cham[pions League players, who wer now dominating play but with limited end result, Mykolenko heading Gordon's cross behind. Tonali's corner came to Botman but he headed it into the ground and Pickford palmed it over. A good corner from Tonali was headed behind by a ombination of Schar and Keane. The third corner in the sequence saw Pickford save with his foot at the base of the post from Botman. [missed 35'-40'] Newcastle's next corner was again repelled by the Evertion defence, with Newcastle someehow flagged offside. Ndiaye tried to advance down the left but was stalled as Everton continued to frustrate the home side and their supporters. Newcastel tried another attack which petered out when Barnes could not stop the ball rolling over Everton's goalline. Another Newcastle attack was stalled again as 1 added minute ticked away at the end of a first half that was just what Everton had wanted. No more for Anthony Gordon, who was not getting too much joy against Young and failed to appear for the second half. Ndiaye galloped in and a Harrison cross seemed to hit a had but not given by VAR. Harrison's cross was deflected off Schar's boot and hit a hand. Everton were showing plenty of vim and vigour, with The Toons biting their nails as Everton threatened to spoil their end-of-season climax. Alacaraz got forward and looked almost certain to score with is low shot but Pope did brillianlty to get to it and keep it out. Garner then headed the corner just inches over. Garner tried another long throw; they need a bit more work though. Guimaraes hacked down Gana but only got a word form the referee. Alcaraz won a throw and Gana flighted a great ball to Harrison at the back post, who took it well enough but failed to read the script where it says "Now smash it into the roof of the net"! An hour gone and it seemed the first nascent attack of the second half from the home side after a really good spelll from Everton, but it was snuffed out. But Livramento got around the back and crossed deep Barnes who could get no power in his far post header. Barnes delivered a good cross that saw Pickford come out to punch it clear. Ndiaye went down and needed treatment as Trippier came on. Young drew a foul from Barnes as McNeil prepared to come on for Everton. Gana stole the ball brilliantly again and played it out to Mykolenlko for a simply lovely cross that Alcaraz just planted with a fantastic header that Pope could only gawp at! Brilliant!!! At the other end, Isak got a chance to shoot but it was only an exhibition opportunity for Pickford to show his command of the goal area with a fine save as the sound of the Everton fans could be heard loud ansd clear. Newcastke presssed again, Harrison gining the ball back to Newcastle until it was turned over again as Beto fought with Burn. It became end to end as the intensity of the game increased. O'Brien was called upon to make more than one key clearance. A Barnes shot was deflected behind for a corner that Isak beyond the far post volleyed high and wide as a foul was called when Harrisn? was thrown to the ground. Time-wasting by Everton at a throw-in really got the crowd aonnoyed, Young getting booked. With time running out, Newcastle kept plugging awa, as Man Utd scored at Old Trafford to put Newcatle Utd back into 5th place. Schar lashed a fearsome shot just over the angle. David Moyes was shown a yellow card, as was Garner. Mykolenko caught Barnes on the breakaway, giving up a dangerous free-kick that Trippier lashed around the angle. Newcastle tried another cross in, Willock fouling Young. Beto got forwad and it looked easier to score but he curled it past the post! That was his last contribution as Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaced him. Isak and Scar combined but it went right acorss the face of the Everton goal too far in front of four Newcastle players. Time added on: 6 minutes, as Livramento won a corner that Pickford palmed behind, the next corner cleared to create an almost break but McNeil and Gana just don't have the required pace. Newcastle were still depsperate to score despite even better news from Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the ball fell to Calvert-Lewin with the goal at his mercy but he somehow found Pope, and then put the rebound hogh over the bar. At the other snd Schar seemed to have a trenmendos chance, just clipping a defflected cross over he bar. Then a decent stike is pushed behind by Pickford. Guimaraes with a corner and Osula headed it wide. And the whistle finally goes on a brilliant Everton win. Newcastle Utd: Pope; Schar, Botman (63' Trippier), Burn; Murphy, (70' Wilson), Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento; Barnes, Isak, Gordon (46' Willock). Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles Krafth, (88' Osula) Longstaff, Miley. Everton: Pickford, Young, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko [Y:81'], Gana [Y:24'], Garner [Y:73'], Harrison, Ndiaye (76' McNeil), Alcaraz (76' Doucoure), Beto (88' Calvert-Lewin). Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Chermiti, Broja, Welch. Live Forum Reader Comments (65) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kevin Molloy 1 Posted 25/05/2025 at 14:46:49 Newcastle have to win, if it's a draw, I think they lose that CL place, as Aston Villa will beat Man Utd surely. Under normal circumstances, you'd fancy us to get a draw there...From their point of view, this is a bloody tricky game. They'll have looked at our away record, they'll be skittish as hell if it's nil-nil at half-time. You'd just fancy Beto to grab one and the place will be like a library. Christy Ring 2 Posted 25/05/2025 at 14:59:14 What does Moyes see in Harrison? I wouldn't be surprised if he signed him. Mike Hayes 3 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:01:22 I thought Moyes said Doucoure would be playing from the off? Harrison and Lindstrom probably get kept because of their age and possible resale value… Andy Crooks 4 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:02:42 I guess that's Patterson gone. Strange selection. Derek Knox 5 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:02:49 Christy, I share your fears, maybe those extremely embarrassing photos, that Doucoure had, of Moyes with a goat, have been passed on to headless Chicken Kack Harrison ? :-) Jack Convery 6 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:05:13 I just hope we play to a standard expected from Everton Football Club. No wearing of sandals and thoughts of sand and blue seas. I remember the great Vialli, when Chelsea beat Bolton on the last day of the season. That result kept us up as we could only draw with Coventry at home - thanks Gareth Farrelly ! Vialla said in his post match comments, that he told his players they needed to go out and try and win the game. This was for the integrity of the League and it was also a responsibility to Everton. Too often players are allowed to go out and perform nowhere near their capabilities in the last game, if it has no consequences for them. I applauded Vialli for his words and his total professionalism. A legend and one footballer and man I will never forget. So go out there EFC and give it to the Barcodes and don't embarrass yourselves and us by not giving a toss. COYBs. Robert Tressell 7 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:05:28 No surprise with Patterson. He’s not very good and managers don’t him Kevin Molloy 8 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:09:44 .with McNeil carrying a knock that was pretty much the side I thought it would be. He'll probably get half an hour, And I'm glad we aren't letting Dom advertise his wares on our dime. Beto deserves his start. Derek Knox 9 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:14:12 Robert, I quite like Patterson, and to be fair, he has had more than a fair share of injuries. Okay his defensive duties could be better, but that would come with more games played possibly (?). When he has been available, he hasn't been picked, maybe I am giving credit unduly.If he is to be moved on, how about a return to Rangers as makeweight for Igamane, who we have (allegedly) shown interest in ? Neil Cremin 10 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:14:14 ChristySimply provides better cover for back four who by most TW standards is very depleted and inexperienced together.Alternative of McNeill maybe better going forward but we would be very vulnerable at the back and unlikely to last the game. We do want to win the game even if it is Keane or OBrien header from a set piece or a Beto breakaway goal. We can only win the game if we don’t concede IMO George Cumiskey 11 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:18:46 I think if Moyes resigns Harrison and it looks likely it will show you what direction Moyes will be taking us. Si Cooper 12 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:23:09 Good job there is nothing riding on this game for us. Another reminder of how thin the squad is, especially when it comes to genuine pace.If we get any kind of positive result I will have to reconsider my overall assessment of some of the players.Always hope but low expectation for this one.A defiant UTFT! Andy Walker 13 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:25:53 I think Harrison’s work without the ball is excellent. This is important when we often have significantly less than 50% possession away from home. When we have the ball he’s usually involved as well, he doesn’t hide. I don’t think it helps playing him on the right when he’s left footed, I also think he’s anxious and feels the crowd being on his back. I still believe he’s a decent squad player and we should cut him some slack. Neil Cremin 14 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:29:20 Curious as to what other team people expected TW favourites Alcaraz playing Doucs not playing Experience of Young vs defensive frailties of PattersonWhat changes do you suggest Andy Crooks 15 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:30:37 Robert, do you not think that giving him a chance today would be a better bet that starting Young? Alan J Thompson 16 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:51:39 We can't be passed for the 13th position so why play or have on the bench players other than a second keeper who won't be here next season. Still, he sees them in training every day which must be better than in an actual game, eh. It's not as though they'll do a Harry Catterick on him and fine the club for putting out a less than first pick side or as Harry said; "When is a reserve not a reserve?". I suppose when you have a 20 player squad. Jeff Armstrong 17 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:56:09 Jack 6, great words regarding Vialli, loved him at Sampdoria early 90’s when C4 used to show Sunday live games, and as a manager and later pundit he came across as articulate and knowledgeable and obviously had great integrity. Geoff Trenner 18 Posted 25/05/2025 at 15:59:37 Hoping Ndiaye, Alcaraz and Beto can keep the skunks defence guessing otherwise I think we will get over-run Robert Tressell 19 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:18:10 Andy # 15, not sure why. He’s been here years and failed to impress anyone and is obviously leaving. Ernie Baywood 20 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:50:49 That's a fair first half performance. Commentators taking about our resolute defence and Pickford's defiance... we've been a bit better than that haven't we? In terms of all round play this might be the best I've seen Beto. Gana is everywhere - so deserving of a new contract. I honestly couldn't pick out a poor performer and we've had some good chances. I'm also only hearing our fans from their spot up in the gods.The pressure will ratchet up a level in the second half but if we can continue to frustrate then there are chances for us here. Alan J Thompson 21 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:53:54 The first 10 or 15 minutes Newcastle seemed quicker on the attack and got more men forward than we did attacking but then we seemed to rectify that problem. Newcastle though seem to be targeting our right flank and Young.It seemed noticeable that we play the ball more along the floor when looking for Beto than we ever do when DC-L plays but we still play that useless corner beyond the far post looking for one of our central defenders to head back across the face of goal.An entertaining half mostly kept scoreless by good keeping at both ends of the pitch. Jack Convery 22 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:55:43 Jeff 17, couldn't agree more. If there was ever a player, I would have loved wearing the Royle Blue was Vialli. Just a wonderful human being, taken from us, far too early. Ryan Holroyd 23 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:56:26 Patterson is absolutely woeful is why he doesn’t play. Ryan Holroyd 24 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:58:22 ‘I think if Moyes resigns Harrison and it looks likely it will show you what direction Moyes will be taking us’Further up the table than when he joined Everton? (Just like the last time Moyes was here) Rob Hooton 25 Posted 25/05/2025 at 16:59:00 Decent first half and we’re obviously not just turning up but are putting a decent effort in. Both keepers having worked to to do.Villa’s goalkeeper has been sent off, so it’ll be tough for them to win now.Ndiaye is such a joy to watch when he goes on his runs, the ball sticks to him like glue and his skill is incredible.Might still win this, fingers crossed for a good second half - it might get very tense for the barcodes. Danny O'Neill 26 Posted 25/05/2025 at 17:05:16 I don't usually comment during the match but the blues are in typically great spirits in the stand and the concourse.There she goes has caught on by the way if you could hear it. Colin Malone 27 Posted 25/05/2025 at 17:06:05 Considering they have more to play for, we are doing well. Hope Newcastle don't put Harvey Barnes on the left.We are having a lot of possession. Sorry, keeping hold of the ball well. That will stop if we put Doucoure on. Jerome Shields 28 Posted 25/05/2025 at 17:14:39 Vialli came to my attention when Liam Brady went out of his way to speak to him as his great friend, when he was relatively unknown during a World Cup.Thar soon changed.I don't think Mark Hughes is that dying about him. There were some words between them and Hughes kept looking to get on in a European Cup Winners Cup final, but was ignored..This is a cagey game. Everton did just about enough in the first half and Newcastle now are afraid of getting caught out. Ernie Baywood 29 Posted 25/05/2025 at 17:27:55 Brilliantly worked goal and so well deserved. Michael Kenrick 30 Posted 25/05/2025 at 17:29:42 Oh what a Brilliant Goal!!! Scott Hamilton 31 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:03:39 What a win that is!!! Talk about going out on a high. Rob Hooton 32 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:04:31 That was a very Tim Cahill type goal, beautiful cross from Mykolenko and great header by Alcaraz. Great way to finish the season. Steve Brown 33 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:05:28 My favourite game under Mr Moyes since he returned.Superb second half performance. Jack Convery 34 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:06:05 I hope Villa sue the PGMOL for the millions they will now lose. Graham Mockford 35 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:06:48 Interested to know Michael Kenrick if you have you have reviewed your position on Moyes appointment?It’s not a gotcha I’m genuinely interested. Ernie Baywood 36 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:07:00 Nothing but pride to play for and they showed so much of it. While I hope Harrison has now served his term, his work rate today was incredible. Fair play to him - never shirked in blue for one minute. Huge performances all over the pitch. Credit to the team off the pitch too. Onwards and upwards. Ryan Holroyd 37 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:08:35 Wins at Brighton, Forest, Newcastle, Fulham and Palace away since coming in is very very impressive from Moyes.Remarkable transformation.‘But what direction is he taking us’!!!! Graham Mockford 38 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:09:12 I would also say Mykolenko is much improved. I really wasn’t sure but I think he’s a player that struggled under Dyche’s restricted style. Steve Brown 39 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:11:13 We finish the season on the same number of losses as Newcastle, who are bloody lucky to get a Champions League spot! Martin Berry 41 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:12:03 Thankyou David Moyes for everything you have done so far.Taking a team from serious relegation candidates to a team that is now spreading happiness when there was once despair. Danny Baily 42 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:12:38 I recall Leicester taking a strong finish from what was disappointing season into the following season...Let's hope for a few solid additions to build on this. Colin Glassar 43 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:13:04 Brilliant win. I knew we’d beat them. If DCL hadn’t been so dopey we’d have got a second.Well that’s Doucs gone. Young, I’d have kept tbh. DCL a gonner too. McNeil a squad player at best. His legs have gone.Three or four new quality players and we’ll be right up there in the mix next season. Scott Hamilton 44 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:14:32 This is not about point scoring but I am curious. I was on the fence when it came to Moyes returning - “you should never go back” was ringing in my ears” - but many on here were extremely vocal in their opposition.Any shift in perspectives as we now conclude the season? 31 points won since his return which doesn’t just make us secure in the PL but also makes us attractive to potential signings. mike corcoran 45 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:14:55 Jake OB was immense too Tommy Carter 47 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:15:40 @6 JackVialli was an incredible person. Born into an extremely wealthy family. Despite the privileges that he had available to him, he pursued and achieved excellence through hard work. He was a phenomenal player with some amazing attributes. Alan J Thompson 48 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:16:35 Second half was as entertaining as the first and who said Mykolenko can't cross a ball, as I've said before if he looks up and sees nobody worth it in the box he doesn't cross it, this time we had several and he picked out his man.The handball shout looked like it should have been a penalty as it struck his hand hardly from point blank range and changed the flight of the ball.After scoring we sat back and lost momentum when both Alcaraz and Ndiaye, my MotM, were subbed off both looking injured. DC-L with 4 minutes and added time was a strange sub for me but I suppose Moyes felt we needed an outlet up front.A good finish to the season and now on to the merry-go-round that is the transfer window before moving to the royal blue Mersey. Jack Convery 49 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:16:48 Team owned by Saudi gets a CL place as Villa reduced to 10 men early on, good goal disallowed, followed immediately by award of MAnure penalty. You couldn't write it ! Kevin Molloy 50 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:16:56 I have to give myself a hearty clap on the back for being fully in favour of the return of Moyes Scott. I knew I was right, I just didn't realise how right. Phil Roberts 51 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:21:58 First time since 88/89 season we won the last 3 games.Also means we finished with 48 points - which was the same as last year before the corrupt FA got involved. We also scored 3 more than last year and conceded 4 less.Compared to last season's results, David Moyes got 8 more points in the 19 games he was in charge. Do it again Davey and that is top half easy.Oh a good way to go into the summer with these last few weeks. Mihir Ambardekar 52 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:24:50 Fantastic away win. Thoroughly deserved. Newcastle are damn lucky to get champions league merely on few more goals scored then Villa. This squad needs few more quality players and we should finish in Top 7-8 next season. UTFT Michael Coville 53 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:26:34 Well under SD we went for a draw and that is what we got, if that. Under DM we still played well defensively but attacked more which gave us a much better chance of winning. Looking forward to some good players joining and next season converting those draws into wins. Since we can't afford a complete overhaul in one season I expect that some of the out of contract and loan players will be retained for another season. Forest have shown that you need a good squad to keep up with the big boys. Just having a good team is not sufficient. Dave Abrahams 54 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:26:51 I thought that was the best we have played all season and really enjoyed the victory, in fact it should have been more with some great chances provided but missed. A great goal by Alcaraz was well deserved with a terrific header earning the points, he will get the MOTM with that goal but played well and I won’t begrudge him that award but Gana Gueye and Ashley Young had very good games with Pickford making three or four saves that helped in the win.Could hear our brilliant fans but never got a glimpse of them. Conor Crooks you have earned a £5 donation to Cancer Research which I will add to my next donation to them— you had great faith in the Blues expecting them to win at Newcastle but it was no fluke could have been bigger and well deserved. John Davies 55 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:28:22 What a brilliant job David Moyes has done since his return to the club. I wasn't too excited when the appointment was made but I did think it was a very sensible move, considering the appalling job the previous bloke (can't bring myself to call him a manager) was doing. The same set of players have been motivated, encouraged and transformed by Moyes. He has, without doubt, earned the right to be in charge next season. Hopefully he will be backed up by a few proper summer signings and we can all look forward with a bit of confidence and excitement. One very happy Blue Nose signing off for another season. Enjoy the break all you Evertonians. Kunal Desai 56 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:29:30 That performance was incredible. What a way to finish the season and so much excitement to look forward to during the summer. Actually I think we have momentum, perhaps it's a shame the season is finishing. Well done Moyes, 31 points from 19 games with so called limited players.Special mentions to O'Brien, Gana and Alcaraz. All put an immense shift in. Paul Tran 57 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:29:37 You & me both Kevin! Fred Charters 58 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:31:55 Listened to the game on Radio Mside. It described a completely different game to Mr Kendrick’s report. Why on earth is he so negative about our performances! Steve Brown 59 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:32:11 If that was Michael Keane’s last game, then he can leave on a high.O’Brien and him were immense. Mal van Schaick 60 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:34:07 I expected a loss, but the resilience and grit that we showed gave us a fantastic win. Moyes has done a fantastic job and deserves the plaudits also. We weren’t on the beach that’s for sure, and I hope that whoever was involved in the latter part of the season that saw us escape the relegation fight has a good holiday. Oliver Molloy 61 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:34:25 Brilliant three points - let operation BMD fortress commence.Looks like we are ahead of schedule already !COYB. Matt Traynor 62 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:39:19 I don't mind putting my hand up and saying I was underwhelmed with Moyes' return. That said, I didn't think there was a queue of candidates either...I genuinely thought we were going down under Dyche. The team seemed aimless, and worse, didn't look like they gave a shit.Fair play to DM he turned it around, with a couple of astute loan signings (one of whom we barely got to see sadly), so he deserves to lead us into the new dawn that is HD-BMD-Everton Stadium.Let's hope somehow he gets some backing in the market without having to sell some of the prospects - the squad needs a major overhaul. Simon Bradley 63 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:40:45 Steve Brown #59 - 100%. Really frustrates me to see the stick Keano gets. Yes, he's had bad games (who hasn't in the past 'x' years), but massive goals, never publicly complained about being on the fringe, and the occasional great game like today. Go (it is probably time for both parties) with your head held high sunshine, and thanks for the effort you always gave. Ernie Baywood 64 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:40:54 I always remember Moyes talking about the lesson he learned in his second full season when we were safe, and then standards dropped. I think we finished 17th despite not really being in trouble. You could have understood the team relaxing after securing safety given what many of them have gone through over the last few years, but the standards never slipped. Culture is massive. That feels like the biggest improvement Moyes has brought. That was hugely impressive today and gives us a bit of hope that we're going in the right direction. It's been a while since I've felt like that. Ian Wilkins 65 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:41:37 Only Alcaraz added to the squad Dyche had. Night and day performances from same players under different managers. Lots of good performances today, including Young, Keane, Garner, Myko, those that normally slip well under the radar. Beto is looking significantly improved. From being a menace to defenders earlier in season, he now looks a menace with purpose. His all round game getting progressively better. Ndiaye and Alcaraz showing well together in the way we hoped they would. O’Brien, Pickford, Gana all excellent. Great end to the season, much to build on. Will be interesting to see who stays and who goes. And thank you for showing pride. Nothing to play for, Newcastle everything to play for, you’d never have known it. Dave Lynch 66 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:44:25 Brilliant performance.They could of steam rollered us if we didn't care about the game but we did. We matched them in every department.DCL proved to me he is not and never will be a striker. Colin Glassar 68 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:45:18 I wanted to post this as an article but can’t remember how to do it. So here goes.Season Awards:Most Passionate Player. - Jordan PickfordMost Improved Player - MykolenkoMost Underrated Player - James GarnerMost Valuable Player - Idrissa Gana Guey*Most Likely To Succeed - Jared Branthwaite Most Talented Player - Illian Ndiaye Most Likeable Player - BetoMost Frustrating Player - Jack Harrison AndSurprise Package (at least to me). David Moyes esq. Take a bow sir. Colin Glassar 68 Posted 25/05/2025 at 18:45:18 I wanted to post this as an article but can't remember how to do it. So here goes.Season Awards:Most Passionate Player. - Jordan PickfordMost Improved Player - MykolenkoMost Underrated Player - James GarnerMost Valuable Player - Idrissa Gana Guey*Most Likely To Succeed - Jared Branthwaite Most Talented Player - Illian Ndiaye Most Likeable Player - BetoMost Frustrating Player - Jack Harrison AndSurprise Package (at least to me). David Moyes esq. Take a bow sir. I was wrong about you.*Player of the Season.