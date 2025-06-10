10/06/2025





A fan zone, capable of hosting 1,500 Toffees, opposite Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is likely to be completed in time for the new season which gets underway in August.

Plans for such a fan zone were unveiled back in February and a licensing application was granted by the city council earlier this year. Named The Holy Trinity in honour of the legendary Blues’ midfield comprising Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, and Colin Harvey, it will be operated by Mersey View Leisure from 9am to midnight on a daily basis.

The operators are currently attempting to secure planning permission to set up the fan zone by the time the 2025/26 season of the Premier League begins in August. Operation of the site is also subject to approval from the Liverpool City Council.

The site is bounded on the east side by Regent Road, to the south and west sides by Fulton Street and to the north side by Boundary Street.

