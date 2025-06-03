Season › 2024-25 › News Everton braced for Branthwaite bids as Champions League clubs circle Harry Diamond 03/06/2025 8comments | Jump to last Everton are braced for bids for Jarrad Branthwaite with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign the centre-back. David Moyes, meanwhile, is hesitant to sell his star defender. The Toffees turned down multiple offers from Manchester United for Branthwaite last summer, the highest of which was worth around £50m. Everton expect interest in Branthwaite to return in the summer window and multiple sources claim offers are imminent. Chelsea are considering Branthwaite as one of several young central defenders. The Blues rate Branthwaite highly and have put the 22-year-old on a shortlist that also contains Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and Ajax teenager Jorell Hato. Spurs are also weighing up an approach. The North Londoners sealed Champions League qualification after winning the Europa League, salvaging a dismal domestic campaign in the process. Despite doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s future, Spurs are ready to make an offer for Branthwaite to boost their defensive stocks. Micky van de Ven has endured an injury-hit time at Tottenham, while Cristian Romero is courting interest from Spain. Manchester United also remain interested in Branthwaite despite the addition of Leny Yoro 12 months ago. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have departed on free transfers, while Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined with an ACL injury. However, a lack of European football could hinder the club’s spending power in the summer market Branthwaite has two years to run on his Everton deal and the Blues could see his value drop in a year’s time. Everton do not want to lose the defender, who has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top defensive prospects on Merseyside. However, Branthwaite could consider his options amid the prospect of Champions League football, having been overlooked for Thomas Tuchel’s first two England squads. His exit would be a big blow, but having been signed for just £1m from Carlisle, a significant sale would greatly improve Everton’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) calculations. In what is set to be a huge summer of rebuilding, a huge offer could tempt. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Hayes 1 Posted 03/06/2025 at 17:29:02 😡😡😡😡😡 Bill Hawker 2 Posted 03/06/2025 at 17:32:25 I'll say it once, twice, again and again.If Harry Maguire was 80M, then there is absolutely no reason a "big" club can't pay 100M plus add-ons.Do I want to lose him? Absolutely not. But if someone ticks that 100M box, then I'm afraid we'd have to sell.But you're having a laugh if you think we "need" to sell at 50-60M. Mike Allison 3 Posted 03/06/2025 at 17:39:41 Hard to disagree Bill.We should build around Branthwaite, but if someone offered £100m and he wanted to go, there would be a way forward.Any less than that and we’re absolute mugs. Jonathan Oppenheimer 4 Posted 03/06/2025 at 17:47:18 Other than that the market has changed significantly since the Maguire transfer. I know there have been other defensive players that have hit that £70 million number, but hard to believe any defender in the world save the top 3-5 out there in the world are going for £100 million. I’d hate to lose him, but I’d bet that we’d take £75 if he really wanted to go and/or was refusing to sign a new contract. And that’s assuming we had a couple £20 million options on the table to replace him and build out the rest of the squad. Martin Mason 5 Posted 03/06/2025 at 17:58:44 Bill@2 I'm not necessarily disagreeing with your amazement at the Maguire price but at the time he was playing at a fantastic level for both Leicester and England and it was United paying it. I believe that he has recently played again at that level. I think that he could be a massive bonus for us for a couple of seasons possibly scoring some important goals. Branthwaite for £100MM? I doubt that market exists now but it would be marvellous business for us by any measure. Our club size means that there is a certain standard of player that we can't keep because of wages, the profit from sale and our lack of European football. Look at our momentum over the last part of the season; we were bloody good. Eric Myles 6 Posted 03/06/2025 at 18:00:27 Jonathan, it's reported he has two years of his current contract to run, so no need to even consider a new contract until after the window closes. Kevin Molloy 7 Posted 03/06/2025 at 18:25:50 he'd be nuts to go to spurs, look at Richi. And what guarantee would he have he'd play at Chelsea. it's just not the right time for him. He's had a good season, but he needs to go after an excellent one, then he can go to a top tier club for top dollar. A move to spurs at this point would be insane. Andy Crooks 8 Posted 03/06/2025 at 18:40:20 Spot on, Eric. He's not for sale unless it suits our club. Let's not fall for the " keeping an unhappy player", myth. Spurs kept Kane till it suited them and he didn't down tools. Neither will Branthwaite.