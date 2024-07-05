Everton eye Malian striker and two players from Belgian league

| 05/07/2024



Everton could offer a contract to former Red Bull Salzburg forward Sekou Koita according to a report from Africa.

The 24-year-old had a strike rate of almost a goal every two games for the Austrian club but has had his injury problems as well as a positive test for banned substances that he blamed on medicine administered to combat altitude sickness.

He leaves Salzburg this summer as a free agent and AfricaFoot, via Sport Witness, claim that the Blues have already extended an offer to Koita and that his transfer to Goodison Park is "almost complete".

Meanwhile, Everton are also said to be planning a move for Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey and young full-back Killian Sardella of Anderlecht.

Born in Togo, Denkey scored 27 league goals in 36 games last season and would cost around €14m.

