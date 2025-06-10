10/06/2025





Everton's former chief executive officer Keith Wyness expressed his concern about the club’s “recruitment team” ahead of a busy summer. Wyness was CEO for five years between 2004 and 2009 during David Moyes’ first reign at the club.

There have been several changes to the backroom staff following the Friedkin Group’s takeover of the club. Director of Football Kevin Thelwell and Dan Purdy have departed for Rangers in Scotland and will not be replaced like-for-like at Everton. Instead, Angus Kinnear has taken over as the chief executive officer from Leeds United.

“I’m still concerned about the recruitment team. We still haven’t got the whole team in place, and Thelwell and Purdy have moved on.

“But in a funny way, this will play right into Moyes’s hands. Having worked with him for so many years, I know he will relish the ability to have control over most of the signings and he does know what he’s doing,” Wyness told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

David Moyes understands players: Keith Wyness

Moyes began his second spell in January and replaced Sean Dyche with Everton lagging dangerously close to the relegation zone. They finished 13th in the league with 48 points and are preparing for a squad overhaul.

Wyness, who worked closely with Moyes for half a decade in the 2000s, believes he’s the “hardest-working guy in football” and watches a lot of players.

“There’s no doubt about it, he understands players,” Wyness continued.

“But the thing is, with the demands of a modern-day manager, does he have the time he used to, to be able to go out and see those players? He loves to do it. And he was the hardest-working guy in football. He was always on the road, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Wherever he could see a game, he’d go and see it.

“But now, these days, it’s a little bit harder to do that with the way things are going and a new stadium to get into and all sorts of things to adjust for.”

The Blues have already confirmed the departures of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay who will leave the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month.

They have offered new contracts to Idrissa Gana Gueye and Seamus Coleman and are in negotiations with the representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb