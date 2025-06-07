Season › 2024-25 › News Everton closing in on Thierno Barry of Villarreal Anjishnu Roy 07/06/2025 10comments | Jump to last Everton are closing in on Villarreal’s 22-year-old striker Thierno Barry and are willing to pay his release clause, reports reliable transfer journalist Matteo Moretto. The Blues have made Barry their number one choice for the striker position after failing to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. The French forward has made 35 appearances in La Liga this season and scored 11 goals and registered four assists. “Everton is chasing Villarreal striker Thierno Barry,” Moretto wrote on the social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter). “The English club is reportedly willing to pay the €40 million buyout clause. Evaluations are ongoing and no final decision has yet been made.” Born in Lyon, France, Barry was a prolific goal-scorer for FC Sochaux-Montbéliard B and SK Beveren in France and Belgium respectively. He spent a year in Switzerland with FC Basel, scoring 20 goals in 41 appearances before joining the Yellow Submarines in La Liga last season. While there’s certainly a talented player with plenty of potential in there, the amount being mentioned is too steep. The Blues would be better off trying to negotiate a fee a lot lower than the release clause, but with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League next season, they might be unwilling to sell him for anything less. It remains to be seen how the situation evolves but what can be taken for granted is that Everton’s interest in Thierno Barry is genuine, as confirmed by several reliable outlets over the last few days. Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kevin Molloy 1 Posted 07/06/2025 at 19:31:35 I wonder can we have a Goodison News section of ToffeeWeb where this endless shite can be deposited and not bother the front page we rely on for proper information? Gavin Johnson 2 Posted 07/06/2025 at 19:41:14 I'd much prefer the German kid from Stuttgart but have a feeling we'll end up with this lad. Grant Rorrison 3 Posted 07/06/2025 at 19:50:57 If he played for Villarreal in 2005 we'd have got in the Champions League. No thanks. What about Castellanos at Lazio? Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:08:17 Grant@3. He'd have only been 2, so yes we probably would have won. Grant Rorrison 5 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:16:19 All round game looks like that of a 2 year old still. Conor McCourt 6 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:18:32 I hope this is true from what I've seen of him. He came on in the second half against Barcelona in the Camp Nou the other week and terrorised them helping them to a 3-2 win and qualifying for the Champions League.He is the next big French striking sensation after Ekitike and he seems to score all sorts of goals. I would much prefer him than Delap as he looks to have a much higher ceiling to me.The last Barry we signed didn't do too badly for us. Paul Kossoff 7 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:35:24 Let me see, that's um, four strikers we will have. Beto, Chermiti, DLC, and Barry. Shame that 3 of them are not very good, and that's obvious because we will end up with four strikers, um, 3 not very good. I think this is where I came in. Si Pulford 8 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:41:47 These news now Ai articles are killing ToffeeWeb. Svein-Roger Jensen 9 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:43:38 Thierno Barry brings a unique combination of physical dominance and silky skills to Villarreal. His ability to disrupt defences and score opportunities is clear, but refining his decision-making and passing precision will need to sharpen up as he continues to adapt to the demands of the Spanish top-flight. Considering these improvements, he is still young and has the potential to become one of LaLiga’s top strikers. Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 07/06/2025 at 20:45:28 Apparently Aston villa are after him especially if Watkins goes. He's had one season in La Liga, is he tried and tested? Is he the answer to our THREE not very good strikers? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb