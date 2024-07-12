Everton open negotiations for Napoli's Lindstrøm

Everton are in talks with Napoli to sign winger Jesper Lindstrøm according to Fabrizio Romano.

He says the Serie A side are open to selling Lindstrøm if the terms of the deal are favourable.

At the same time, he plays down speculation that the Blues are after Hellas Verona's full-back Jackson Tchatchoua.

The 24-year-old, who is also known as "Jobbe", began his senior career and Brondby before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, making 57 league appearances for both and scoring almost the same number of goals, 13 and 12 respectively.

That was enough to persuade Napoli to sign him for a reported €30m last summer despite interest from the club he has supported since childhood, Liverpool.

