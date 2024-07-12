Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton open negotiations for Napoli's Lindstrøm Lyndon Lloyd | 12/07/2024 1comment | Jump to last Everton are in talks with Napoli to sign winger Jesper Lindstrøm according to Fabrizio Romano. He says the Serie A side are open to selling Lindstrøm if the terms of the deal are favourable. At the same time, he plays down speculation that the Blues are after Hellas Verona's full-back Jackson Tchatchoua. The 24-year-old, who is also known as "Jobbe", began his senior career and Brondby before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, making 57 league appearances for both and scoring almost the same number of goals, 13 and 12 respectively. Article continues below video content That was enough to persuade Napoli to sign him for a reported €30m last summer despite interest from the club he has supported since childhood, Liverpool. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Lynch 1 Posted 12/07/2024 at 23:21:14 He hasn't exactly set the world on fire since his move from Frankfurt to Napoli last season. Also, he's a red shite, but I won't hold that against him if he scores a hat-trick in the derby. Slightly more worrying is that he likes to go by the moniker "Jobbe", which sounds a bit shit to me.Anyway, rumour is that Klopp rang him and asked him to go to the Shite, but he thought he'd get more game time in Italy. Didn't happen though. To be honest, I can't see him coming here, so file under "bullshit rumour" Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb