10/06/2025

England 1 - 0 Senegal [10']





True to the big hints he has dropped, Thomas Tuchel has dropped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from his imperious position as England's Number 1 for tonight's International friendly against Senegal at Nottingham's City Ground.

This is only the second meeting between England and Senegal. The previous match was at the 2022 World Cup when Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in a 3-0 win to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Last Friday, Senegal – ranked 19th in the world – drew 1-1 against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, with substitute Ismaila Sarr scoring a late equaliser, extending their current unbeaten run to 23 games.

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye both start for Senegal, playing an international in England for the first time ever.

England: Henderson, Walker, Colwill, Chalobah, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Gallagher, Eze, Saka, Kane, Gordon.

Subs: Pickford, James, Konsa, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Bellingham, Burn, Toney, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Rogers, Madueke, Palmer, Trafford.

Senegal: E Mendy, Koulibaly, I Gueye, Diarra, Jackson, Camara, I Ndiaye, Siatta, Sarr, Niakhate, E Diouf.

Subs: Y Diouf, Camara Mamadou, Seck, Dia, Sabaly, C Ndiaye, Jakobs, Niasse, I Gueye, Sima, Diaw, A Mendy, P Gueye,

19:45 England v Senegal — ITV 1

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb