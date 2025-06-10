Season › 2024-25 › News Tuchel drops Pickford for Senegal friendly Michael Kenrick 10/06/2025 37comments | Jump to last England 1 - 0 Senegal [10'] True to the big hints he has dropped, Thomas Tuchel has dropped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from his imperious position as England's Number 1 for tonight's International friendly against Senegal at Nottingham's City Ground. This is only the second meeting between England and Senegal. The previous match was at the 2022 World Cup when Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in a 3-0 win to book a place in the quarter-finals. Last Friday, Senegal – ranked 19th in the world – drew 1-1 against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, with substitute Ismaila Sarr scoring a late equaliser, extending their current unbeaten run to 23 games. Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye both start for Senegal, playing an international in England for the first time ever. England: Henderson, Walker, Colwill, Chalobah, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Gallagher, Eze, Saka, Kane, Gordon. Subs: Pickford, James, Konsa, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Bellingham, Burn, Toney, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Rogers, Madueke, Palmer, Trafford. Senegal: E Mendy, Koulibaly, I Gueye, Diarra, Jackson, Camara, I Ndiaye, Siatta, Sarr, Niakhate, E Diouf. Subs: Y Diouf, Camara Mamadou, Seck, Dia, Sabaly, C Ndiaye, Jakobs, Niasse, I Gueye, Sima, Diaw, A Mendy, P Gueye, 19:45 England v Senegal — ITV 1 Reader Comments (37) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Wilkinson 1 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:32:21 Let’s hope Ndiaye and Guaye get on the scoresheet.Then Ndiaye runs to Touchal with a I love Jordan Pickford tshirt under his shirt, be quality that. Colin Glassar 2 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:33:03 That’s Pickford finished as a regular starter for England. The media campaign has succeeded. C’mon Senegal. Batter them. James Fletcher 3 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:37:50 Find it odd to change the keeper for this - you want to see how he gets on with the defence. Pickford had a much better season than Henderson with Dean's only real claim being that he was lucky to not lose his team the cup Rob Halligan 4 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:37:59 I think it was always on the cards that Tuchel would play either Henderson or Trafford. Kane keeps his place though. Colin Glassar 5 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:40:57 Kane can hardly run but hey ho, the media love him. Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:41:48 The sausage eater had hinted at this in saying, he would ideally want a keeper playing in the Champions League to be keeper at the World Cup.I've always been in a mind that I don't want any Everton players in any of the international squads. Colin Glassar 7 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:48:35 Ndiaye hat-trick and a MotM performance from Gana will do for me. Colin Crooks 8 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:52:46 Senegal 6/1 Worth a little punt ? John Chambers 9 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:54:37 Shocking use of his feet by Henderson just booting the ball the length of the pitch to the opposition keeper 1 out of 10 Colin Crooks 10 Posted 10/06/2025 at 19:58:24 Perhaps not. They've just gone 16/1 Robert Tressell 11 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:02:37 I know we got to finals etc but it was increasingly miserable watching under Southgate with the most outstanding group of players I have ever seen for England. Somehow Tuchel has really sucked even more life out of it. Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:10:59 Isn't it a bit insensitive to have a woman bossing all these Muslims around and waving her cards already? I'm sure someone is going to be offended! Paul Smith 13 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:15:23 German wanker. Colin Glassar 14 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:15:36 This ref is shite. Why is a women refereeing?The ginger rat missed a sitter Mike Connolly 15 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:19:54 Pickford Englands loss our Gain Liam Mogan 16 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:20:06 Tuchel has absolutely no plan whatsoever from what I can see.You have 12 months until the World Cup, wouldn't you start planning now? Playing systems, patterns of play, formations, squad selection etc. It all just seems like random, try anything, try anyone, rubbish to me. Robert Birks 17 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:26:03 Free kick. Free kick. Free kick. Free kick. You get the idea! Lee Courtliff 18 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:26:56 It's only a friendly, he hasn't been Dropped until its a meaningful, competitive game. Colin Glassar 19 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:28:39 Constant anti-Pickford commentary. ABP apparently Alan McGuffog 20 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:29:28 Tossers...seemingly Pickford has only been England's No.1 as there's not been competition until now. They really hate Everton don't they. Billy Birmingham 21 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:30:07 Common Senegal!I hope our players come out injury freeTuchel will be playing in the remake of Nosferatu, before he knows it! Christy Ring 22 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:30:29 Michael I'm not a fan of Tuchel, but the heading is a bit misleading and dramatic, it's a friendly, he played in the World Cup qualifier on Saturday, of course he's going to change it. You could also say he dropped Bellingham and Palmer? Steve Dowdeswell 23 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:30:42 So form counts for nothing under the new England regime... Phil Roberts 24 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:30:44 Ja, I know Jordan is the best but I need to zee how ze back up ist, incase Jordan gets injured.End of game, Tuchel orders truck load of cotton wool in which to wrap Jordan between matches. Rob Halligan 25 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:30:53 Where were you, Henderson? Michael Kenrick 26 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:31:15 He didn't save that one! Colin Glassar 27 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:32:08 Pickers would’ve saved that Andrew Ellams 28 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:33:07 Manager gives game time to a reserve keeper in a friendly. He'd be mad if he didn't a year out from the World Cup and virtually zero caps sitting on the bench. Charles Brewer 29 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:33:17 More shite from the commentators apparently for some reason I can't quite work out, playing in goal in a team in some dreary Eurokickaround competition makes you a better goalkeeper than someone who has saved penalties in international competitions against the best in the world and has proved very good in penalty shootouts (which England have been so good at over the years).Still, at least I can enjoy supporting a team with Ndiaye and Gana!!! Ian Bennett 30 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:33:22 Don't understand how or why Walker is in the squad when you've Reece and Arnold tbh Liam Mogan 31 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:34:52 Senegal have been the much better side.They are playing with a system and the players know their roles. England just running around doing very little. They'll get chances but it's not as a result of any strategy, its just because some of the players have quality. Tuchel is getting much less than the sum of the parts. Which for a coach is the worst you can do. Colin Glassar 32 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:37:09 Bring back Sir Alf Charles Brewer 33 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:38:08 Where are those songs about our beloved Prime Minister? That's the only reason I've put this stuff on. Liam Mogan 34 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:39:34 Difficult to make a proper judgement after 45 mins, but the LB for Senegal, Diouf has been impressive. Kept Saka quiet and offered a lot going forward. Michael Kenrick 35 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:41:48 Er... Christy @22, misleading … dramatic... ???It's just a simple statement of a simple fact.But I can try clickbait if you want. Three Lions chase off Black Cat Backstop in Sherwood Forest FiascoMaybe not. Thomas Waddell 36 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:43:46 There are some decent players on the Sen side, maybe Moyes should be looking there Colin Glassar 37 Posted 10/06/2025 at 20:44:15 There’s no rhyme or reason to England’s game. Eleven individuals with another imported dud as a manager who, appears to, allows the London Evening Standard pick his squad.