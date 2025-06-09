09/06/2025





Everton have confirmed that they have offered new deals to veterans Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye who are out of contract at the end of the month. They are also engaged in talks with the representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“The club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June,” read an official statement from the club.

Captain Seamus Coleman made just seven appearances last season after spending most of the season out injured, but manager David Moyes considers him crucial to the dressing room along with senior midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

"Seamus will stay next season," Moyes had said recently.

"Without doubt, Seamus will be part of the group. I need him here. His leadership, his sort of message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong it would be wrong of me to let him go."

The Blues have already confirmed the departures of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay who will leave the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz, initially brought on loan, has been signed on a permanent deal.

