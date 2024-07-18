Friedkin takeover is 'on track' say unnamed sources

| 18/07/2024



One month since the start of their exclusivity period, the Friedkin Group's proposed purchase of Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in Everton remains on course as they continue to pick through the Club's "complicated" debt structure.

Citing unnamed sources, Mark Douglas reports for i that the Texas-based firm are still undertaking their due dilligence after agreeing a deal in principle with the Anglo-Iranian billionaire in mid-June and that while closure of the deal isn't imminent and there are “no guarantees”, so far nothing has been found during the process that might derail the takeover.

Douglas suggests that there is still "huge enthusiasm" to buy the Club at Friedkin, who already own Italian club AS Roma. “There’s a huge upside to the deal,” one source close to the group told him, but there are many aspects to the finances at Everton with a number creditors in the mix who will eventually seek to be made whole.

A delegation from the Friedkin Group travelled to Merseyside earlier this month to visit Everton's training ground and the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Assuming Dan Friedkin agrees to proceed with the deal, the takeover by his firm would still be subject to the Premier League’s Owners' and Directors’ Test and approval also from the Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority which are expected to add a few more weeks to the timeline.

That makes it unlikley that they will be in place as the new owners by the time the new season kicks off but, in the meantime, the group have provided working capital and the summer transfer business thus far has enabled the Club to bring in Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye so far, as well as re-sign Ashley Young and Jack Harrison.

