Season › 2024-25 › News How other Premier League teams fared after moving to new stadiums Harry Diamond 06/06/2025 7comments | Jump to last Everton will begin their new life at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, as the Toffees move into the state-of-the-art (if questionably named) Hill-Dickinson Stadium. The Blues endured a pretty poor home record in their final season at Goodison Park, winning just five of their 19 home games during the last Premier League campaign. Could the change in scenery see a return to home comforts? We’ve looked at how other Premier League teams fared after moving to new stadiums. Manchester City - Maine Road to City of Manchester Stadium (2003) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 9, drew 2, lost 8 (29 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 5, drew 9, lost 5 (24 points) Manchester City saw a dip following their first season after a change of ground. Kevin Keegan’s side had finished ninth in the Premier League in their final season at Maine Road, but dropped to 16th in 2003/04. City lost fewer home games, but won just five times as a series of draws dented their ambitions. Arsenal - Highbury to the Emirates (2006) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 14, drew 3, lost 2 (45 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 12, drew 6, lost 1 (42 points) Arsenal’s fine form at Highbury helped the Gunners to Champions League football in 2005/06. The North Londoners said farewell to the venue with a fourth-place finish, leapfrogging Spurs on the final weekend of the season. Arsenal lost just twice at home that campaign, though suffered nine defeats on the road. Their first season at the Emirates followed a similar pattern. Arsenal lost just once at home in 2006/07, with their first Premier League defeat at the new ground not coming until April. West Ham were the first victors, as Bobby Zamora sealed a shock 1-0 win. Arsenal again finished the campaign in fourth, taking three less home points than their final season at Highbury. West Ham United - Upton Park to The London Stadium (2016) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 9, drew 7, lost 3 (34 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 7, drew 4, lost 8 (25 points) West Ham were beaten just three times in their final season at Upton Park, as Slaven Bilic led the East Londoners to a seventh-placed finish. The London Stadium failed to provide the same fortress feel in year one, however, as West Ham slipped to eight home defeats. Tottenham Hotspur - White Hart Lane to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (2017) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 17, drew 2, lost 0 (56 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 12, drew 2, lost 5 (38 points) Tottenham secured their highest-ever Premier League finish in the club’s final season at White Hart Lane. An unbeaten record in North London saw Spurs finish second in the table, winning 17/19 home games. Spurs spent 18 months at Wembley as their new stadium was constructed, winning 13, drawing four, and losing two of their games in 2017/18. The club’s first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did not arrive until 2019/20, when the club slumped to a sixth-place finish. Spurs won 12 of their 19 home fixtures that season Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Abrahams 1 Posted 06/06/2025 at 14:22:50 At least Ian Jones told us he used a robot, Harry! Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 06/06/2025 at 14:56:11 Tony, how do you know it's AI ? Kim Vivian 3 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:12:35 HD does not sound like a Blue to me. He sounds like a journalist employed to write (or find articles) about Everton. I stand to be corrected, Harry! Paul Kossoff 4 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:23:10 Harry, these I days look forward to your heavy load of Information. More news from me, I think I put this up somewhere on TW, but seeing as we are all looking for relevant information on our team ( as your posts are.) I think it's appropriate to my reposting.Now remember this has has been verified by Lionel Messi himself.Lionel Messi to Everton, and he's buying the dock next to BM and turning it Into a Heli pad to airlift all the blues to the game free, using giant military helicopters bought from the Argentina army, (verified by general Coriander.)I shall keep TW updated with further new information. Rob Halligan 5 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:27:39 Maybe Harry Diamond is an employee of Hill Dickinson. Obviously Harry Diamond is not his real name, but a pseudonym, just using the same initials of Hill Dickinson! Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:29:54 Keen deductive reasoning, Rob! Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:37:06 It might be Dan Friedkin? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb