Season › 2024-25 › News Calvert-Lewin appears to drop a massive hint that he's leaving Everton Michael Kenrick 09/06/2025 27comments | Jump to last Calvert-Lewin appears to have dropped the biggest hint yet that he's leaving Everton, having apparently rejected a number of contract offers made by the club. Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Dominic Calvert-Lewin said: "I have to be careful with what I say because I am still contracted to Everton, I have a long history with Everton and a big respect for the club. "The main thing for me is I want to win, I want to be in a winning environment. After the last three or four seasons it has been about survival. 'When I started my career, I wanted to play in the Premier League, play for England a go to major tournaments with England and play in the Champions League. "I have played in a major tournament for England, I have played in the Premier League, but I haven’t played in the Champions League. There are still things I would like to achieve before my time is done. "To have the opportunity to decide potentially where that place will be. If it gives me the best opportunity and environment to win and score goals, then that would be the return of me to the England team and playing in the Champions League. "That has been my driver to play at the highest level possible. My representation of that is the Champions League, World Cups, Euros and getting into that bracket of elite players." Calvert-Lewin, who has only scored 17 Premier League goals in the past four seasons for Everton, last played for England in 2021 after winning 11 caps and scoring 4 goals. In this season's Rumour Mill, he has so far been linked with moves to Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, with only two of those sides in next season's Champions League. Fans Had No Idea What I Was Going Through Reader Comments (27) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Crooks 1 Posted 09/06/2025 at 09:41:23 Rumours in town last night. The dogs were barking that Calvert-Lewin is about to sign a new contract to keep him here.I won't believe it until the taxi drivers confirm it. Liam Mogan 2 Posted 09/06/2025 at 10:00:30 If Calvert-Lewin signs, can we have more discussion on who is better, him or Beto?I dont think it's been covered enough. Andrew Ellams 3 Posted 09/06/2025 at 10:29:43 Calvert-Lewin will only sign if we are the least worst option he has on the table. We don't need that. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 09/06/2025 at 10:34:52 Even though I won't be sorry if he goes, it'll be good news if he stays. We know he can do the job Moyes wants doing, and without the £40M outlay which can be diverted elsewhere. Clive Rogers 5 Posted 09/06/2025 at 11:43:23 Dom scored one goal under Moyes last season, and only started 2 games, missing 12 games injured. In the last 4 games, he played a total of 30 minutes as a sub. I don’t think Moyes rates him highly. Steve Brown 6 Posted 09/06/2025 at 11:47:22 Signing Dominic on a new contract would be great decision on many levels.He is the best forward at the club, it would testament to the influence of the manager and it would allow us to focus on other areas of the team. If he did decide to move in 1-2 seasons, we would also get a fee. I would still like us to sign an striker with a different characteristics to give the team tactical options, but the pressure would be off. Ryan Holroyd 7 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:25:53 Paul Joyce reporting Calvert-Lewin will leave. Clive Rogers 8 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:46:11 Article on the Echo app says he is leaving. He wants Champions League football. Sam Hoare 9 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:50:21 Calvert-Lewin is leaving, according to Bobble, who is right 95% of the time. The best thing for him as he'll earn more money and have a new fan base to win over.Less good for us potentially as it's another body to replace but I'm glad we didn't accede to his high wage demands (assuming there was a genuine negotiation).A mixed legacy. Superb value of course and a lot of important goals but also a sense of what could have been if he stayed fit (not his fault, of course) and a bit of underperforming in his last season or two. Plus rumours that he turned down a viable deal with Newcastle last summer, which if true, potentially did us out of £20M — a bit like Ross Barkley.All-in-all, a good player at great value who scored some good and crucial goals that probably kept us up in a tough time for the club. Best of luck to him. Mark Murphy 10 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:53:39 Clive, you mean Calvert-Lewin?I’ll be very interested to see which Champions League club sign him up then! Christy Ring 11 Posted 09/06/2025 at 12:54:12 The Everton official website have stated that they are in talks with Calvert-Lewin's and Keane's representatives, while Gueye and Coleman have been offered new contracts. Jake FitzGerald 12 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:03:28 I hope Paul Joyce is right. Hoping that Calvert-Lewin will come good is cognitive dissonance of the highest order – he’s just not arsed about Everton anymore. I wish him well in not bothering barn doors at some other club. Ryan Holroyd 13 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:12:22 Players left if, as expected, Calvert-Lewin and Keane leave and Gana and Coleman stay:Pickford TyrerPatterson Coleman O'Brien TarkowskiBranthwaite Mykolenko Gana Garner IroegbunamArmstrong Alcaraz McNeil Ndiaye Beto ChermitiMassive massive job ahead of Moyes, Kinnear and the recruitment team… Rob Halligan 14 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:42:30 Mark… Rangers or Celtic would be a good fit for Calvert-Lewin seeing as both are in the Champions League. Neil Lawson 15 Posted 09/06/2025 at 13:47:17 I gather Calvert-Lewin is staying but as back-up keeper to Pickford and Harry Tyrer. Mark Murphy 16 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:11:59 Good point, Rob, but he'll kiss his England chances goodbye.Do they really get two places in the Champions League? Rob Halligan 17 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:13:46 I think Celtic go into the group stages automatically while Rangers have to go through the qualifying rounds. Could be wrong though. Danny O'Neill 18 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:25:08 The Bobble, usually reliable, has reported on X that Calvert-Lewin is going to leave Everton on a free after failing to agree terms with the club. Paul Hewitt 19 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:48:38 Rob. Rangers have two qualifying rounds to get past before they enter the groups. Charles Brewer 20 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:51:21 The Times is reporting that he's on his way.He won't be missed much. After one season where Ancelotti divined just how he could be effective – basically, stay in the opposition goal area – he has been almost completely useless and, from observation, it would appear that he also lost any motivation in the past couple of years. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was best at jumping above opposition players when receiving very accurate crosses from the wings – his feet were just a way of working out which way up he was (a bit like Delaney's donkey's tail) and there has been very little in that department for some seasons.His inability to stay onside was astonishing, and most teams will have worked out that he could be neutralised by a sly step up the pitch, or not reacting too quickly when a through-ball was about to be played. So let's see what can be done with Beto – whose attitude at least is a marked improvement. Christy Ring 21 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:54:55 Rob, Celtic's and Rangers' highest earners would be on less than half of Calvert~Lewin's salary. Dave Roberts 22 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:57:07 It doesn't really matter who he had been playing for. He's spent so much time in the sick bay, he wouldn't have been reaching the 'elite' level anyway. Unless he thinks his injuries are all in some way Everton's fault. Put yourself on the market, sunshine, and see how many real 'elite' clubs come calling — and if Tuchel comes knocking on your door.Despite hardly playing for 3 years, you do miss a hell of a lot of sitters. You've scored a few important goals for us in that time but can I suggest Doucoure has done that more often than you?A word of advice: Never think you're better than you are… nor deserve better than you're entitled to. Mike Hayes 23 Posted 09/06/2025 at 14:59:03 Good luck to him hope he gets what he wants wherever he goes 💙 Danny O'Neill 24 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:10:29 I can't knock any player for injuries.I can't knock any player for ambition. He hasn't been disrespectful.It's disappointing that he doesn't think he can achieve it with Everton. No ill feeling from me. We move on and thank you for the Palace goal. Kev Johnson 25 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:18:52 If Calvert-Lewin signs, can we have more discussion on who is better, him or Beto? I don't think it's been covered enough. (Liam@2).Ha-ha-ha! Good one, Liam. Made me laugh a lot.I never thought DCL would stay, as it goes. Beto will be with us next season, either as first or second choice (whatever people think of him). Chermiti will go out on loan. So, another CF will be coming in. Don't have the foggiest who that will be. Ian Jones 26 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:23:52 Mike @ 23. If he goes, my feelings exactly... Dave Roberts 27 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:27:24 Danny 24.I don't knock DCL for injuries either. That can happen to any player. But what annoys me is if he has made a decision to leave then to use the fact Everton been struggling as his reason while he was hardly ever there to help us not to have to struggle. That is just taking the piss. 