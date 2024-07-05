Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton eye Malian striker and two players from Belgian league Lyndon Lloyd | 05/07/2024 1comment | Jump to last Everton could offer a contract to former Red Bull Salzburg forward Sekou Koita according to a report from Africa. The 24-year-old had a strike rate of almost a goal every two games for the Austrian club but has had his injury problems as well as a positive test for banned substances that he blamed on medicine administered to combat altitude sickness. He leaves Salzburg this summer as a free agent and AfricaFoot, via Sport Witness, claim that the Blues have already extended an offer to Koita and that his transfer to Goodison Park is "almost complete". Meanwhile, Everton are also said to be planning a move for Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey and young full-back Killian Sardella of Anderlecht. Article continues below video content Born in Togo, Denkey scored 27 league goals in 36 games last season and would cost around €14m. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Si Pulford 1 Posted 05/07/2024 at 23:57:32 Alan Myers has said the Koita rumour has no legs. Usually pretty much on the money. Never heard of him anyway to be fair. I’d look at Callum Wilson. He maybe old and injury prone but he’s a natural finisher and we haven’t had one since Lukaku Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb