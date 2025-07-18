18/07/2025





Everton Women have signed Martina Fernandez from Barcelona on a permanent basis following her impressive loan spell at the club last season.

The 20-year-old defender was a standout player for Brian Sorensen’s side in the final months of the previous campaign and was named Everton’s Young Player of the Season. She was signed in January and the Spain U23 international is excited about the prospect of playing at Goodison Park.

“I'm so happy,” Fernandez told evertontv. “The past five months were amazing because of everyone: the girls, the fans – everyone. So I couldn't say no to the chance to come back.

“I can't wait, honestly. This big, historical stadium – I will really enjoy playing in it.

“I think playing at Goodison Park is not just good for us, it is good for women’s football in general for us to start playing here and having this as our own stadium.”

She becomes the seventh signing of the summer for the Blues. She joins compatriots Ornella Vignola and Inma Gabarro at the club and has the experience of playing alongside both at the international level.

“It is so nice because I am good friends with both and we know a lot about each other on and off the pitch,” added Fernandez. “I am so excited to start playing with them. To have Inma come back [from injury] and Ornella in blue, we will have some fun.

“The girls in this team are so nice. The people in the city of Liverpool are amazing and I love the culture. It was so easy for me to feel at home here.

“I have a lot of friends here and I think that was so important because I truly feel at home.”

