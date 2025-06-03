03/06/2025





Everton are braced for bids for Jarrad Branthwaite with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keen to sign the centre-back. David Moyes, meanwhile, is hesitant to sell his star defender.

The Toffees turned down multiple offers from Manchester United for Branthwaite last summer, the highest of which was worth around £50m. Everton expect interest in Branthwaite to return in the summer window and multiple sources claim offers are imminent.

Chelsea are considering Branthwaite as one of several young central defenders. The Blues rate Branthwaite highly and have put the 22-year-old on a shortlist that also contains Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and Ajax teenager Jorell Hato.

Spurs are also weighing up an approach. The North Londoners sealed Champions League qualification after winning the Europa League, salvaging a dismal domestic campaign in the process.

Despite doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s future, Spurs are ready to make an offer for Branthwaite to boost their defensive stocks. Micky van de Ven has endured an injury-hit time at Tottenham, while Cristian Romero is courting interest from Spain.

Manchester United also remain interested in Branthwaite despite the addition of Leny Yoro 12 months ago. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have departed on free transfers, while Lisandro Martinez remains sidelined with an ACL injury. However, a lack of European football could hinder the club’s spending power in the summer market

Branthwaite has two years to run on his Everton deal and the Blues could see his value drop in a year’s time. Everton do not want to lose the defender, who has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top defensive prospects on Merseyside.

However, Branthwaite could consider his options amid the prospect of Champions League football, having been overlooked for Thomas Tuchel’s first two England squads. His exit would be a big blow, but having been signed for just £1m from Carlisle, a significant sale would greatly improve Everton’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) calculations. In what is set to be a huge summer of rebuilding, a huge offer could tempt.

