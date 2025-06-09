09/06/2025





With a rebuild required, Everton will need to move smart in the market this summer. While last season’s loanees were unfortunate or underwhelming, temporary transfers will again be sought as a shrewd way to bulk up the squad.

Try before you buy? It’s worked for the Blues before. Everton have a fine history when it comes to loans. That the majority of these listed became permanent transfers highlights their status as success stories.

Here are six of Everton’s best-ever loan signings.

Duncan Ferguson

Everton’s winless start to the 1993/94 season saw Mike Walker search for reinforcements, agreeing a double deal to bring in Ian Durrant and Duncan Ferguson from Rangers.

While Durrant’s stay was forgettable, Ferguson rediscovered himself after struggling under the weight of expectation at Ibrox. He scored his first goal in a season-starting 2-0 win over Liverpool, in what was Joe Royle’s first game after replacing Walker as manager.

Ferguson’s loan was soon made permanent and he continued to thrive. ‘Big Dunc’ netted the Premier League’s first headed hat-trick against Bolton and scored 42 goals in 132 games before being sold to Newcastle United in 1998. It was a move Ferguson later admitted he never wanted and, two seasons later, he returned. The Scot’s two spells at Everton saw him score 72 goals in 273 games.

A fan favourite in every sense, Ferguson frightened the life out of opposition centre-backs.

Kevin Campbell

With the aforementioned Ferguson out injured and Ibrahima Bakayoko misfiring, Everton brought the late Kevin Campbell back to English football in March 1999.

The ex-Arsenal and Nottingham Forest forward had found himself in Turkey, but a fallout at Trabzonspor opened up the avenue for a return. It proved to be brilliant business.

Everton were mired in the relegation places at the time of Campbell’s arrival, but after scoring his first goals with a brace against Coventry in April, he did not look back. Campbell scored twice more in a 3-1 win at Newcastle, and added another brace to down Charlton as the Blues’ winning run continued.

A hat-trick as West Ham were thrashed 6-0 made it nine goals in five games for the loanee, sealing Everton’s safety with a game to spare.

Unsurprisingly, his loan was made permanent that summer. One of the best loan signings, from any side, in the Premier League era. A Goodison great who is so sadly missed.

Steven Pienaar

Everton earmarked Steven Pienaar as a player in need of new surroundings and snapped up the South African from Borussia Dortmund in 2007. Pienarr had been an awkward fit in Germany but found a home at Goodison Park.

Pienaar helped Everton to a top-five finish in his debut campaign and collected the club’s Player of the Season award after the transfer was made permanent in 2009/10.

That campaign saw the winger score seven goals, mixing industry with end product. His combination with Leighton Baines down the left was a delightful dovetailing double-act.

He departed for Tottenham in 2011, but returned just 18 months later, again on an initial loan. Back in blue, he was integral to Everton’s highest Premier League points tally of 72, won under Roberto Martinez in 2013/14.

Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan arrived at Everton with question marks in 2010. The face of the United States national team, previous attempts to conquer Europe with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich had not worked out as planned.

Everton snapped up the striker from LA Galaxy on a short-term deal and it proved to be smart business. Donovan’s attitude and application were excellent, as he worked tirelessly for the Everton cause and netted twice in 10 appearances.

The appreciation between club and player was clearly mutual and Donovan returned for a second stint with the Toffees in 2011. Though he failed to score upon his return, he provided six assists in just nine games during a productive run of form.

Gareth Barry

As Marouane Fellaini departed for Manchester United late in the 2013 summer window, Everton moved to bolster their squad with a triple deadline day signing.

Among them was Gareth Barry, brought in after being deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City. The England midfielder was the wrong side of 30, but pace had never been a strength.

Instead, he brought a class and composure to the Everton engine room and settled swiftly as a leader of the side. Few were surprised when the move was made permanent and Barry continued to defy time to rack up 155 appearances over four seasons, winning the club’s Player of the Season Award in 2015/16.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s impressive goal return on loan at West Bromwich Albion was not enough to persuade Chelsea to hand the forward a chance, with Everton capitalising to sign Lukaku on loan in 2013.

The burly Belgian’s second successive loan was no less productive, as he bludgeoned 15 league goals for the Blues. Everton broke their transfer record to sign Lukaku that summer and were handsomely rewarded as the forward breached 20+ goals in three straight seasons.

He became the first player since the legendary Dixie Dean to score in nine consecutive Goodison games and his form led to inevitable interest. Manchester United swooped to sign Lukaku in a £75m deal and his shoes have not been filled properly since.

