Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumours MatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton open negotiations for Napoli's Lindstrøm

Lyndon Lloyd | 12/07/2024 1comment  |  Jump to last

Everton are in talks with Napoli to sign winger Jesper Lindstrøm according to Fabrizio Romano.

He says the Serie A side are open to selling Lindstrøm if the terms of the deal are favourable.

At the same time, he plays down speculation that the Blues are after Hellas Verona's full-back Jackson Tchatchoua.

The 24-year-old, who is also known as "Jobbe", began his senior career and Brondby before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, making 57 league appearances for both and scoring almost the same number of goals, 13 and 12 respectively.

Article continues below video content

That was enough to persuade Napoli to sign him for a reported €30m last summer despite interest from the club he has supported since childhood, Liverpool.

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Michael Lynch
1 Posted 12/07/2024 at 23:21:14
He hasn't exactly set the world on fire since his move from Frankfurt to Napoli last season. Also, he's a red shite, but I won't hold that against him if he scores a hat-trick in the derby. Slightly more worrying is that he likes to go by the moniker "Jobbe", which sounds a bit shit to me.

Anyway, rumour is that Klopp rang him and asked him to go to the Shite, but he thought he'd get more game time in Italy. Didn't happen though. To be honest, I can't see him coming here, so file under "bullshit rumour"

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

Get rid of these ads and support ToffeeWeb


Recent Articles

The Unofficial Everton Timeline – 2014-2023 The Moshiri Years

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

  Team Pld GD Pts
5 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0 0
6 Chelsea 0 0 0
7 Crystal Palace 0 0 0
8 Everton* 0 0 0
9 Fulham 0 0 0
10 Ipswich Town 0 0 0
11 Leicester City 0 0 0

View full table

Talking Points & General

^^  Top of the Page

Change Consent

© 1994 - 2024 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.