Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye offered new contracts Anjishnu Roy 09/06/2025 6comments | Jump to last Everton have confirmed that they have offered new deals to veterans Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye who are out of contract at the end of the month. They are also engaged in talks with the representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. "The club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June," read an official statement from the club. Captain Seamus Coleman made just seven appearances last season after spending most of the season out injured, but manager David Moyes considers him crucial to the dressing room along with senior midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. "Seamus will stay next season," Moyes had said recently. "Without doubt, Seamus will be part of the group. I need him here. His leadership, his sort of message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong it would be wrong of me to let him go." The Blues have already confirmed the departures of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay who will leave the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Carlos "Charly" Alcaraz, initially brought on loan, has been signed on a permanent deal. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ajay Gopal 1 Posted 09/06/2025 at 15:48:57 While offering Gana a 2 year deal is a no-brainer, I am on the wall in Seamus' case. Keeping aside sentimentality, what exactly are we expecting to get out of him as a player? His body is just not up to the rigours of top level football anymore. I would be perfectly fine if Moyes were to add him to his coaching staff, but keeping him as player is denying a younger and most likely, a better player a place in the squad. Kev Johnson 2 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:05:59 This isn't a news story, is it? We all knew that. Rob Dolby 3 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:08:33 Aj We have Patterson and Dixon at the club and both don't look prem ready for different reasons.Coleman's dressing room influence is still valued and to me I don't see anything wrong with trying to keep him same with Keane and DCL.We can't afford to go into he new season with a ridiculously small squad. Bill Hawker 4 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:25:09 I think DCL is as good as gone. Someone will offer him wages comparable to what he's receiving now. I could see him going to a club like Leeds United or Wolves. I'm ok with Keane on a short term deal at slightly lower wages as a backup but I think he'll be offered a deal somewhere else where he'll get to play much more than with us. Can't blame him for wanting to play. John Raftery 5 Posted 09/06/2025 at 16:48:53 Bill (4) I agree. It looks like Seamus would almost be a non-playing captain, managing the dressing room and making occasional substitute appearances. Moyes did something very similar with Mark Noble towards the end his playing career at West Ham. Martin Mason 6 Posted 09/06/2025 at 17:04:58 I believe that if the Club wanted DCL gone they would have announced that he had gone. What I see, is that they are negotiating to try to keep both him and Keane.